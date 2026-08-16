America's aging nuclear missiles depend on data scattered across dozens of systems

Minuteman III could remain operational decades beyond its original retirement schedule

The US Air Force wants one AI interface to organize fragmented missile data

The US Air Force is searching for an artificial intelligence agent capable of centralizing the fractured data behind its aging nuclear missile fleet.

An active industry notice indicates that the Minuteman III program relies on roughly 60 disparate, disconnected systems.

Those systems range from local hard drives to shared networks, and no single tool currently governs them all.

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Centralizing decades of missile data

Sustaining the decades-old missile fleet counts as a national security imperative under a mission commonly called “no fail”, since failure could bring catastrophic results.

The US Air Force must continuously keep 400 missiles ready to launch at a moment's notice, a responsibility that leaves little room for error.

According to the notice, the requested AI agent should construct a single unified interface that pulls information from design drawings, maintenance records, and other scattered sources.

Previous attempts to build a centralized digital ecosystem for the missile's lifecycle have failed for a range of unspecified reasons.

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Officials expect the new system to collate information in near real time and reduce manual compilation by an amount still to be negotiated with a winning contractor.

The notice adds that the initial phase will cover only data marked as controlled unclassified information, though that scope could later expand to include secret-level material.

The Minuteman III missile first entered service in 1970, and its originally planned retirement year of 2036 would have made it exactly 66 years old.

That 2036 timeline has since slipped, however, as delays to the Sentinel replacement program have pushed the schedule further out.

A Government Accountability Office review found that extending Minuteman III operations to 2050 remains feasible, though it carries significant sustainment risks.

Under that revised outlook, the fleet's oldest missiles could approach 80 years of service.

Officials stress that AI will play no role in launching the missiles

The notice does not describe any AI role in launching or operating the nuclear missile fleet, and officials insist that such decisions are not for AI tools, but remain in human hands.

This search for a data tool follows years of delay facing the Sentinel program, which is meant to eventually replace the Minuteman III fleet entirely.

Because Sentinel remains years away from deployment, the aging missiles must keep functioning far longer than military planners originally anticipated.

The effort also arrives as the Defense Department pushes AI adoption across its ranks and seeks hundreds of additional software engineers.

Other Air Force programs have tested similar autonomous capabilities recently, including a modified F-16 that used AI to analyze sensor data during a live intercept exercise.

Before the latest notice, the Pentagon had separately awarded a $31 million contract to Air, a firm formerly known as Govini, to support ICBM fleet sustainment.

That company said its work would help build a clearer view of the missile program's industrial base and supply chain risks.

It remains unclear how that platform might eventually connect with whatever AI agent the Air Force ultimately selects for its centralized data project.

Given the scope of the request, the Air Force appears more focused on modernizing data management than on introducing autonomy into weapons decisions.

Whether contractors can deliver a workable system for such a sprawling, decades-old infrastructure remains an open question.

Via Breaking Defense

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