We called Windows 11 "the best operating system made by Microsoft," when we took the OS out for a spin in our review. Since then, I'd argue it's grown from strength to strength. And while I'm not sure the company will ever hit the highs of Win98 and XP, Windows 11 still the operating system I use on all my personal and professional computers.

And I've just found a Windows 11 Pro license with BitLocker, Azure AD, and Hyper-V priced at $10 (was $199) on StackSocial. A 95% discount is enough to make anyone sit up and take notice. The site says it's sold by an authorized Microsoft partner, and is a verified license key.

• Best for: Professionals upgrading to Microsoft's latest OS without paying full price for additionals like BitLocker.

• Why we like it: The price is the eye-catching feature here - at $10 you're getting a perpetual license to the operating system, alongside business-critical security and virtualization services.

• What you need to know: This is a download key, not sold direct from Microsoft, and I'd recommend checking your system requirements before purchase.

Why we recommend it

Upgrading to Windows 11 Pro is pricey, at $200. And with Microsoft dropping support for Windows 10 this time last year, more and more businesses are looking for ways to upgrade.

The operating system itself scored 4 stars in our review. With regular updates and improvements, we called it "a great operating system, and if you use a Windows-powered device that’s currently on Windows 10, it’s probably time to consider an upgrade and take advantage of what Windows 11 has to offer. As things stand, Windows 11 has earned its place as a new classic in Microsoft’s lineup, ready to embrace what AI and handheld gaming will offer in the future."

Value verdict

This Windows 11 Pro deal is exceptionally good value. For comparison, Microsoft sells a license for Windows 11 Pro for $200 on its site. There, you can also buy a pre-loaded USB version, but if you're happy with a download code, this is the better deal.