Almost every Google Pixel phone is on sale for Black Friday, but the pick of the bunch is the still-excellent Pixel 10, which is available for just $593 (was $799) at Amazon in the US, and a record-low £439 (was £549) at Amazon in the UK.

• Browse all of today's best Black Friday deals

If you're after something even cheaper, Amazon also has the Google Pixel 10a on sale for just $549 (was $599) in the US, and £349 (was £499) in the UK. Big savings are available on the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, too.

For the full deets on those Black Friday Google Pixel deals (and many more), scroll to their corresponding links at the bottom of this page.

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Today's best Black Friday Pixel deals in the US

Save $206 Google Pixel 10: was $799 now $593 at Amazon $593 is an excellent price for what is still one of the best all-round Android phones on the market (though it's not a record-low: the phone hit $534 in June). Versus the Pixel 10a, the Pixel 10 gets a faster chipset, more RAM, a telephoto zoom camera, and magnetic wireless charging, so the current $44 price premium is absolutely worth it. The newer Pixel 11 costs $100 more at the time of writing, but beyond more base storage (256GB) and faster charging, the upgrades are limited. Read more Read less ▼

Save $50 Google Pixel 10a: was $599 now $549 at Amazon With its impressive camera quality, beautiful display, and funky design, the Google Pixel 10a is without question one of the best cheap phones on the market. $549 isn't anywhere near the lowest price we've ever seen for this particular phone (it was $399 back in June), but Amazon's current Pixel 10a price is still the best on the web. I'd still choose the standard Pixel 10 (above) over this handset, though. Read more Read less ▼

Save $250 Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: was $1,899 now $1,649 at Amazon The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is not the best foldable money can buy, but at $1,649, it's a much more attractive proposition alongside the more expensive iPhone Duo and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. And of course, this is still a very good foldable phone: it's both thinner and lighter than its predecessor, it's got a larger 6.5-inch Super Actua display, plus slimmer bezels, the efficient Tensor G6 chipset, and a novel (if gimmicky) new HiLight feature. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best Black Friday Pixel deals in the UK

Save £150 Google Pixel 10a: was £499 now £349 at Amazon With its impressive camera quality, beautiful display, and funky design, the Google Pixel 10a is without question one of the best cheap phones on the market — and at this new record-low price, it's almost shockingly good value. You don't get a telephoto camera here, but if you're looking for an Android phone that balances performance, useful AI features, and everyday usability, the Pixel 10a remains one of the best options in its class. Read more Read less ▼

Save £110 Google Pixel 10: was £549 now £439 at Amazon £439 is an excellent price for what is still one of the best all-round Android phones on the market. Versus the Pixel 10a, the Pixel 10 gets a faster chipset, more RAM, a telephoto zoom camera, and magnetic wireless charging, so the current £100 price premium is absolutely worth it. The newer Pixel 11 costs £210 more at the time of writing, but beyond more base storage (256GB) and faster charging, the upgrades are limited. Read more Read less ▼

Save £400 Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: was £1,799 now £1,399 at Amazon The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is not the best foldable money can buy, but at £1,399, it's a much more attractive proposition alongside the more expensive iPhone Duo and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. And of course, this is still a very good foldable phone: it's both thinner and lighter than its predecessor, it's got a larger 6.5-inch Super Actua display, plus slimmer bezels, the efficient Tensor G6 chipset, and a novel (if gimmicky) new HiLight feature. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK