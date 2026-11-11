Women in tech are reporting higher levels of burnout than ever before — with AI, office attendance and visibility issues all blamed

Burnout is affecting a concerning 87% of women working in tech, new report finds

Demand for new AI productivity skills, attendance and visibility, and personal priorities are contributing to the burnout

1,500 female-identifying technology professionals surveyed for 2026 Speak Up report

A new survey examining the roles of women working in the tech industry has uncovered a concerning trend: burnout.

Surveying 1,500 female-identifying tech professionals, the 2026 Speak Up report found a worrying 87% said that they were experiencing burnout, with over half considering themselves to be either moderately, very, or extremely burned out.

Various pressures are identifies, but AI has introduced a new dimension to the role of women in tech, contributing to changing expectations and driving that feeling of burnout.

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Speak up

The report from Ensono explores how improved AI-driven productivity in the workplace is producing increased pressure on tech-employed women.

AI knowledge and skills among 70% of the subjects is considered to be advanced or expert, with 97% able to identify at least on career benefit from using the technology. But the impact of using AI is one of the elements that have been cited as contributing to burnout. 42% of those surveyed feel that using AI comes with an expectation that more work can be produced in less time.

Furthermore, 34% of the women surveyed felt pressure to be always available for work and 43% were focused on constantly developing new skills for work.

Throw in the drive to be visible and to make a mark – 83% aspire to executive leadership roles – and there is a vast amount of pressure to succeed and to be seen doing so.

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Building lasting careers

Burnout is avoidable, of course, with the right workplace policies and clearer expectations for colleagues. AI, visibility, leadership – they’re all challenges, but they do not have to dominate the working day.

Meredith Graham, Ensono’s Chief People Officer, said “Women in technology are developing the AI expertise their organizations need, but continued learning takes time to adjust. With skills confidence continuing to grow, business leaders need to provide clarity on how AI adoption changes work expectations.”

The arrival of AI has disrupted many elements of life and work, evolving expectations in the workplace, and these results suggests employers can do more to protect team members from burnout.

Graham added: “As roles evolve, supporting flexibility and different paths to advancement that help women build lasting careers is fundamental to strengthening business culture.”

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