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150+ Best Black Friday deals 2026 — record-low prices on LG OLED TVs, AirPods, Sony XM6, Ring doorbells and more
There are tons of great Black Friday deals available now
Black Friday is still five days away, but there are already thousands of deals available at the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Samsung, Dell and more.
Nobody wants to sort through thousands of deals though, so I've done the hard work for you and curated this list of 150 brilliant Black Friday deals. But don't worry, I didn't do it all on my own: TechRadar's team of experts have been busy sorting through the phone deals, the smart home deals, the TV deals, the audio deals and many other categories to sort the wheat from the chaff and ensure you only receive great buying advice.
So, what am I seeing so far? Well, Amazon's full sale went live on Thursday and it's packed with record-low prices. Some of these are on its own devices — Fire TV Sticks, Ring Doorbells and so on — but there are also some big hitters from elsewhere, for instance the AirPods Pro 3 and LG C6 are both down to lowest-ever prices.
There are still more sales due to go live over the next few days, and you can bet that some current deals will get better still. Others will sell out — which is why you need to bookmark this page and check back regularly to see what's available.
I've rounded up the best deals below, and then at the bottom of the page you can find live recommendations from myself and the rest of the TechRadar team as we uncover more offers that are worth your hard-earned cash.
The best Black Friday sales — quick links
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $1,000 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: more deals coming on Nov 23
As a veteran of every Black Friday since 2014 I'm well used to hunting through thousands of deals in search of the truly great offers. Over the course of my career I've reviewed everything from phones to cameras to headphones to TVs to smart home devices, so I've got extensive knowledge of what the best products are in multiple categories, rather than just which ones are the cheapest.
My 25 best Black Friday deals
Another top deal from Amazon's Black Friday sale is the all-new Blink Video Doorbell for $30 This super-cheap smart doorbell alerts you when it detects motion and features infrared night vision, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and an expanded field of view.
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An air fryer allows you to enjoy your favorite fried foods with less oil, and this Ninja XL model is perfect for families. The 5.5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, and preset functions make air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating easy.
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This is a massive deal on a set of on-ear headphones that only arrived in September 2026. We gave them a glowing 4.5-star review, proclaiming that they "sound superb for the price" — and this massive 46% saving makes them an ever better purchase. The only thing you don't get here is ANC, but if that doesn't concern you then you'll struggle to do better for $38.
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Looking for a really big screen this Black Friday, but without spending a fortune? Then try the TCL 75-inch S5. This 4K LED TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, HDR10, and HLG, while there’s Dolby Atmos sound and a built-in subwoofer, plus a dedicated Game Mode for lower input lag and latency, and Motion Rate 240 technology. It’s all wrapped up in a highly attractive price tag for a screen of this size.
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The iPhone Air for just $799.99 at Best Buy is an absolutely ridiculous deal, especially when you consider that a) it launched for $999 (before a post-launch price rise), and b) its 2025 stablemate, the iPhone 17, retails for $899. Sure, the Air has its compromises — it only has one camera, and no more than one-day battery life — but it's a gorgeous device that'll remain powerful and supported for many years to come.
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I'm still not sure if a smart ring is for me, but we gave the latest version of the unique wearable an impressive four stars in our Oura Ring 5 review. We said that it is "a luxury smart ring for discreet everyday wellness tracking," while also praising the accurate metrics and comfortable fit. If you're ready to try one for yourself, it's now available for a record-low price on Best Buy.
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28% off is not to be sniffed at when it comes to Sony's default PlayStation controller, which remains one of the most comfortable controllers we've ever used. It's now available in a dizzying range of colors, but the black and white ones are usually the cheapest Black Friday DualSense deals.
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Paramount+ 'Premium': was
$13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount
Get a two-month Paramount+ subscription for less than $1.50 a month for a limited time — it'll get you through the holiday season! You can choose any plan, but when you can get premium features like ad-free viewing and 4K streams for a low price, we'd choose that. This discount will be available until November 30.
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This is a record-equaling low price for the AirPods Pro 3, and we have no idea if they'll go still lower. So, if you want buy now rather than wait for a possible further discount, go for it — they're incredible value at this price. After all, you're getting include vastly improved ANC and audio, a better in-ear design, live translation and the ability to track heart rate, workouts, and calories burned.
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We've never seen the awesome LG C6 available for less than this — you're saving a massive $1,300 here on the model that we named our favorite TV this year. This OLED TV delivers more accurate, brighter colors than last year's C5, with powerful contrast thanks to its new Alpha 11 AI processor. The C6 also includes impressive gaming features and LG's intuitive smart TV platform. At this price, it's a steal.
