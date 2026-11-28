The Dell Pro Micro Plus QBM1250 is a rare desktop in the field of mini PCs. While most mini desktops have to choose between a compact form factor with effective cooling, or raw processing power, the Pro Micro Plus delivers both.

This business mini PC from Dell is priced at $1,699 at Newegg. The machine deploys Intel’s high-end 24-core Ultra 9 285K, making it a tempting proposition for anyone who needs power for demanding productivity workloads in a PC that doesn’t take up much space.

While we've spotted plenty of Black Friday mini PC deals, including our 6 top-performing AI mini PCs, this is the fastest you can get right now, priced well under $2000. Just to make it sweeter, it includes McAfee Total Protection and Microsoft’s 25 Years of Xbox bundle.

Today’s best Dell mini PC deal

Black Friday Dell Pro Micro Plus QBM1250: $1,699 at Newegg This Windows 11 Pro mini PC sports an Intel Ultra 9 285K chip, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 256GB SSD. The PC comes with free McAfee Total Protection and Microsoft’s 25 Years of Xbox bundle. A two-year warranty rounds out the deal.

Why we recommend the Dell Pro Micro Plus QBM1250

There’s no doubt that the processor is the headline attraction here. With 24 cores and boost speeds of up to 5.7GHz, the Core Ultra 9 285K is designed for demanding multitasking and CPU-intensive applications. If you want to churn through databases, handle tough data analysis work, or tackle creative tasks, this could be the chip for you.

It’s all the more impressive when you consider that the Dell weighs just 1.43kg and measures 182 x 178 x 36mm, making it particularly appealing where desk space is limited.

Note that the 16GB DDR5 RAM is relatively modest for a workstation-class machine, but the memory can be upgraded. The rig has two slots and supports up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM. It’s a similar story in storage: the 256GB SSD could fill up fast with larger projects, but the PC has two M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD slots, so there’s space for an immediate upgrade.

There are compromises. The 16GB of RAM is modest for a workstation-class machine, while the 256GB SSD will fill quickly with larger projects.

For a closer look at the chip powering this machine, we’ve reviewed the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K, with plenty of concentration on its multi-core performance, efficiency, and gaming capabilities.

What about the 25 Years of Xbox bundle?

The Dell delivers more value because Newegg advertises that this PC is eligible for Microsoft’s 25 Years of Xbox bundle. It includes 25 free games, including Skyrim, Doom, Age of Empires II, and Fallout 76.

The Dell only uses integrated graphics, so temper expectations: if you want to use those games with this PC, expect to play the older and less demanding titles, but don’t expect smooth performance across the entire collection.

However, you can attach the bundle to any Microsoft account, so you could potentially redeem it on a different PC with a dedicated graphics card. Also note that 16 titles in the bundle support Xbox Play Anywhere.

Price context and historical value

At $1,699, there’s no doubt that the Dell is a premium purchase, but its appeal lies in combining high-end processing with exceptionally compact dimensions.

If you’re looking for a tiny PC with genuine workstation power, this is one of your best bets.

The Xbox games bundle also adds significant value, especially if you’ll redeem it on a different system that’s better equipped to run the included games.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy it if… CPU performance and saving desk space are priorities right now, especially in number-crunching workloads.

❌ Skip it if… You won't make use of the CPU's performance levels, or if you want more gaming power or a dedicated graphics card for AI or creative tasks.