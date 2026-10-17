Retro tech is having a real moment right now. As modern gadgets get ever flashier and more powerful, it seems the zeitgeist is pulling the other way, with a wave of clunky, analogue, nostalgic tech. Since the start of the year, we've spotted retro gadgets popping up in every corner of the tech world. I've rounded up some of my favorites below — hit the View details button to learn more about each one.

Some of these gadgets offer modern functionality behind an old-school casing. The viral Casio F-B100W is a clunky digital watch that can track your step count. The Sudo is an in-development, iPod-alike music player — complete with audio jack and click wheel for maximum satisfaction — but it will let you access music streaming services.

For others, the simplicity is entirely the point. The Pinwheel Home phone is a wall phone that can only call approved contacts, enabling tweens to chat to their friends without the specter of social media lingering in the air. And while the Nokia 300 Charge is 'modern' in that it's not attached to a wall with a curly cable, the flashiest thing about it might be its flashlight (4x brighter than you'll find on a Nokia 105, don't you know).

You'll actually own the music you play on the Miko portable cassette player, and although there's no accounting for audio quality, at least you know you won't encounter any AI slop-bops. Meanwhile, if you've got a phone that's crammed with snaps you never look at, perhaps reverting to film with a Kodak Snapic A1 will be enough to get you engaging with your photos again.

Old skool cool

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