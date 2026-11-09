You probably saw that Best Buy's gone early for Black Friday, but what about Amazon — any decent Black Friday deals around there?

Actually, yes, and this one's a biggie. Right now, you can get the superb Sony WH-1000XM6 noise-canceling over-ear headphones for just $378 (was $459) at Amazon!

• Shop Amazon's full list of deals live today

A quick note on the deal: this time last year, we saw these excellent class-leading headphones drop to $398, which was pretty special at the time. But this? This is next-level good and it's not even Black Friday week (or weekend!) yet.

Will the price drop even further? I doubt it, honestly — if anything, retailers have in the past been known to actually boost prices a touch, just before discounting them on Black Friday. To me, it seems more likely that retailers are simply following suit with this particular discount because, as you'll see below, the deal is also live at a big competing online store…

(Not in the US? See today's best deals in your region below)

Today's best Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones early Black Friday deal

Save 18% ($81.99) Sony WH-1000XM6 : was $459.99 now $378 at Amazon Right now, you can grab the incredible Sony WH-1000XM6 for $82 off with this pre-Black Friday limited-time deal, meaning they're the cheapest they've ever been. These headphones offer stunning, balanced audio output, top-tier touch controls, ergonomic comfort, and noise-nixing ANC. They'd make the perfect gift, or why not just treat yourself if you're traveling a lot this gift-giving season?

Or, the same deal is live at Walmart…

Save 18% ($81.99) Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones: was $459.99 now $378 at Walmart Prefer to shop at Walmart? That's OK, the sensational Sony WH-1000XM6 are down to a record-low price for Walmart's massive fall sale too! Again, I couldn't recommend them highly enough. With beautiful all-round sound, outstanding ANC, and a foldable design, they're the best all-rounders on the market, in my opinion.

You only need a quick glance over our Sony WH-1000XM6 review to see how highly we rate these Sony flagship headphones.

That being said, if you really need more fully-fledged odes and comparison pieces for these excellent headphones, there's plenty you can sift through. You can, for instance, check out how the Sony WH-1000XM6 stack up against the Apple AirPods Max 2. Or, read up on what they're like against the Sony WH-1000XM5, or perhaps how they compare to the excellent Sonos Ace Ultra.

In fact, my colleague Harry Padoan has made it his mission to even pit these Sonys against five top-tier rivals from heavy-hitters such as Bose and Bowers & Wilkins. But if that's all a bit TLDR, know this: the Sony cans you came here to read about come off very well indeed, across the board.

Personally, I adore the little things about the design here. Despite being lovely large over-ears, the XM6 fold up for easier transport in their hard-shell case — it's a small thing, but the XM5 didn't do it and these do. For me, it matters.

Sony's ambient sound mode also doesn't get the recognition it deserves, but if you suddenly need to hear noises around you, no cans I've tried do better. Finally, we need to talk about Sony's ANC. It's very, very good indeed and never colors your music unnecessarily. Oh, and by all means, here's our Sony WH-1000XM6 review again, if you need to know more on any of this.

After all, there's a bit of time before Black Friday, so these cans probably won't sell out at this super-low price. Not much time, you understand. But some…

Shop more of today's best Black Friday sales

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