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Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is already down to its lowest-ever price — only a few months after launch. Considering it's only slightly more expensive than the basic HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade to get a fancy new remote and access to higher-resolution streaming — as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but this is more than enough to cover general everyday use.
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The price of SSD storage has exploded recently, and while this Samsung 9100 Pro is far from the much lower prices we used to see, it's now the cheapest it's been in a while. That makes it much easier to recommend if you've been waiting for a deal on some speedy storage. This Gen5 NVMe SSD features a 2TB capacity and read/write speeds of up to Up to 14,700MB/s, making it a good all-around option for applications and games.
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The Dyson V8 is plenty powerful, packing more attachments than the standard model to help you achieve the deep clean of your dreams. It can conveniently transform into a handheld vacuum and offers up to 40 minutes of run time. Today's Black Friday deal is not quite the lowest price we've ever seen — it's been $10 cheaper over Prime Day — but it's close.
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Amazon's cheapest Black Friday TV deal is Insignia's 32-inch F20 Series Fire TV for just $69.99. Yes, really. Don't expect the absolute best picture quality at that price, obviously, but it could make perfect sense for a kids' bedroom or kitchen. The Fire TV features Full HD resolution, DTS Virtual :X Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire OS, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa – all for under $70.
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Iced coffee in winter? We're not judging you, particularly given that you snap up this Keurig for $90 off right now. It automatically adjusts its brew temperature when you make iced coffee for a mellower flavor and to avoid diluting your drink with melted ice — and of course you can use it for your regular hot coffee too.
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Garmin's impressive running watch has a fantastic touchscreen that provides bright and crisp AMOLED visuals. One of the downsides to many smartwatches is that they're often difficult for runners to use, especially when wearing gloves. The Forerunner 265 solves all these problems by providing a dedicated run button. At $150 off and down to a record-low price, there's no better time to get out of the house and go for a run.
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Amazon's Black Friday sale offers a massive 58% discount on the already affordable Ring Indoor Cam. This plug-in security camera works with Alexa and offers motion detection and real-time notifications, so you can stay up to date on what's happening.
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The original Sony WH-1000XM4 were our pick for the best over-ear headphones ever for a long time. This refreshed model of the classic offers top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation, all at a reasonable price point that's $150 cheaper than the newer Sony XM6, even when that model is on sale. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this when they are on sale.
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Display - 14 inches
Processor - AMD Ryzen AI 5
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
I think this OmniBook X Flip could be one of the best laptop deals in the Best Buy sale, full stop. Not only do you get a decent Ryzen 5 chipset and 16GB of RAM for a reasonable price, but this machine features a premium 2K OLED display. That's quite rare on a $600 machine, so this is definitely a solid pick for an everyday laptop if you don't need a machine with a really high-end Ryzen 7 or Core 7 chipset.
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Apple iPhone Duo: phone and unlimited plan for
$105.55 $72.22/mo, plus AirPods and Watch at Verizon
Verizon has been pushing its new all-in-one 'Simplicity' plans recently, and the carrier's Black Friday deal on the iPhone Duo is a prime example of their potential value. With this promotion, you're bundling together a device with a line on an unlimited data plan for just $72/mo (in total) without a trade-in (the Duo knocks $33/mo off the $50/mo Simplicity plan). Crucially, the Simplicity plan allows you to upgrade every year, which is definitely a major selling point. Verizon will also throw in an Apple Watch SE 3 and AirPods 5 as bonus gifts, though the watch requires its own service line.
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Amazon has a rare $70 discount on the all-new Apple Watch Series 12, which only came out a couple months ago, bringing the price down to a record-low $329.99, $20 below its previous record-low of $349 from October. The Watch 12 has new Apple silicon and advanced health sensors to track your heart rate, workouts, sleep and more. We'll be surprised if it drops much lower than this, but we'll keep checking!
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Samsung's screens are some of the best in the business, and if you're looking for a big, curved beauty to immerse yourself in GAT 6 with, then this G7 is a great shout. Great price too — it matches the lowest figure we've ever seen for it.
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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: $350 off upfront, or up to $720 off with a trade-in at Samsung
The outstanding Galaxy S26 Ultra currently has a fantastic promotion at the official Samsung store — with either the option for a trade rebate or upfront discount. Available across all storage variants and colors, this deal can get you a device for as little as $1,049 upfront. Trade-in rebates of up to $720 are also available, but we've seen slightly better offerings in the past for trades.
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Apple TV: was
$14.99 now $6.99 at Apple
Apple's bargain Black Friday streaming deal is back, offering new and eligible subscribers more than 50% off the usual monthly price for a whole six months. You'll have to sign up before November 30 to lock in this discount.
