It's fair to say that the headline-grabbing arrival of the iPhone Duo has made the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max feel a little less shiny than they otherwise might have.

Indeed, upon opening my new iPhone 18 Pro Max and restoring my data from its predecessor, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, it was hard not to feel a little disappointed by the lack of bells and whistles on Apple’s latest flagship.

That’s probably to be expected from a single-generation upgrade — and, to be fair, I don’t usually swap phones after just one year — but there is one feature that’s caught my eye during my time with my iPhone 18 Pro Max, and it’s been a game-changer for my everyday life: Apple’s new C2 modem.

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An underrated upgrade

I don't believe it: is that strong 5G signal? (Image credit: Future)

I’ve been using iPhones for around two decades, but since moving to a more remote area in 2021, I have noticed that my mobile signal has been incredibly inconsistent (on some days, it's absolutely awful).

In truth, this spotty signal has been the bane of my digital life, both as a small business owner and a parent — I could be in the same spot on different days of the week and experience completely different levels of coverage. Worse yet, my recent iPhones have had a tendency to display a weak 5G signal when, in fact, there's been no signal at all.

With the iPhone 18 Pro Max, however, I’m seeing drastic improvements in signal strength just about everywhere I go.

Rather than awkwardly trying to fumble through phone tasks using train or café WiFi, I’ve actually been able to use my paid-for data plan consistently, which has made my iPhone 18 Pro Max feel less like a very expensive iPod and more like a piece of cutting-edge computing. And that’s all thanks to the C2 modem.

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What is the C2 modem?

The C2 modem features in all iPhone 18 Pro models, but not all iPhone 18 Pro Max models (Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

Apple debuted its C1 chip in the iPhone 16e, and the C2 makes its debut in the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Duo.

The C2 features in every iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Duo model sold worldwide, but only in iPhone 18 Pro Max models sold outside of the US. If you’re in the US and have Apple's larger Pro model, you’ve got Qualcomm's Snapdragon X80 modem.

Apple hasn't yet disclosed why this is the case, but we suspect it's a result of contractual obligation (we know it's not a technical limitation, since the C2 modem features in all other iPhone 18 Pro Max models, and indeed even in iPhone 18 Pro models sold within the US).

As you'd expect from a numbered hardware upgrade, the C2 modem improves on the C1 in several ways. It adds full mmWave support alongside the C1's existing sub-6GHz 5G capabilities, and consumes less energy than its predecessor.

There are other iPhone 18 Pro-specific advantages, too: “If an iPhone encounters congested data networks, the phone’s [A20 Pro] processor can signal to the modem which traffic is the most time-sensitive and put it ahead of other data transfers,” Apple told Reuters of its C2 modem.

There are dozens of us!

Thankfully, I’m not alone in feeling the benefits of Apple’s C2 modem. Plenty of other iPhone 18 Pro users have found that the addition of this small feature is leading to much better 5G connectivity.

Of course, as this Reddit post mentions, a new modem will only help if you’re in an area covered by 5G in the first place. Luckily for me, my home isn't so remote as to rely on older-generation networks, but that's worth bearing in mind if you live out in the sticks (Apple's hardware wizardry can only work so much magic).

And don't get me wrong: a new 5G modem is hardly the most exciting upgrade on a phone that costs at least $1,199 / £1,199 / AU$2,099, and perhaps it's the least we should expect from Apple when the year-on-year upgrades are so limited elsewhere.

Still, after years of awkwardly lifting my iPhone into the sky in the hope of securing stronger signal — or just simply not using my iPhone at all — this small improvement, combined with improved battery life and the ever-higher performance ceiling of this year’s chip upgrade, has made me appreciate the iPhone 18 Pro Max more than I originally anticipated.

2026 is still very much an ‘iPhone S-year’, though.

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