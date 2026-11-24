Find out how to watch Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund from anywhere in the world as the Gunners try to maintain their unbeaten record in the Champions League 2026/27 against the German giants.

Last season's UCL runners-up have started the new European campaign in as rude health as they have their Premier League title defense. Unbeaten after four continental games, the Gunners have only dropped points to Bayern Munich in a pulsating 2-2 draw, with their resolute back four increasingly a trademark. Mikel Arteta's side have conceded fewer goals than any other side in the league phase (three) and now have William Saliba nearing full fitness to slot in next to Gabriel. David Raya is out, though, after injuring his shoulder in the weekend draw with Newcastle. Kepa Arrizabalaga comes in.

Tonight the Gunners play the first of a Bellingham brother double-header, with Jobe followed by Real Madrid's Jude in a fortnight. The younger sibling, 21, earned his first senior England call-up in the recent international window and the box-to-box midfielder has been central to Dortmund's excellent start to the season. Back for his second stint in the BVB hotseat, Niko Kovac presided over an unbeaten nine-game start to the Bundesliga, while three wins from four Champions League games is a solid start even with Inter Milan and Aston Villa to come. Keep an eye out too for 19-year-old Greek prodigy Konstantinos Karetsas.

Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund team news

Arsenal XI: Arrizabalaga; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Hincapie; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Madueke, Odegaard, Tzolis; Gyokeres

Substitutes: Meslier, Porter, Saliba, Mosquera, Eze, Timber, Merino, Havertz, Calafiori, Guimaraes, Dowman

Borussia Dortmund XI: Kobel; Gadou, Anton, Schlotterbeck; Ryerson, Nmecha, Veerman, Svensson; Bellingham, Beier; Fabio Silva

Substitutes: Drewes, Meyer, Bensebaini, Guirassy, Chukwuemeka, Nwaneri, Karetsas, Sabitzer, Mane, Albert, Dos Santos, Reggiani

Can I watch Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund for FREE?

Unfortunately, there are no dedicated free live streams for Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund. There is, though, one free trial option if you live in the UK...

🇬🇧 UK: Prime Video Sports (30-day free trial for new customers)

Outside either country today? NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee) can help unblock your free trials — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund live streams from anywhere

A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 78% off.

Your Quick Guide to stream Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund with a VPN:

🔒 Visit NordVPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for NordVPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇬🇧 Connect to the UK – Open the NordVPN app and select a UK server. ▶️ Head to Prime Video Sports – Visit the website or open the app. ⚽️ Start streaming for free! – Enjoy Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund, potentially with a free trial.

🇺🇸 How to watch Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund in the US

Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the US.

The streaming service starts at $8.99 per month or $89.99 for a year and will provide access to every UCL game as well as Europa League, EFL and Serie A football.

But there's a Black Friday deal of 2 months' access to the ad-free Premium tier for just $2.99/month. That's a $22 saving across two months with Paramount+ Premium usually coming in at $13.99.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN to unlock Paramount+ around the world.

🇬🇧 How to watch Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund in the UK

Prime Video will show Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund in the UK.

Amazon Prime, which shows one Tuesday game each matchweek, costs £8.99/month or £95/year after a 30-day free trial. Students and 18- 24-year-olds can get it for £4.49/month or £47.49/year, plus a free trial lasting 6 months.

Abroad today? Explore NordVPN (78% off) as set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

🇨🇦 How to watch Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund in Canada

DAZN are the official broadcaster of Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund in Canada.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month. That also includes coverage of the Premier League, EFL, Carabao Cup and Bundesliga, plus select NFL coverage.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN to unlock your DAZN subscription from anywhere.

🇦🇺 How to watch Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund in Australia

In Australia, you can watch Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund live on Stan Sport.

Kick-off is at 7am AEDT on Wednesday, 25 November.

Stan Sport costs AU$20 a month on top of a Stan subscription, which is available with a Black Friday discount of 2 months for AU$4.99. The regular price is AU$9.99 a month.

Outside Oz? Use NordVPN to log in to your Stan Sport account from anywhere in the world.

Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund: Q+A

What time does Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off? Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund will kick-off at 8pm GMT / 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Tuesday, 24 November. That translates to 7am AEDT on Wednesday, 25 November in Australia.

What is the Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund head-to-head? Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund have met on eight previous occasions, with the Gunners winning four to BVB's three. There has been one draw. The teams' last meeting was in the 2014/15 group stage, with Arsenal winning 2-0 in November 2014.

Can I stream Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund for free with a VPN? Unfortunately not, as we alluded to above, but Prime Video Sports in the UK is showing the match and new customers can get a 30-day free trial. NordVPN (78% off right now) can help you unblock these free streams if you're abroad today.

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