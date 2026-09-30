Opera's browser now solves one of the biggest problems travelers face abroad

The built-in eSIM connects the entire phone rather than Opera alone

Travelers can activate connectivity without buying another eSIM application first

Opera has added a built-in eSIM to its Android browser, giving travelers 3GB of complimentary mobile data for three days across supported destinations.

Travelers who arrive in a new country can skip the hunt for public Wi-Fi, because the free data requires no card details, purchasing a plan or entering an email.

The connection covers the entire phone rather than only the browser, so maps, messaging and ride apps keep working without roaming charges.

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Connectivity starts inside the browser

The new service is available across 47 destinations. International travelers can install the eSIM before departure and activate it after reaching their destination.

Once the introductory allowance expires, users can purchase additional packages through Opera, with options offering 3GB, 5GB or 10GB for 30 days.

Opera says its eSIM plans are about 33% cheaper on average than six major competitors, based on a 5GB United States comparison.

The comparison used prices recorded in August 2026, which means the actual costs can differ depending on the destination and selected package.

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The service can connect through 5G where local networks support it, while supported phones can retain their normal cellular number separately.

Why other browsers could copy the approach

The practical advantage of this feature is that travelers no longer need to depend entirely on their carrier's roaming package when crossing international borders.

They also avoid downloading a separate eSIM application while disconnected, although initial installation still requires reliable internet access before departure.

“Opera has spent decades getting people online where data is expensive or hard to come by,” said Tim Lesnik, Product Manager of Opera.

“Roaming is the same problem in a different shape: you pay a disproportionate amount for the same internet you have at home.”

Opera's approach combines connectivity with services already associated with travel, including its VPN and data-saving tools, giving the browser another function beyond opening websites.

“The eSIM, alongside our data savings and VPN, makes browsing while traveling more convenient. After all, a browser is pointless without a connection – so now we provide that as well,” Lesnik added.

The eSIM is data-only, requires Android 10 or later, and works only with compatible phones that are not locked to a carrier.

The free data is currently available in the US, UK, Germany, France, Canada, UAE, Brazil, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Poland.

The underlying eSIM service can be purchased worldwide, while users traveling through several countries can keep one installed SIM and add country-specific data.

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