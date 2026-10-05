Amazon's October Prime Day — officially named the Prime Day Big Deals, if you want to call it that — isn't here for another day. Someone forgot to tell Sony, though, because the company's already discounted a range of its headphones.

• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale

The highlight here is a $30 discount on the WH-CH730N — they're now just $148, (was $179) — this being a highlight because those puppies were only unveiled at the beginning of September.

What I'm saying is, we haven't seen a reduction on these already-affordable over-ears before. Brand new tech, brand new prices. To be clear, these are over-ears with noise cancellation that sit just below Sony's flagship 1000X lineup — but an even cheaper new set also exists, and it's also discounted. Hurrah for Prime Day!

Their contemporaries, the WH-CH530, are also reduced, but by a relatively minor $11 from $69.99 to just $58 (they are, after all, much more affordable Sony cans).

Again, the product is only a month old, so this discount is the first we've seen on them. They're on-ears and don't offer active noise cancellation, but do deliver Sony-grade audio, for a bargain price.

Save 18% ($31.99) Sony WH-CH730N: was $179.99 now $148 at Amazon These modern cans from Sony haven't seen a discount before, so losing almost 20% of their price is a great incentive for you to pick them up. Just note: only the black model is officially reduced.

We haven't reviewed either of these products yet, that's how new they are. But we've previously been impressed by members of Sony's over-ear family, often naming them the best of their market segment, and there's no reason to think these will be different.

If you're not interested in Sony's mid-range and affordable headphones, then you'll be glad to know that the brand also has a few other options with temporarily-lowered prices.

Want something really cheap? The WH-CH530's predecessor is down to $33 at Amazon, and they were already great affordable options as we detailed in our Sony WH-CH520 review.

And if you want something more premium, some past-gen flagships are back down to $198, a saving of 50% on the MSRP, and we gave them a perfect score in our Sony WH-1000XM5 review.

Save 53% ($36.99) Sony WH-CH520: was $69.99 now $33 at Amazon Need cheap Sony cans now? These get the job done. No ANC and they've just been superseded by a newer set, but this is a return to their lowest-seen price — which is a massive 53% off! — and we gave them a great write-up at their full whack asking fee.

Save 20% ($50) Sony WH-1000XM5: was $248 now $198 at Amazon Oh, how we love these headphones. They're not the newest Sony flagship ANC headphones, but the fit and comfort levels are excellent, and their popularity endures. This is also a return to their lowest ever asking fee — we've listed their most recent regular price, but it's worth remembering that these headphones cost $399 at launch, so the discount is huge.

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