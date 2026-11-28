Spelunkr is a free TV app for the Internet Archive’s forgotten videos

It has 37 channels of footage with classic sitcoms, nature docs and more

Everything is from the 1990s and the app itself has a retro flavor

If you miss the old days of cable channels blasting out of your CRT TV and want to go back to a world of pre-streaming programming — well, we can’t quite make that a reality, but the next best thing is Spelunkr, a free TV web app that consists entirely of old clips hosted by the Internet Archive.

Designed to house “the Internet Archive's ephemeral media” according to its creator, Spelunkr consists of 37 channels organized into various themes, including after-school kids programming on Orange Soda, aliens and oddities on Late Nite Local, wildlife documentaries on Nature Preserve, and more. There’s even Happy Trees, an entire channel dedicated to Bob Ross painting tutorials.

There’s enough content to run 24 hours a day and seven days a week, with a total of 4,391 hours of television as of this writing. Of course, none of it is on-demand, so you’ll have to watch whatever has been scheduled onto each channel at the time you start viewing (just like the old days). Still, you can like videos and pin a comment to a particular moment in a clip (as long as you are signed in to Discord at the time).

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Just go to the Spelunkr website and click Tune In and you’ll be transported back to somewhere in the early 1990s, with all the scanlines, grainy footage and questionable fashion choices you’d expect to see. The website itself takes on a delightfully old-school design, with bold colors and typefaces and even the occasional (artificial) visual glitch. It’s a fun little trip down memory lane and an intriguing diversion from all the best streaming services currently on offer.

Retro meets modern

(Image credit: Spelunkr)

Spelunkr is a curious blend of the decidedly retro and the bleeding-edge modern. While it taps into a nostalgic desire to experience a segment of the world as it once was, it was also written almost entirely with Claude Code, with its creator saying it consists of around 87,000 lines of AI-generated code.

It also brings to light an interesting question: the Internet Archive has saved some 15 million videos from across the web, according to its own statistics, but how much of that is actually watched by humans? And how much is saved but effectively forgotten, locked away on some dusty server that no one will ever investigate?

With Spelunkr, perhaps a few of those videos will get a bit more attention. There’s only a fraction of the Internet Archive’s total video collection available on the app, but it still provides a fascinating window into the past and keeps the videos of the day alive in some small way, no matter how inconsequential they might be.

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It also offers something of a contrast to modern ideas about TV, which include a recently reported patent from Google about an AI-generated TV channel that makes you the star of each show. Back to Bob Ross, we go...

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