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Proton VPN Plus: Save 30% on 2-year plans
Was: $3.49 per month
Now: $2.49 per month
Great for privacy, streaming, and all sorts, you don't have to pick up Proton Unlimited for a taste of the best Black Friday deals. If all you need is a VPN, and super solid one at that, then Proton VPN Plus is currently down to its lowest price all year. In fact, it's even lower than last year's Black Friday price, so we highly recommend it.
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Best Black Friday deals — Under $50
Apple's second-generation AirTag with louder sound, a 50% improvement in range for Precision Finding, and the rest of the features that made the first-gen such a great item tracker are at the lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday. Right now, Amazon has a single AirTag for just $23.
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I already own the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell and can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell features a built-in battery and lets you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Today's Black Friday deal from Amazon is a new record-low price.
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With an ultra-compact design and up to 45 watts of charging power, this Anker wall plug balances portability and power effortlessly. It can fast-charge most modern phones, including the new iPhone 18 Pros, and is 26% off at $25.99.
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This convenient wall charger is a must-buy for all your gadgets, and it's on sale for just $8.49 at Amazon's Black Friday sale. The three-sided charger features five outlets, four USB charging ports, a fireproof shell, and surge protection.
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JBL's latest small Bluetooth speaker was released earlier this year and immediately became our new favorite cheap option. It comes in 10 fun colors, most of which are available at this super-low price of $39.95. It's tough, waterproof and earned five stars in our full JBL Go 5 review for simply being as good as Bluetooth speakers get when they're this small.
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We first tested these two years ago — check out our Sony WF-C510 review — but they're still some of the best budget buds around. This isn't quite a lowest-ever price, but they've only been $6 cheaper, and as sub-$50 buds go, they're the ones to buy.
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The Blink Mini 2K+ may be small, but it's also mighty, with a high-res 2K camera and a spotlight for nighttime visibility. Thanks to Amazon's Black Friday deals, you can get the latest version for under $20 — a massive 60% off and a record low for the device.
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This is one of those everyday items that it's always worth looking for during sales events: Crest's 3D Whitestrips. The best-selling teeth whitening strips are rarely on sale, and today's deal brings the price down to just $29.99 — one of the best prices we've seen for it. You get 48 whitening strips plus a bonus pair of one-hour express strips so that you can have a whiter smile in no time.
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This Kasa Smart Light Bulb, priced at $7.99, would make a great stocking stuffer. The dimmable light bulb can be controlled from anywhere via the Kasa app and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can use your voice to control your lights.
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This will never be one of the best coffee makers you can buy, but there's no denying that it is dirt cheap. It's a basic and no-frills drip filter coffee maker that can brew up to 12 cups at once, has a programmable timer so you can wake up to a fresh pot, and dishwasher-safe components that make it easy to clean.
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If you haven't heard, wired headphones are all the rage, which is why Apple's EarPods for $14.88 are an excellent Black Friday deal. A slim, quality-looking design, clear sound, and comfortable fit are just a few of their best qualities. This model works with all devices that have a Lightning connector – which is iPhone 14 and before – so if you've got a newer iPhone, you'll instead want the USB-C version ($19 at Amazon).
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The Xbox Wireless controller has been as cheap as $38 in the past, so this is not yet a record low — but it's still $22 off, and a great purchase if you want a new or extra standard pad for GTA 6 (or any other games, if they exist).
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Best Black Friday deals — Appliances
Bissell portable carpet cleaners are breakout stars at holiday sales like Black Friday, and Amazon has the top-rated Little Green Mini model for $79.99. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains from carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.
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Easily one of the most feature-laden robot vacuums I've ever used, the Dreame X50 Ultra Complete isn't messing around when it says it's "complete". From threshold-climbing legs to a retractable sensor puck, its extending side brushes to the self-cleaning base, there's little left to the imagination with this full package robovac. Plus, it offers powerful 20,000Pa suction, and during testing its battery lasted around 90 minutes.
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The Roborock Saros 20 is an impressive all-round robot vacuum that delivers outstanding cleaning performance, effective mopping, and effortless day-to-day operation. It works so seamlessly that you’ll barely notice it’s there, apart from the noticeably cleaner floors it leaves behind. Its standout feature is its innovative chassis, which is designed to tackle uneven surfaces and handle even particularly thick carpets with ease. While its premium capabilities may be overkill for some, those seeking top-tier cleaning technology should certainly have it on their radar. Even better, the Saros 20 is currently on sale with a massive Black Friday deal at Amazon
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The Keurig K-Express is a cheap, convenient coffee maker that can quickly brew coffee using your favorite K-Cup Pods. It can brew 8, 10, and 12oz cups depending on your preference. The 42oz reservoir holds enough water to brew up to 5 8oz cups per refill.
