Windscribe warns to exit Canada if Bill C-22 passes without major changes

Police, child-safety groups back the bill, but tech firms warn of security risks

The Senate committee begins clause-by-clause review on November 24

Windscribe CEO Yegor Sak has told Canadian lawmakers he would move his Toronto-based VPN company out of the country unless they make substantial changes to Bill C-22.

For privacy-conscious readers picking the best VPN, the standoff shows how far Canada's Bill C-22, or Lawful Access Act, reaches. The bill would let Ottawa compel certain tech providers to build police access capabilities and retain customer metadata they currently refuse to store.

Sak testified by videoconference on Monday, November 23, during the final witness panel before the Standing Senate Committee on National Security, Defence and Veterans Affairs. He appeared alongside Apple and Google Canada, one day before senators begin clause-by-clause review on Tuesday, November 24.

Can Ottawa give investigators faster access to digital trails without weakening encryption or driving privacy businesses abroad? Sak warned senators that passing the bill unchanged leaves Windscribe no choice.

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Windscribe's ultimatum to Canadian lawmakers

In testimony shared in a post on X on the Windscribe official account, Sak tied his company's survival in Canada directly to the country's legal reputation.

"Canada's rule of law and respect for privacy are the primary reasons we incorporated here in 2015. Bill [C]-22 destroys all of that," Sak told the committee.

"People around the world trust a Canadian company with their privacy. Please don't make leaving Canada the price of keeping the trust," he added.

"People around the world trust a Canadian company with their privacy. Please don't make leaving Canada the price of keeping their trust." - Yegor Sak, CEO of Windscribe, testifying to Canadian Senators to amend Bill C-22, which would force us to store VPN logs, or leave Canada. Don't ever let anyone tell you that we don't fight for your privacy.November 24, 2026

Passing Bill C-22 would not flip a logging switch overnight, since Ottawa would still need to issue a specific regulation or ministerial order targeting a provider.

Even so, Sak has weighed moving out of Canada since May, and Windscribe previously pledged no changes to its no-logs policy, according to earlier TechRadar coverage.

Relocating corporate headquarters has clear limits, however.

Because Bill C-22 defines electronic service providers broadly enough to cover firms serving Canadians or doing business in Canada, moving the Toronto office alone would not automatically shield a VPN if it kept local servers or corporate ties.

(Image credit: Future)

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Why Bill C-22 divides privacy firms and police

Bill C-22 cleared the House of Commons in June, and debate centres on Part 2.

It empowers the public safety minister to issue confidential orders requiring service providers to build access capabilities for police and intelligence agencies, while regulations could mandate storing IP addresses and connection metadata for up to six months.

Supporters say the updates are overdue. Police chiefs and child-protection advocates told senators that investigators lose vital leads when cross-border digital evidence vanishes, calling the bill critical for fighting online child sexual exploitation.

According to CBC News, Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree's office maintains the law does not introduce systemic vulnerabilities or backdoors.

Ottawa has already cut proposed metadata retention from 12 months to six, barred orders that create a "systemic vulnerability," and clarified that firms need not decrypt data unless they hold the keys, as detailed in the CBS report.

Still, Citizen Lab researchers and tech firms say those safeguards remain too vague, while gag rules block providers from alerting users.

Last week, Meta also warned it may have to "consider" pulling encrypted apps like WhatsApp from Canada. Signal has also threatened to exit rather than alter its protocol.

Windscribe also joined 22 other companies and groups, including NordVPN's parent firm, in signing a September open letter at fixc22.ca.

With Australian officials telling senators Monday that no firms left after Australia's 2018 access law, lawmakers must now decide whether the industry warnings are a bluff or an exodus.