Your Android phone can now use ChatGPT to help you make more sense of all your health data. OpenAI has enhanced ChatGPT Health with an expansion to Android and desktop. Crucially for Android users, the expansion includes support for Android Health Connect, Google's system for sharing health and fitness information between compatible apps. It gives ChatGPT access, with your permission, to information about your daily habits that previously would have required some tedious manual input.

The appeal of bringing that information into ChatGPT is fairly obvious to anyone who owns a fitness tracker but rarely looks beyond their daily step count. Most fitness apps are excellent at collecting information, but figuring out what to do with it can be more complicated. Having an AI assistant that can explain those numbers in everyday language could make them considerably more useful.

Android's healthy connections

Health is now available in more of the places you use ChatGPT, including the desktop app, dots, Sites, and Android. With your connected health information you can: - Analyze your sleep and workout patterns on desktop, like how you sleep after morning or evening workouts. - Get proactive suggestions from your dot, like another time for a workout when a meeting gets in the way. - Build a site to track your marathon training, with your runs and progress toward your training plan in one place. - Connect sleep, activity, workouts, and more through Android Health Connect for more personalized insights on your health. Health is available in the U.S. on desktop and Android for Free, Go, Plus and Pro users. Sites are available on Plus and Pro, and dots on Pro.November 19, 2026

ChatGPT Health is available to eligible users aged 18 and older in the US on the Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans. The Android expansion is happening gradually, so you may need to wait a little longer before it appears on your account. Some of the more advanced features, particularly those involving OpenAI's autonomous personal agents called dots, require a Pro subscription.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

To get started, update the ChatGPT app on your Android phone and look for Health in the sidebar or under the Explore menu. Once you've opened Health, select the option to connect your information and choose Android Health Connect. You'll then be asked which categories of information you're willing to share before ChatGPT begins syncing your data.

Health Connect acts as an intermediary between ChatGPT and compatible fitness apps. If you use a Garmin smartwatch or an Oura Ring, for instance, you'll need to make sure its companion app is sharing information with Health Connect. Exactly how much ChatGPT can learn about your exercise habits will depend on what your devices record and what their respective apps make available.

Once everything is connected, you can ask questions about your fitness information in an ordinary ChatGPT conversation. You can also add @Health to a prompt to explicitly request that the AI consult your connected information. There's no need to spend every conversation about your daily walks in a dedicated corner of ChatGPT.

The most immediately useful aspect of the update may be the ability to explore relationships between different parts of your daily routine. You could ask ChatGPT to compare your sleeping habits on weekdays with those on weekends, for example. You could then ask it to examine whether the days when you're most physically active coincide with longer nights of sleep.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That sort of analysis is possible with many existing fitness apps, but it often involves navigating several screens and interpreting graphs yourself. ChatGPT allows you to pursue whatever detail catches your attention without being constrained by the layout of a particular dashboard. It essentially gives your fitness statistics a conversational interface.

There are some mundane but potentially rewarding applications, too. If you've been trying to walk more regularly, you could ask ChatGPT to identify which days of the week you've historically found it easiest to fit in a longer walk. That might be more useful than another notification from your smartwatch informing you that you've spent too much time sitting down.

Oversharing your health

Of course, sharing information about your body with an AI company warrants considerably more thought than connecting a music streaming service. Your fitness data can reveal quite a lot about your life, including when you're usually asleep and how your routine changes over time. Even information that seems relatively innocuous in isolation can become surprisingly intimate when combined with months of other records.

OpenAI says it doesn't sell personal information collected through Health, and users can choose which accounts and categories of data they share. However, its updated privacy notice also explains that conversations involving Health can contribute to ChatGPT's memory if that feature is enabled. The company's current policy gives users control over whether conversations and memories are used for model training, making it worth reviewing your personalization and data settings before connecting anything.

There are practical limitations to consider as well. Consumer fitness devices are imperfect measuring instruments, and ChatGPT can't recover information that your smartwatch failed to collect. An impressive explanation of a sleep pattern is only as reliable as the underlying measurements, and the AI itself can misunderstand those numbers.

I'd be particularly wary of treating an apparent relationship between two measurements as proof that one caused the other. ChatGPT might identify that you tend to sleep less following particularly active days, but there could be plenty of unrelated reasons for that pattern. It's an interesting observation to explore rather than a scientific conclusion about your body.

The same caution applies to the wider medical capabilities of ChatGPT Health. Although the service supports connections to certain medical records, OpenAI describes it as a supplement to professional healthcare and says it isn't intended to diagnose or treat medical conditions. Having more personal information available to an AI doesn't confer a medical degree upon it.

ChatGPT probably won't transform you into an athlete simply because you've granted it access to your step count. Nor should you feel obliged to give an AI company access to every measurement your smartwatch has ever recorded. But this update might make your fitness tracker a little more valuable than just another expensive watch.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.