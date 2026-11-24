Almost every Google Pixel phone is on sale for Black Friday, but the pick of the bunch is the still-excellent Pixel 10, which is available for just $593 (was $799) at Amazon in the US, and a record-low £439 (was £549) at Amazon in the UK.
• Browse all of today's best Black Friday deals
If you're after something even cheaper, Amazon also has the Google Pixel 10a on sale for just $549 (was $599) in the US, and £349 (was £499) in the UK. Big savings are available on the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, too.
For the full deets on those Black Friday Google Pixel deals (and many more), scroll to their corresponding links at the bottom of this page.
US Quick Deals
- Google Pixel 10a: was
$599now $549
- Google Pixel 10: was
$799now $593
- Google Pixel 11: was
$899now $692
- Google Pixel 11 Pro: was
$1,099now $749
- Google Pixel 11 Pro XL: was
$1,299now $899
- Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: was
$1,899now $1,649
UK Quick Deals
- Google Pixel 10a: was
£499now £349
- Google Pixel 10: was
£549now £439
- Google Pixel 11: was
£879now £649
- Google Pixel 10 Pro: was
£899.99now £649.99
- Google Pixel 11 Pro: was
£1,079now £789
- Google Pixel 11 Pro XL: was
£1,279now £999
- Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: was
£1,799now £1,399
Today's best Black Friday Pixel deals in the US
$593 is an excellent price for what is still one of the best all-round Android phones on the market (though it's not a record-low: the phone hit $534 in June). Versus the Pixel 10a, the Pixel 10 gets a faster chipset, more RAM, a telephoto zoom camera, and magnetic wireless charging, so the current $44 price premium is absolutely worth it. The newer Pixel 11 costs $100 more at the time of writing, but beyond more base storage (256GB) and faster charging, the upgrades are limited.
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With its impressive camera quality, beautiful display, and funky design, the Google Pixel 10a is without question one of the best cheap phones on the market. $549 isn't anywhere near the lowest price we've ever seen for this particular phone (it was $399 back in June), but Amazon's current Pixel 10a price is still the best on the web. I'd still choose the standard Pixel 10 (above) over this handset, though.
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We've been waiting for a decent price cut on the Google Pixel 11, and Amazon has finally obliged. This phone offers a slightly faster Tensor G6 chipset, more base storage (256GB), and faster 25W wireless charging over the Pixel 10, but if you can live without those upgrades, the latter phone for $593 is the better Black Friday deal.
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As with the Pixel 11, the Pixel 11 Pro is a modest upgrade over its predecessor. But the Pixel 10 Pro actually costs more than this newer model at the time of writing, so the Pixel 11 Pro is a no-brainer. Google's latest flagship boasts a gorgeous 6.3-inch display, three excellent cameras, and some of the best software features available on any phone, anywhere.
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The Google Pixel 11 Pro XL is the same phone as the Pixel 11 Pro, but bigger and longer-lasting. $899 is a new record-low price, and much lower than you can expect to pay for any of the Pixel 11 Pro XL's contemporaries, including the iPhone 18 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.
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The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is not the best foldable money can buy, but at $1,649, it's a much more attractive proposition alongside the more expensive iPhone Duo and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. And of course, this is still a very good foldable phone: it's both thinner and lighter than its predecessor, it's got a larger 6.5-inch Super Actua display, plus slimmer bezels, the efficient Tensor G6 chipset, and a novel (if gimmicky) new HiLight feature.
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Today's best Black Friday Pixel deals in the UK
With its impressive camera quality, beautiful display, and funky design, the Google Pixel 10a is without question one of the best cheap phones on the market — and at this new record-low price, it's almost shockingly good value. You don't get a telephoto camera here, but if you're looking for an Android phone that balances performance, useful AI features, and everyday usability, the Pixel 10a remains one of the best options in its class.
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£439 is an excellent price for what is still one of the best all-round Android phones on the market. Versus the Pixel 10a, the Pixel 10 gets a faster chipset, more RAM, a telephoto zoom camera, and magnetic wireless charging, so the current £100 price premium is absolutely worth it. The newer Pixel 11 costs £210 more at the time of writing, but beyond more base storage (256GB) and faster charging, the upgrades are limited.
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Google's 2025 flagship might be over a year old, but it still offers a gorgeous 6.3-inch display, three excellent cameras, and some of the best software features available on any phone, anywhere. The newer Pixel 11 Pro currently costs £140 more, but for that extra expenditure, you'll only get a slightly better chipset, a further-reaching telephoto camera, and slightly faster wireless charging.
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We've been waiting for a decent price cut on the Google Pixel 11, and Amazon has finally obliged with this record-low £649 deal. This phone offers a slightly faster Tensor G6 chipset, more base storage (256GB), and faster 25W wireless charging over the Pixel 10, but if you can live without those upgrades, the latter model for £439 is the better Black Friday deal. What's more, the Pixel 10 Pro (above), with its sharper display and higher RAM capacity, currently costs the same price at Debenhams.
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As with the Pixel 11, the Pixel 11 Pro is a modest upgrade over its predecessor, and with the Pixel 10 Pro currently costing £140 less, I'd choose that phone any day. However, if you really want the newer model's slightly better chipset, further-reaching telephoto camera, and slightly faster wireless charging, £789 is still an attractive, record-low deal price.
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The Google Pixel 11 Pro XL is the same phone as the Pixel 11 Pro, but bigger and longer-lasting. £999 is a new record-low price, and much lower than you can expect to pay for any of the Pixel 11 Pro XL's contemporaries, including the iPhone 18 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.
Read moreRead less▼
The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is not the best foldable money can buy, but at £1,399, it's a much more attractive proposition alongside the more expensive iPhone Duo and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. And of course, this is still a very good foldable phone: it's both thinner and lighter than its predecessor, it's got a larger 6.5-inch Super Actua display, plus slimmer bezels, the efficient Tensor G6 chipset, and a novel (if gimmicky) new HiLight feature.
Read moreRead less▼
More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Axel is TechRadar's Phones Editor, reporting on everything from the latest Apple developments to newest AI breakthroughs as part of the site's Mobile Computing vertical. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and his coverage extends from general reporting and analysis to in-depth interviews and opinion.
Axel studied for a degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick before joining TechRadar in 2020, where he earned an NCTJ qualification as part of the company’s inaugural digital training scheme.
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