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The Nespresso Vertuo Pop is one of the best entry-level coffee machines around, with one-touch brewing so you can easily heat up in just 30 seconds. Use it with the included pods, and it does all the hard work for you, with the option of different brew sizes depending on how much you want to drink.
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The gorgeous-looking Barista Pro sits in between the Express and the Touch, with an LCD display to show your brew settings and provide guidance to help you make consistently delicious coffee. A great all-rounder, and with $220 off for Black Friday, it's good value — but it was $65 cheaper last week, so it might be worth waiting to see if it drops again.
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Best Black Friday deals — Smart home
We consider the Outdoor 4 the best outdoor security camera, so we're thrilled that it's available at a massive 65% discount. It's wire-free and satisfyingly simple to set up, with a battery life of up to 2 years. It features a user-friendly app that lets you make the most of 1080p HD video and two-way audio, with additional features available with a Blink subscription.
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I've said higher up that you should buy the Fire TV Stick 4K if you have a 4K TV, but if not you can get Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick for just $15.99 — a record-low price. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and more.
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Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Plus streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high definition 4K resolution. This updated version now supports Dolby Vision, Wi-Fi 6, and includes 2GB of RAM. This deal from Amazon's Black Friday sale is a return to the record-low price and excellent value for an all-around streaming device.
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The Ring Floodlight Camera Wired Plus is 50% off at Amazon, bringing the price down to a record-low $89.99. The motion-activated HD camera features two-way talk, customizable motion zones, and notifies your smartphone, tablet, or laptop when motion is detected.
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The Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus offers higher resolution than the standard model, plus color night vision, and it's down to a record-low price of $89.99 in this Black Friday deal, so why not upgrade and treat your home to enhanced security?
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Amazon has knocked a hefty $70 off this bundle, which gives you far more storage than the doorbell alone. You can also grab it without an SD card for $109.99 if you already have a card that you're not using.
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This superb subscription-free video doorbell is just over half price in the Amazon's Black Friday sale, and comes with a 32GB microSD card so you can save video recordings without paying for cloud storage (though you can do that too, if you like). It was $15 cheaper last week, but this is still a great deal.
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This wireless doorbell is also a great choice for seniors, or anyone who doesn't want to reach for their smartphone when someone arrives at the door. The separate monitor lets you see who's there at a glance, with two-way talk. With 41% off in the Black Friday sale and no subscription, it's great value.
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If you have doorbell wiring, this is an excellent deal on Ring's cheapest doorbell, knocking 50% off the list price. For that amount, you get 2K retinal video with up to 6x enhanced zoom, live view, and two-way talk.
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There's 50% off the all-new Ring Outdoor Cam 2K, so you can enjoy a wide field of view in Retinal 2K Video for under $50. This plug-in security camera works with Alexa and offers motion detection and real-time notifications, so you can stay up to date on what's happening.
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Best Black Friday deals — TVs
Best Buy has the brilliant LG B6 on sale for an incredible $599 right now in its 48-inch guise — only a couple of months ago it dropped to a record low of $699 and now that's already been smashed. LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2026, the B6 is an excellent choice if you want great picture quality and gaming chops on a budget. It features four HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K gaming at 120Hz, variable refresh rate modes, HGiG, and Dolby Vision Gaming support. Perfect if you want OLED quality but have a smaller space.
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If you want a bigger screen than the 48-inch model above, you can get the 65-inch version of the LG B6 for an incredible $999 — that's 50% off the list price!
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The LG G6 is a pricey TV, but this flagship OLED delivers superb picture quality and unbeatable gaming performance, according to our LG G6 review. It uses a new-gen Primary RGB Tandem 2.0 OLED panel and a new Alpha 11 AI Gen 3 processor to deliver a better bright-room viewing experience than the previous model. With four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting a full suite of features, the G6 is also a fantastic gaming display.
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We've never seen a lower price for the Samsung S90H than today's $1,197. That's a $400 saving on Samsung's mid-range 2026 OLED TV, making it a strong alternative to the LG C6 above — although this is for the 55-inch model, not 65in. The S90H supports 165Hz and features advanced AI upscaling, and we loved it so much we gave it the full 5 stars in our full review earlier this year.
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If you're looking for a mid-sized budget display, Best Buy has this 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $229.99. It won't rival the premium QLED and OLED displays, but this entry-level TV from Samsung still packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, the easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.
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The 75-inch version of Samsung's latest R85H just got its largest discount ever at Best Buy. This TV stands out for its excellent color and image quality, thanks to the array of micro RGB LEDs. That means it also boasts superior brightness and fantastic contrast, ensuring you get a smooth, sharp and vibrant image. It's an ideal all-rounder for films, movies, sports, and gaming, as it also supports 144Hz and a variable refresh rate to give you a smooth and responsive picture. It's easily one of the best premium TV deals I've seen right now.
