Upgrade to Windows 11 Pro for $10 and get BitLocker and Hyper-V for 95% off
The bundle includes the operating system, BitLocker, Hyper-V, and Azure AD
We called Windows 11 "the best operating system made by Microsoft," when we took the OS out for a spin in our review. Since then, I'd argue it's grown from strength to strength. And while I'm not sure the company will ever hit the highs of Win98 and XP, Windows 11 still the operating system I use on all my personal and professional computers.
And I've just found a Windows 11 Pro license with BitLocker, Azure AD, and Hyper-V priced at $10 (was $199) on StackSocial. A 95% discount is enough to make anyone sit up and take notice. The site says it's sold by an authorized Microsoft partner, and is a verified license key.
• Best for: Professionals upgrading to Microsoft's latest OS without paying full price for additionals like BitLocker.
• Why we like it: The price is the eye-catching feature here - at $10 you're getting a perpetual license to the operating system, alongside business-critical security and virtualization services.
• What you need to know: This is a download key, not sold direct from Microsoft, and I'd recommend checking your system requirements before purchase.
This license key offers full access to Windows 11 Pro, as well as Bitlocker security, virtual machines manager Hyper-V, and identity and access management service Azure AD. A Windows 11 Home license is also available for the same price, and from the same seller.
Why we recommend it
Upgrading to Windows 11 Pro is pricey, at $200. And with Microsoft dropping support for Windows 10 this time last year, more and more businesses are looking for ways to upgrade.
The operating system itself scored 4 stars in our review. With regular updates and improvements, we called it "a great operating system, and if you use a Windows-powered device that’s currently on Windows 10, it’s probably time to consider an upgrade and take advantage of what Windows 11 has to offer. As things stand, Windows 11 has earned its place as a new classic in Microsoft’s lineup, ready to embrace what AI and handheld gaming will offer in the future."
Value verdict
This Windows 11 Pro deal is exceptionally good value. For comparison, Microsoft sells a license for Windows 11 Pro for $200 on its site. There, you can also buy a pre-loaded USB version, but if you're happy with a download code, this is the better deal.
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Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
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