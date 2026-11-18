Two newly installed routers reportedly overwhelmed the FAA's aging communications network

FAA controllers lost communications, forcing an unprecedented nationwide flight suspension

TCAS remained unaffected despite failures in controller-pilot communications

Recently installed HPE Juniper routers reportedly triggered the recent US nationwide aviation disruption after overwhelming the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) aging communications infrastructure.

The incident forced the FAA to suspend flights across the United States while technicians investigated interruptions affecting communications between air traffic controllers and pilots.

Although the equipment itself reportedly remained operational, excessive network traffic exposed vulnerabilities within infrastructure that the agency has been gradually replacing.

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New routers reportedly overwhelmed the FAA communications infrastructure

The disruption reportedly originated at two locations where HPE Juniper routers started transmitting unusually large volumes of data.

Investigators traced the affected equipment to an FAA radio facility in El Dorado, Arkansas, and a radar installation in Amarillo, Texas.

The problem initially emerged at the Indianapolis Center, which is responsible for managing aircraft movements across northern Kentucky, southern Indiana, southern Ohio, and parts of West Virginia.

Personnel experienced difficulties communicating with flight crews, prompting investigators to examine the agency's nationwide communications network.

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“We saw two places that were actually pinging our network at a very high rate, a thousand connections over every four to five seconds,” said Rebecca Guy, FAA technology chief.

Although such traffic volumes would ordinarily present limited difficulties for modern networking infrastructure, the FAA operates an aging communications system.

Consequently, the equipment struggled to accommodate the incoming traffic, resulting in communication interruptions that prevented controllers from coordinating aircraft movements.

The disruption reportedly did not affect aircraft collision-avoidance equipment, including the Traffic Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), which uses onboard transponders.

Nevertheless, communication difficulties between controllers and pilots left the agency unable to coordinate air traffic safely, necessitating an emergency nationwide ground stop.

FAA investigates router configuration as HPE defends its equipment

A nationwide ground stop remains an exceptional measure, with the FAA having invoked it only twice before the latest incident.

Those previous occasions involved the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and a January 11, 2023, outage affecting its Notice to Air Missions system.

The agency needed approximately four hours to restore its communications network after identifying the problematic equipment.

Technicians subsequently disabled a particular router feature across the network's installed Juniper devices, preventing further disruption.

HPE, the manufacturer of the affected networking equipment, maintained that its routers were operating according to their intended specifications.

The company disputed suggestions that hardware failure directly caused the communications breakdown.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford nevertheless indicated that investigators were examining several possible explanations for the incident.

These included installation problems, configuration errors, and potential shortcomings associated with the router technology itself.

“Was it a faulty installation? Was it a faulty configuration? Or was it just a bad piece of router technology that we put into this system that propagated these errors?” said Bedford.

The FAA is already transitioning from decades-old copper connections to fiber-optic technology, an extensive modernization program costing taxpayers billions of dollars.

Via Tom's Hardware

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