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If you're looking for a big-screen premium display, Sony's 65-inch Bravia XR8B OLED TV is now at a record-low price of $2,198 — that's more than $1,100 off! Sony's Bravia 8 features a sleek, slim design, a wide viewing angle, brilliant images with deep contrast, and cinematic sound across the entire screen.
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This is the first discount we've seen for Hisense's 2026 E6SR QLED Roku TV. The Hisense set features stunning brightness, gorgeous colors, rich contrast, and great gaming features, making this an all-around winner.
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We gave the Hisense U7 4 stars in our full review, because it delivers top TV tech for the money in a reasonably sized display, including a bright, vibrant QLED panel with excellent contrast and a high 165Hz refresh rate for smooth images. It will excel as a TV for watching sports, streaming all your favorite shows and movies, and playing the latest games — and at 47% off it's better value than ever.
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We've seen Roku's best-selling 65-inch 4K QLED smart TV at $429 before, but never lower — so it's unlikely to drop much more before Black Friday. For that price, you get an impressive picture thanks to its 4K resolution and QLED display, plus an enhanced voice remote and Roku's excellent smart TV interface.
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Another record-low price here, this time for TCL's QM8L, one of the brand's 2026 flagship SQD mini-LED TVs. The QM8L produces spectacular colors and high brightness levels thanks to new panel tech, while its motion is 'buttery' smooth for movies and sports. We awarded it 4.5 stars in our review, and this deal knocks the 75-inch model down to below $1,400, which is a great price for such a big screen.
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Another TCL big-screen TV to check out is its 85-inch QM6K Series for just under $900 — which is an incredible price for a TV of this size. A truly great budget mini-LED TV, the TCL QM6K delivers vibrant picture quality and solid gaming features for a price that won't break the bank.
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If you're looking for a budget TV, this 50-inch Insignia display is an incredible deal at just $149.99; that's $20 below its previous low. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire TV operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
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If you're looking for a cheap set for an extra bedroom, Amazon's best-selling 40-inch 2-Series HD smart TV is a mere $179.99 ahead of Black Friday. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, it offers smart capabilities through the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa, providing hands-free control.
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The latest Amazon Omni QLED is a great choice if you're after a budget TV that delivers solid picture quality and strong gaming features, including 4K 60Hz, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+, at an affordable price. This Black Friday discount brings the 75-inch model to below $1,000, which is an incredible price for a QLED display of this size.
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I can't speak too much about the overall quality of this TV given we haven't had extensive testing time, but I can't deny that it's a super-low price for a TV of this size. It also sports the budget version of Hisense's QLED tech, which offers superior brightness and more vivid colors, although it's not as powerful as the premium displays. Still, this is an enormous TV that will be ideal for general everyday viewing and streaming for someone who isn't too bothered about getting the very best picture possible.
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Best Black Friday deals — Headphones and audio
Right now, you can grab the incredible Sony WH-1000XM6 for $112 off with this Black Friday limited-time deal, meaning they're the cheapest they've ever been. These headphones offer stunning, balanced audio output, top-tier touch controls, ergonomic comfort, and noise-nixing ANC. They'd make the perfect gift, or why not just treat yourself if you're traveling a lot this gift-giving season?
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We're still waiting for a discount on the latest AirPods 5, but if and when it does come, it won't be likely to bring them down to this level (although we'll see what happens). For now, this is your cheapest AirPods option, so if money is tight then go for it — just be aware that they lack noise cancellation and the upgraded sound of the 5.
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We awarded these superb Bose headphones the full five stars in our expert review, thanks to their brilliant noise cancellation, superb audio quality, and extremely comfortable design. They're currently down to a record-breaking $339 in Midnight Violet color, but are otherwise $369 (which is still a great deal).
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As our Sennheiser IE 200 review makes clear, these Sennheisers really excel when it comes to sound. The level of detail they can unearth would be impressive enough at full-price, so this deal makes them a true must-buy for audiophiles or musicians on a budget.
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This $156-off deal is by far the cheapest these earbuds have ever dropped to and for this money the AZ100 are so much better than any rival at the level. They're still among the only buds to offer multipoint to three devices simultaneously, plus there's Technics' excellent sidetone tech for hearing your own voice in calls and some of the most neutral and detailed audio in an even smaller, even more premium-feel design. Highly recommended.
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We awarded the JBL Charge 6 five stars, and it currently sits atop our list of the best speakers, so I definitely want to shout out this deal you can nab right now at Best Buy. With booming sound and an easy-to-carry design, you really can't go wrong with this one if you need an all-purpose speaker.
