‘I’m beyond disappointed because ChatGPT means a lot to me’: Users are furious that OpenAI is retiring their favorite voice modes

OpenAI is retiring two beloved voice modes from ChatGPT — Standard and Advanced

From December 11, Live mode will be the only voice mode in ChatGPT

Some vocal ChatGPT users have taken to Reddit and X to complain

OpenAI is retiring the older Standard and Advanced Voice modes for ChatGPT in December across all its subscriptions, leaving only the newer Live Voice mode. Rather than simply diction, ChatGPT’s voice modes are a way of interacting with the chatbot using your voice, so you can have a real-time voice conversation. You talk, and ChatGPT talks back.

While OpenAI says that nearly all ChatGPT users are already using the newer Live Voice mode anyway, there’s a small, but very vocal contingent of the ChatGPT community who are very unhappy to see Standard and Advanced disappear, and they’ve taken to Reddit to express their outrage.

“I'm beyond disappointed because ChatGPT means a lot to me”, said one user, while another follows up by saying that they feel like they’re “paying a monthly subscription to beta-test their questionable decisions”.

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The problem derives from a simple matter of preference for the older modes, the way they work, and in particular the sound of the voices they use.

How the three voice modes differ

The big change happens on December 11. Before then, to change between the three voice modes you need to go to Settings, then Voice and choose the mode you want.

Standard mode works by converting your speech to text, then generating a text answer before reading it aloud. Advanced mode works by processing speech directly, but takes turns speaking and listening. That means no interruptions.

The newer Live mode can listen and speak simultaneously with more natural interruptions and responses. Personally, Live mode is my favorite by a long way. To me it feels less robotic and more like a human conversation; however it seems that not everybody is a fan.

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There seem to be a couple of strong reasons why people object to the change. In many cases, they’ve become attached to a particular voice. One Reddit poster describes using the Vale voice for years and finding it comforting, while selecting Vale in GPT-Live doesn’t reproduce exactly the same experience.

Another aspect is that the supposedly more natural conversations of Live actually feel less natural to some people. It does a lot of ‘yeah’ and ‘anyway’ to fill in the gaps while it’s thinking. It interrupts, breaking the user's train of thought, and there are more changes in tone. Many people find this irritating.

Getting some perspective

I think we need to remember that the change doesn’t mean that we’re losing voice in ChatGPT entirely. OpenAI is simply consolidating voice into the Live model so that it can devote more development time to it without having to maintain Standard and Advanced as well.

In a statement on its Help center, OpenAI said: “We recognize that some people are accustomed to Advanced or Standard voice’s style or way of responding, and these model transitions can be challenging. Our Help Center article on navigating model transitions offers guidance to help with the change.”

Of course, it remains to be seen how much the opposition to this change will grow. This isn’t the first time OpenAI has tried to retire Standard Voice mode. In September 2025, it announced that Standard Voice would be retired within 30 days. But on September 9, the company reversed course, acknowledging that users valued the older experience and saying it would remain available while OpenAI addressed feedback.

While this new announcement feels more permanent, it will be interesting to see what happens if resistance to the changes continues to grow.

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