US Air Force wants AI to detect mistakes during aerial refuelling

Tanker cameras would supply footage for automated analysis of refuelling operations

AI would monitor aircraft speed, alignment, positioning, and approach velocity

The US Air Force is exploring using AI to identify mistakes during aerial refuelling operations and improve how crews receive performance feedback.

The proposed system would analyze footage captured by tanker aircraft cameras, identifying flight manoeuvres and operational errors that conventional assessments might overlook.

Military officials want the technology to provide detailed evaluations of refuelling exercises, reducing dependence on human judgement during one of aviation's most demanding procedures.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

AI system will monitor aircraft movements and refuelling accuracy

The initiative focuses on developing software capable of examining interactions between tanker aircraft and approaching receivers throughout the complicated fuel transfer process.

Using computer vision and machine learning, the technology would examine aircraft movements and determine whether crews maintained appropriate separation and alignment.

It would also monitor the refuelling boom, comparing its movements against aircraft trajectories to identify potentially dangerous deviations during fuel delivery.

Measurements would include aircraft speed, relative positioning, approach velocity and alignment, allowing instructors to examine specific manoeuvres rather than relying on general observations.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The proposed software would automatically identify departures from expected flight conditions and generate performance information for instructors reviewing completed refuelling missions.

Currently, assessments depend substantially on instructor observations, crew evaluations and manually examining recorded footage, according to the military's research solicitation.

These methods can produce inconsistent judgements, particularly when instructors interpret the same manoeuvre differently or overlook brief errors during complicated operations.

Therefore, the software’s assessment will include graphical overlays, colour-coded performance maps and chronological displays identifying significant events during individual refuelling exercises.

The Air Force consequently wants automated measurements that could provide more consistent evaluations while helping personnel understand precisely where mistakes occurred.

The project falls under the Small Business Innovation Research programme, which invites companies to develop technological solutions addressing specific military requirements.

Interested developers have until November 25 2026 to submit applications outlining how their proposed systems could satisfy the service's operational and training requirements.

KC-46 tanker technology and future training applications

The initial development effort concentrates on the KC-46 Pegasus, a refuelling aircraft equipped with cameras supporting remotely controlled fuel transfer operations.

Its remote vision equipment allows boom operators to guide the refuelling apparatus using camera feeds and 3D displays instead of direct observation.

However, the aircraft's existing viewing technology has experienced persistent technical difficulties, although military officials expect most outstanding problems to be resolved soon.

Developers are expected to consider interactive review environments that allow pilots and instructors to examine manoeuvres from different perspectives.

The technology could eventually connect with flight simulators, virtual reality equipment and augmented reality training platforms already used for aviation instruction.

Military planners want an operational prototype suitable for integration with existing training arrangements for at least one category of receiving aircraft.

The solicitation also identifies potential applications beyond refuelling, including automated assessments of other aviation activities throughout the Department of Defense

Via Defense News

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.