The Jensen Huang saga isn’t just a tech-world soap opera — it could change the entire future of AI

Update: Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO at 9:00 AM ET. The company's CFO, Colette Kress, is the interim CEO.

The Jensen Huang scandal is one of the most remarkable tech stories in recent memory, and, in my view, it’s less about the now ex-Nvidia CEO’s alleged affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy than the tsunami-grade ripple effects of one man’s questionable choices.

We do not know, nor do we have proof, that Jensen Huang's (whose departure was confirmed by Nvidia on Thursday morning) alleged relationship with Alice Huang resulted in any kind of quid pro quo, or in state or industry secrets being leaked or traded. Even so, Huang is surely smart enough to know the perception: the incredible irresponsibility of an extramarital affair, allegedly with a woman who, even if she isn’t a spy, is an influential businesswoman in China, the biggest economic and strategic rival to the United States.

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Nvidia chips are, according to a 2025 report by IOT Analytics, in 92% of all Data Centers. Ironically, virtually every AI-generated meme currently doing the rounds featuring Jensen Huang and Alice Huang (they’re not related) — and there are hundreds of them — has probably been generated using Nvidia hardware.

Nvidia is a publicly traded company, and its fortunes impact global markets — and right now everyone is nervous. Jensen Huang’s actions are the latest PR disaster for an industry that’s already struggling with major trust issues. Many people already worry that AI is not being developed or employed in our best interests, and that the companies creating these foundational models are chasing money, rather than dreams of heroic medical breakthroughs, climate change solutions, and occasionally finding previously unseen Mayan ruins. (I think they may be doing all of the above, but that’s just me.)

I get it if you think that one person's infidelity can't possibly have any bearing on an entire tech industry. I disagree. Huang’s fortunes are inextricably tied to those of AI. There might not be an AI industry without Nvidia and Huang (again, see Nvidia's AI market share numbers above), and so you have to question what the future of the industry looks like without his specific vision for AI hardware over the next few years.

What's love got to do with it? Not much

This is about much more than the fact that Jensen Huang had an affair. It's about who he had the affair with, when it happened, what information might have been shared, and how, if any of this is true, Jensen Huang might have been used to steer US chip policy in relation to AI, and reshape the global AI race to favor or assist China. The fallout from all that boggles the mind — and it may reshape our AI future.

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Let’s make one thing clear: this is not about Jensen Huang’s matters of the heart. He’s not the first powerful business figure to have an affair. But Alice Huang — if indeed the two were romantically involved — is not just anyone. She is described in numerous reports as a high-powered executive at Megaspeed, an apparent Nvidia cloud partner since 2023 that, up until a few years ago, was part of a Chinese gaming company known as 7Road International.

When Megaspeed was spun off as a separate company, Alice Huang became the de facto boss (she had majority shares), but NBC reports that her role with the company is less clear; as of May, she was reportedly still ‘the boss’ and running operations.

Right now, the FBI is trying to figure out if Alice Huang is a Chinese spy. Whether she is one may not matter. After all, it’s widely accepted that some Chinese companies are only nominally independent of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which reserves the right to set aside a company’s privacy and ensure that its goals, strategies, and operations align with the CCP’s goals.

Jensen Huang and Alice Huang may have known each other for a decade, but if their deepening relationship aligned with recent events, it’s a bad look, whether or not Alice Huang is in fact a spy.

You see, Jensen Huang spent part of 2025 lobbying the White House and, specifically, President Donald Trump to relax his Chinese export rules so Nvidia could keep selling its chips to China. Those conversations happened while Jensen and Alice were, if not in a relationship, seemingly business partners (Megaspeed reportedly became an Nvidia cloud partner in 2023).

It stands to reason that Megaspeed and Alice Huang would want Nvidia to continue selling the chips Nvidia custom-designed for the region to China.

Jensen Huang succeeded, but in doing so, may have put the White House in a difficult position. After all, Jensen would have had a duty to disclose any partnership with Megaspeed, if only because the White House is well aware that Chinese companies are not independent of the Chinese government, which is that administration’s stated reason for banning so many Chinese tech products from coming into the US market.

Did he? Who knows? That's one of the questions the FBI and others will be looking to answer.

A long tech history

I often think back to my first meeting with Jensen Huang some 30 years ago, when he still went by Jen-Hsun Huang. Back then he was focused on — checks meeting notes — “a graphics chip that incorporated graphics acceleration, sound (can play two WAV files at once) and 3D acceleration.” It was a simpler time, and Huang was scrappily competing with companies like Matrox and ATI. He was a smart guy, although at the time he left no lasting impression on me.

I was impressed and maybe a bit confounded, though, when Jensen Huang started focusing on the AI capabilities of his chips more than a decade ago. Initially, a lot of the work was going into supporting autonomous vehicles. It was the discovery by others that Nvidia GPUs and their native math-iness could power model training and generative operations that transformed his business — and which may have also transformed Jensen Huang, who has now resigned from the company he helped found.

Image 1 of 2 Jensen Huang at CES 2015 (Image credit: Lance Ulanoff) A highlight was how Nvidia chips could power early car autonomy (Image credit: Lance Ulanoff) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

I don’t recall a leather jacket in 1996 (it was firmly in place by 2015), but Jensen’s signature style seemed to coincide with his transformation into a high-profile industry rock star. He still seemed humble, but by 2024, as the AI boom was starting to take off, his customers, and the industry, knew he was effectively the most important tech CEO in the world.

And with that came great responsibility. Like it or not, the AI industry was hugely reliant on him. But he shirked that responsibility, and made, it seems, some very messy choices that may have unforeseen ramifications for all of us.

Crossing a rubicon

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Regardless of what the FBI discovers, expect a chilling effect on further sales of AI chips to China. Huang argued to the White House that Nvidia losing access to the Chinese market might help Chinese AI competitors and thereby hurt the US in the AI race. He might be right, but Jensen Huang’s say in the future of the AI industry may now be diminishing by the minute.

Jensen’s admission and how he handles the next few days, weeks, and months will influence the stock market, the AI industry, and how tech companies conduct business on the global stage, as well as whoever will succeed him as Nvidia's CEO (Nvidia’s chief financial officer, Colette Kress, has been named as an interim boss for now).

Nvidia’s role as the AI chip leader may remain undiminished, but only if it figures out its leadership picture. As it stands, the company cannot make AI chips fast enough. A stumble here will alter the course of foundation model development, future AI capabilities, and even robotics. It might also hinder the potential good work that all those AI CEOs keep promising. Another company could pick up the slack, but it won't happen quickly enough for most people's tastes.

Let’s face it, while nothing else seemed capable of slowing the inexorable march of AI, I think this scandal might do the trick — and what comes next could have implications far beyond the tech world.

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