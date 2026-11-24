Modern laptops are powerful, but the quest for clean lines and slim designs means that they sometimes struggle for physical connectivity options. That, in turn, can make it tricky to work with multiple displays or external drives and accessories.

Step forward the Ugreen Maxidok 17-in-1. We tested out this port-heavy docking station and found "a Thunderbolt 5 docking station with more ports and features than you'll know what to do with."

Now, Ugreen's 17-in-1 dock is down to $320 (was $500) at Amazon for Black Friday, and £299 (was £420) at Amazon.co.uk. I'd pitch this one as a very useful upgrade for professionals and power users who work with large files, lots of accessories, and multiple screens and peripherals.

Why we recommend the Ugreen Maxidok 17-in-1

The box crams in 17 connections including Thunderbolt 5 upstream and dual downstream ports, three USB-C and three USB-A ports, DisplayPort 2.1, 2.5Gb Ethernet, and an SD card reader.

In our review, we found ourselves left impressed by its extensive connectivity and premium construction, but did note the absence of an HDMI port and some slightly disappointing SSD performance.

It can deliver up to 140W of power to a connected laptop and supports dual 6K displays or a single 8K screen. It’s also got an integrated M.2 slot for SSDs up to 8TB. That last feature is especially useful if you need additional high-speed storage - it turns the dock into a handy external SSD drive.

Price context and history

This is the cheapest we've seen Ugreen's dock in both the US and the UK. Previously, it had dropped to around $350 / £350. Note, though, that this Black Friday price is only available to Prime members. You can sign up for a free trial here.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy it if… you’ve got a powerful laptop that you want to use as a multi-screen, multi-device workstation

❌ Skip it if… you’re on the hunt for a docking station with HDMI - or if you want an external SSD with maximum speed