OK, so you've read our reviews: you know the headphones and earbuds we recommend. But how does that work for you — or indeed the person you're looking to buy for while the deals are dropping this Black Friday?

I've got you. I'm TechRadar's audio editor, and I've been doing this since 2019. I've just compiled a recommender in the form of a simple quiz that you can take (or casually ask them to take) to find out what I'd recommend.

Now, before you write in, you should be given options at various price points upon completion of the quiz (which literally takes 30 seconds), but just in case that doesn't happen, I'm listing every single product I picked within this headphone recommender, so you can read up on those too and add them to your list.

If you click through to the 'view details' tab, you'll even get a little bullet-point guide on each model before you shop the deals, too.

Take the quiz — find your next buds or cans

All of the headphones and earbuds explained

OK so you've got your top pick — or top picks. Now what?



Now, you read up on the specific model you've been recommended or the close contenders that, depending on your answers, I haven't recommended specifically for you (but do recommend, in this headphone-finder quiz).

Lastly, check out any deals already live, by clicking on the product. We got this, friend!

So, what did you get? Feel free to drop me a comment. I'm TechRadar's Audio Editor, and I'm all ears…

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Again, any of the headphones or earbuds above come with our recommendation, based on our thorough review process — I just want to help you narrow it down ahead of the busy sales extravaganza (and of course, the gift-giving season).

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