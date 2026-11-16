'Stand with Jensen' petition calling for the return of Huang now has over 175,000 signatures

It asks for an immediate reinstatement of Huang as Nvidia CEO and an "independent investigation and a fair hearing" regarding the matters he resigned over

A separate report claims that Huang may be considering the possibility of such a return

Following the exit of Nvidia's CEO last week, a petition has been put together to campaign for the reinstatement of Jensen Huang.

VideoCardz noticed the 'Stand with Jensen' website which hosts a petition and open letter that has now been signed by some 175,000 people, some of whom are high-profile names in the tech industry.

That includes Elon Musk, Tim Sweeney (of Epic Games), Tobias Lutke (CEO of Shopify), Travis Kalanick (the former CEO of Uber), Steve Chen (the former CTO of YouTube) and Julien Chaumond (current CTO at Hugging Face). It's made clear that Huang himself doesn't endorse the letter.

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The demands laid out by the letter to the Nvidia board are threefold, including firstly that Huang should be reinstated as CEO immediately – to stabilize the situation – but if the board believes "his continued absence is necessary" that they should provide an explanation of why.

The second demand is to "ensure an independent investigation and a fair hearing", and the third is to deliver a timely public explanation of what's happened and how the interests of Nvidia staff and shareholders were weighed up in this matter.

The petition states: "Thirty-three years of leadership do not place anyone above accountability. But accountability requires evidence, a fair hearing, and a reasoned decision. Jensen deserves due process, not mob justice."

Meanwhile, given all this, a separate report from The Financial Times claims that Huang is mulling a comeback bid and the "possibility of returning" based on chatter from multiple sources. An ally of the ex-CEO said they were putting together a 'war room' of big tech executives to lobby for Huang's return (presumably including Musk and the other aforementioned names).

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Analysis: strong feelings and dim views

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Some strong feelings have been aired, then, and based on the stats from the Stand with Jensen campaign, nearly 9,000 Nvidia staff (known as 'Nvidians') are signatories of the open letter – which is 20% of the employee base. Of those employees, 26 are Vice Presidents (or Senior VPs), which is a good chunk of the top leadership (maybe approaching half of them, although there are no precise numbers for VPs at Team Green).

Of course, none of this can be verified, and we have to take these numbers on trust.

Looking at Reddit, there's little sympathy for Huang, particularly among PC gamers (though his exit is arguably another distinctly negative development). Even on the subreddits relating to Nvidia stock, there's a mostly dim view of this petition (just over half of the signatories are declared as shareholders). However, it is notable that a fair few major names in tech have signed the letter – I still doubt that this will spark a turnaround in sentiment for the board, of course. These kind of campaigns aren't known for producing much in the way of concrete results, shall we say.

That said, given the 'war room' rumor from the FT, maybe the petition will give Huang a bit more impetus to launch the comeback bid that is supposedly being considered behind the scenes. If it's going to happen, it will obviously need to happen quickly.

Meanwhile, the letter signatures are likely to exceed 200,000 today. In case you missed this last week (somehow), Colette Kress (who was CFO) is currently the interim CEO while Nvidia conducts a search for Huang's permanent replacement (who could come from inside or outside the company).

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