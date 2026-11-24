Fitbit Air Notifier brings notification alerts to the Fitbit Air

You can customize the alerts by app or by contact

The app has already found fans who wanted the functionality

For some, the appeal of the Google Fitbit Air is its simplicity: no screen, one LED light, and vibrations that are restricted to alarms and nothing else. For others, that's not enough — and a third-party app now enables phone notifications to buzz the wearable, too.

It's called Fitbit Air Notifier (via 9to5Google), and it's free to install and use. You can set vibrations per app, or per contact, so only the events that matter to you most will send an alert to your wrist and get you to check your phone.

The usual rules about apps apply here, in that you install them at your own risk — especially when they are unofficial companion apps for hardware — but Fitbit Air Notifier promises not to share any of your data or indeed collect any data at all.

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I gave the app a go with my own Fitbit Air, and I was up and running inside a minute. There's an impressive amount of customization on offer here, letting you change everything from the vibration strength to the notification keywords to alert for.

Another app choice

A couple of other features worth mentioning are the Quiet Hours filter, during which notifications won't come through, and the Find my Air feature that uses vibrations and Bluetooth signal strength to help you track down a lost wearable.

The app gives you enough control over the wrist buzzes that you can have your Fitbit Air alert you to really important notifications without being overloaded with alerts — which is one of the reasons to choose this tracker over one with a screen.

Fitbit Air Notifier isn't the only new app to do this either, because there's another called Cuff that optionally incorporates health stats as well, if you don't want to use Google Health for the job. For the time being though, Cuff requires sideloading.

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Judging by the Reddit reaction, this is something plenty of users are interested in — one commenter says it was "pretty dumb" of Google to leave out the functionality — so if you've been missing this feature, you're not alone.

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