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Wired earbuds are rising in popularity right now, and this is a great low price for a solid pair from Sony. You get excellent sound quality, a comfortable fit, a small and lightweight design, and an integrated microphone on the wire for making calls. All for under $10 is a bit of steal.
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In our JBL Go 4 review, we said that "if you’re looking for a conveniently sized and reliably designed speaker on a budget, you won’t be disappointed with the JBL Go 4." It's a great go-anywhere speaker, but unless the Go 5 sells out or goes up in price again, you're better choosing the newer model.
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With stunning audio quality, a seemingly endless suite of features and superb build, Sony's 1000X The Collexion are a fantastic set of over-ear headphones, albeit with a high price. The fact that they are $100 off at Amazon for Black Friday makes them a far more palatable purchase.
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Sony's most recent premium earbuds have seen a solid 25% discount. In our Sony WF-1000XM6 review we said they felt like cheaper audiophile-adjacent wireless buds, and this discount makes them even more tempting for people who want expansive sound at a low cost.
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These are Sony's cheapest noise cancelling phones, and they're almost half off. They're quite new, only having launched in September, so a big discount like this is surprising. We have a full Sony WH-CH730N review if you'd like to know more.
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This is some way off the cheapest the AirPods Max 2 have ever been — they hit $399 previously — so you might want to hold for another drop. But it's still a great price for the best sound you can get from AirPods.
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We love Bose's latest Ultra Earbuds — the ANC is so, so good for the money, especially when teamed with Bose's Sound Modes to create better audio for your immediate environment. A $70 saving brings them down to their lowest ever price.
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A 'mere' 15% discount might not sound like much, but on expensive headphones, it's still welcome. The Momentum 5 are Sennheiser's newest premium cans, released in June, and in our Sennheiser Momentum 5 review we sung the praises of the soundstage.
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This is a record-low price for the new version of the Bose QuietComfort Headphones, which continue the manufacturer's reputation as an industry leader for sound quality and noise cancellation. That's not all, because they're also very comfortable and have a true all-day battery life. This massive $160 discount for Black Friday makes them an even better buy.
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With the second-gen model on sale for only $30 more, the first Bose QuietComfort Headphones don't look like such a big bargain. But you still get excellent noise cancellation, top-tier audio quality, and 24 hours of battery life, plus that $30 saving. Unless money is really tight, though, we'd go for the newer version.
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That massive discount is why I'm recommending these two-generation-old earbuds. You're getting the premium Sennheiser tuning and design, sans some more modern trappings, but at an absolutely bargain price. Earbuds don't age badly at all, so they're still worth buying if you don't mind a few missing features.
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This is a staggeringly low price for a pair of wireless earbuds from a brand as well regarded as Sennheiser. With a flexible open-style fit, 28 hours of battery life, and IPX4 waterproofing, and with a 55% saving to boot, there's a lot to like about this deal.
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We raved about the Sennheiser Accentum Plus when we reviewed them a couple years back, talking up their punchy, assertive sound, strong battery life, and quality build. At 49% off, this deal almost feels too good to be true, although note that they were $17 cheaper earlier this weekend.
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Now that their successor has launched, it's perhaps unsurprising to see the Sennheiser Momentum 4 get a juicy discount for Black Friday — although it was $9 lower just last week. These five-star headphones offer spectacular, impactful audio, huge battery life, and a timeless design that we can't get enough of.
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The Sennheiser HD 660S2 are open-backed headphones, so won't be for everyone — but if you want studio-quality headphones that supply nuanced, neutral, and engaging audio and a supremely comfortable fit that's ideal for musicians and audiophiles alike, look no further. At more than a third off, these are worth every cent.
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Who needs wireless? At nearly 60% off, these open-back wired headphones are perfect for audiophiles who don't want to spend loads of money. They're a fair few years old now, and they've been discounted before, but they're a change from the many wireless ANC models you see on sale all the time.
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The Powerbeats Pro 2 are some of the best running headphones you can buy, and this is a fantastic saving on them; it equals their lowest ever price. They beat their predecessor in almost every category, with a modern Apple H2 chip, lighter weight, and new features like heart-rate monitoring and Qi wireless charging. Plus the battery lasts an impressive 45 hours total with both the buds and case. If you own an iPhone, your workouts will not be the same after this purchase.
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The new Beats 360 are already $100 off. They've only been on sale for two months now, which is about half as long as Beats was teasing them for. We've yet to review them, but our tester found them incredibly comfortable.
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The Beats Solo 4 supports lossless audio via USB-C or a 3.5mm audio cable, and Spatial Audio, which uses head tracking to enhance your listening experience. These headphones also last up to 50 hours on a single charge and can regain five hours of playback time in just 10 minutes of charging.
