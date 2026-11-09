The FAA will eliminate floppy disks across more than 400 facilities

America's air traffic modernization program has received $12.5 billion from Congress

Outdated technology has repeatedly disrupted American air traffic operations

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is preparing to retire technology that has remained part of American air traffic operations for decades, including floppy disks.

The agency plans to complete the transition by the end of 2028, replacing outdated information systems still operating at more than 400 facilities nationwide.

The FAA had to modernize its technology after repeated technical failures and aging infrastructure raised concerns about the reliability of America's air traffic management network.

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FAA finally moves to replace decades-old technology

Reports from Reuters claimed the FAA will introduce the Enterprise Information Display System, consolidating four separate platforms introduced during the 1980s.

The replacement will give controllers access to essential operational information through one interface, reducing their reliance on older equipment and disconnected systems.

These changes will cover weather information, flight alerts and other operational updates that controllers need when coordinating aircraft movements across American airspace.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said the agency wanted to eliminate manual procedures and improve how important information reaches personnel working inside control facilities.

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“We’re moving away from outdated, manual processes and replacing technology that once relied on floppy disks with a modern system that allows controllers to instantly share critical flight alerts, restricted airspace schedules and pilot reports,” Bedford said.

Although floppy disks largely disappeared from everyday computing more than 25 years ago, American aviation facilities have continued relying on them.

Their production had already declined substantially by 2010, making the continued dependence on these storage devices particularly unusual for critical aviation infrastructure.

Congress approved $12.5 billion in 2025 for air traffic technology improvements, while Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy wants another $30 billion.

The additional funding would support further modernization as the agency attempts to address several weaknesses affecting its existing operational technology

Aging infrastructure continues to expose weaknesses in American air traffic management

The floppy disk replacement represents only one part of the FAA's modernization challenge, with communication failures also disrupting flight operations.

In an October 23 2026 memo reviewed by Reuters, the agency warned airports about outages associated with damaged fiber optic connections.

One incident occurred on October 13, when a severed cable outside Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport interrupted information exchanges between FAA facilities.

The disruption forced authorities to temporarily stop departures, demonstrating how vulnerable essential aviation services remain when individual communication connections fail.

Another incident occurred in September 2026, when separate failures involving Philadelphia and New Jersey disrupted thousands of flights across the Northeast.

The FAA also continues relying on aging Compaq computers and replacement components purchased through eBay to maintain certain operations.

Furthermore, its facilities largely operate independently, using separate analog computing equipment rather than a fully integrated communication environment.

Explaining the situation, Bedford said "every facility is a silo," describing the difficulties created by disconnected operational systems.

The agency is also replacing paper flight strips, which controllers have traditionally used to monitor aircraft movements and maintain operational records.

That transition began in 2022, with 27 of the 49 major airports already abandoning paper records, although completion remains scheduled for 2028.

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