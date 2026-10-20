You don't need a bulky desktop tower to get a powerful Windows 11 Pro device. The Getorli GT106 mini PC is currently priced at $450 (was $500) at Amazon, and combines an eight-core AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD in a compact design. For the price and specs, our managing editor has dubbed this "the best mini PC under $500."

• Best for: Home offices, multitasking, multi-monitor workstations, media centers, and anyone who wants a compact system for everyday computing and lighter gaming.

• What we like: Alongside the Ryzen 7 chip and fast DDR5 memory, the mini PC also has integrated AMD Radeon 780M graphics and can drive up to four 4K monitors at a time via HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and two USB4 connections.

Today's best mini PC deal

Why we recommend it

The Getorli GT106 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 H255 processor with eight cores and 16 threads, running at up to 4.9GHz. There's also 16GB of DDR5 RAM, which comes installed as a single module, leaving the second slot available for an upgrade. For storage there's a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and a second M.2 slot, with support for up to 4TB capacity.

Alongside Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, you get dual 2.5Gb Ethernet ports and two 40Gbps USB4 ports for connecting fast external storage and other peripherals.

It comes with Windows 11 Pro installed, and Getorli includes a VESA mounting bracket so you can tuck the device behind a compatible monitor.

For more of our favorites, we've tested the best mini PCs you can buy.

Price context & historical value

The Getorli GT106 is $50 below its usual $499.99 price. That's a 10% discount, bringing the mini PC below the $450 mark. I've seen it retail for as low as $404.99 in the past, however. But so long as it flies easily under the $500 mark, it's a great buy.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Getorli GT106 if...

You want a small Windows 11 Pro mini PC with a Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB DDR5, and 1TB SSD. It's a useful option if you need several monitors or want to connect fast external drives via USB4.

❌ Skip the Getorli GT106 if...

You need a more powerful device. It ships with a single 16GB DDR5 module, which means it initially operates in single-channel memory mode, which can reduce integrated graphics performance.