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While 24% off isn't the biggest saving you'll see this Black Friday, it's nothing to turn your nose up at. And they're absolutely worth it — one of the TechRadar team won't use anything else.
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Soundcore's over-ears are $10 cheaper than they've ever gone before. Symbolically dropping into double-figures, that makes them seem like a real bargain, especially now that they're half the price of their Pro sibling.
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A 2026 release date? Check. Glowing 4.5-star review? Indeed. There's also ANC, great sound quality, a gloriously off-the-wall aesthetic, great battery life, fantastic on-ear controls and now, a huge 45% off, which makes them the cheapest we've ever seen them sell for. Hurrah!
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Oh how we love these inexpensive earbuds! No, they're not the newest buds from Nothing, but they deliver effective ANC, LDAC support (if your Android phone can deliver it) zealous audio quality, great fit in a colorful design and now, a 30% saving! You cannot go wrong here — and if you need further proof, read our five-star review.
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These are fantastic buds, and our Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro review was glowing, but we think a 28% discount makes them way more competitive. Honestly, they're now premium buds priced at a mid-range level, and far more tempting as a result.
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The JBL Tune 530BT are a value-packed pair of headphones, on sale for just $29.95 — which is a massive 50% off. They last up to 76 hours on a full charge, and can add up to five hours of playback in just five minutes via USB-C charging. The foldable body, one-size-fits-all headband, and earcup controls make them even more convenient.
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We gave these Skullcandy headphones a very respectable four-star rating in our review back in 2023, and with a whopping 50% off they're now an even stronger proposition.
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Best Black Friday deals — Laptops and computing
This is a solid deal on Apple's 2026 MacBook Air 13-inch, which features the M5 chip, a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 16GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD. Why only 'solid'? Well, until June the retail price here would have been $1,099, making this a $50 saving — and just before those hikes, you could get it for $900. So, while $1,049 is still a $150 saving on the current price, you might be left wondering if you missed out.
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Display - 14 inches
Processor - Snapdragon X
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
This is a solid discount on a modern laptop powered by one of the efficient Snapdragon X CPUs. As well as excellent levels of all-around performance, this device boasts a huge all-day battery life of up to 41 hours, so you won't need to worry about being attached to a charger at all times. Storage is also solid with a 512GB SSD, so this is an impressive laptop for the price for everyday, college and business use.
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Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - Intel Core 3
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 512GB
Need a cheap Windows laptop? Look no further than the Dell 15, available right now for just under $400. Sure, you're getting a fairly basic spec, with an Intel Core 3 and 8GB of RAM, but that's enough to cover light work and everyday use. Getting a 512GB SSD in a laptop of this price is a bit of a steal, too, given that you usually see only 256GB at a maximum.
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Display - 15.3 inches
Processor - Intel Core 3
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 128GB
This Lenovo Chromebook Plus is great value for money if you need a basic everyday device but don't want to compromise too heavily on performance like you would with a sub-$200 laptop. An Intel Core 3 processor and 8GB of RAM are a decent pairing with the lightweight ChromeOS, so it's capable of general tasks and light use, such as web browsing, sending emails, word processing and watching videos. Just be aware that it's missing some advanced features of a Windows machine and has limited storage, but benefits include better performance with cheaper components and excellent battery life.
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Graphics card: RTX 5060
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 260 Processor
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
This Lenovo Legion 5 is our pick as the best gaming laptop deal in the retailer's official sale this week. Not only do you get a powerful RTX 5060 graphics card and a Ryzen 7 chipset, but this machine also features a high-end 1600p OLED display, which goes a long way in justifying its price tag. It's expensive, sure, but well worth the money.
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Best Black Friday deals — Phones and tablets
Apple iPhone Duo: up to $1,200 off at T-Mobile
T-Mobile's deals on the new iPhone Duo offer a couple of ways to save. You'll get the device for free if you load your T-Mix plan up with seven or more picks (or up to $1,200 off with five picks), but unless you're paying the phone bill for your entire family, you're better off trading in your existing iPhone for a cool $830 saving.
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Apple iPhone Duo: up to $1,200 off with a trade-in and new line at AT&T
AT&T's Black Friday deal on the iPhone Duo is a surprisingly strong promotion. You'll get an excellent rebate of up to $1,200 if you trade in an eligible device and either upgrade or take out a new line. As you'd imagine, you'll need to be on one of the pricier plans to hit the full rebate here ($100/mo at least), but you can still get a good discount on the cheaper plans. Also, if you order online, new customers get an additional $200 discount.
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iPhone 18 Pro: up to $1,200 off with a trade-in or phone and plan for $50/mo, plus AirPods at Verizon
Verizon is currently offering two ways to save on the iPhone 18 Pro. The first is the traditional trade-in rebate of up to $1,200, which new and existing customers can make use of if you choose one of the carrier's myPlan unlimited plans. Second, there's the option to bundle the device with Verizon's new 'Simplicity Pro' plan, which costs $50/mo all-in. This second option will let you upgrade your device free of charge 12 months from now and is a whopping $30 cheaper than the previous iteration of this deal. What's more, with both of these deals, you'll get a free pair of AirPods and an Apple Watch SE 3 if you're willing to take an additional accessory line.
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iPhone 18 Pro: up to $1,200 off with an eligible trade-in and unlimited plan at AT&T
AT&T's iPhone 18 Pro deal is pretty much in line with what we were expecting from the carrier, but that's not to say it isn't an excellent promotion. For example, you can currently trade in a device in any condition to hit the maximum rebate of $1,200, which is conveniently enough to cover the entire cost of the iPhone 18 Pro. Not bad if you're looking to upgrade.
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iPhone 18 Pro series: included with 2 picks, or up to $930 off with a trade-in at T-Mobile
T-Mobile also has a really fantastic promotion on the new iPhone 18 Pro. Right now, it's included with a three-pick plan if you either trade in an old device or port a number over from another carrier. Impressively, you can still get up to $930 off with a two-pick plan and a trade-in, or $830 off with a one-line plan and a trade-in.
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Apple iPhone 17: included with two picks, or up to $830 off with a trade-in at T-Mobile
Not looking for a line on the highest-end plan? T-Mobile's currently offering the standard iPhone 17 (which continues to rank as the best iPhone for most people) as an included bundle if you have a two-pick plan. As with most phone deals, you'll need to either trade in or be a new customer to get the most generous savings here. You can, however, also get up to $830 off right now with a new line or trade-in with an even cheaper one-pick plan.
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Apple iPhone 17e: get four devices included on an unlimited plan for $100/mo total at T-Mobile
T-Mobile's latest deal on the iPhone 17e is easily the highlight for families in this month's Black Friday sale. This deal lets you include four iPhone 17e phones on a four-line T-Mix standard plan with no additional cost or the need to trade in. The plan comes in at just $25/mo per line if you take out four lines, so this is a very, very affordable multi-line offer on a phone that'll remain capable for years.
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Apple iPhone Air: included with three picks at T-Mobile
One of my favorite deals at T-Mobile this week is on the criminally underrated iPhone Air. This super-slim device is included free of charge with a three-pick plan at the carrier, which is pretty impressive considering the Air's $1,000+ retail price. And if you're looking to trade in, you can actually get the iPhone Air with a two-pick plan, which is even better.
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If you're looking to buy your new iPhone outright, Best Buy is currently offering big discounts on a range of iPhones, including the iPhone 17 Pro. Despite the arrival of the iPhone 18 Pro, the 17 Pro is absolutely still worth considering in 2026 because, as you can read in our iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro comparison, it's largely the same phone, minus Apple's new Variable Aperture feature.
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Best Buy is also offering $100 off the larger iPhone 17 Pro Max (in any color). Only the 256GB model is left in stock (the 1TB model is refurbished rather than new), but that's plenty of storage if you're only planning to use your phone for scrolling, streaming, and photo-taking.
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Despite its age, the iPhone 16 Plus remains a solid, well-rounded iPhone with battery life that can only be rivaled by Apple's newer Pro Max models. $729.99 isn't that great a deal, especially when you can pick up the iPhone Air at Best Buy for $799, but given that you can no longer buy the iPhone 16 Plus from Apple directly, we'll take it.
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You can get a $350 discount when buying the Fold 8 Ultra at Best Buy. That equals the biggest flat saving available on the latest flagship foldable and is a great option if you don't have an existing phone to trade in. This high-end foldable was awarded an impressive 4.5 stars in our review for its thin design, super-fast performance, and excellent cameras.
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Google Pixel 11 series: $505 off, plus a half-price unlimited plan at Mint Mobile
Mint Mobile's latest deal on the Pixel 11 series is the perfect pairing with Google's new flagships. Right now, you don't even need to trade-in to get an excellent $500 discount on these new devices. On top of that, you can also get a full year of unlimited data for just $180 — that's half the usual price. Put together, this is a great deal, although it's exclusive to new Mint customers.
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Apple's latest base iPad is $50 off at Amazon, bringing the price to $ 399.99. The biggest upgrade over the previous generation is the newer A16 chip for faster performance, and you'll also get double the standard storage (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front- and rear-facing cameras, making this iPad the best for casual streamers and scrollers.
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The 2026 iPad Air M4 is now on sale at Amazon for $649 — that's the lowest price we've seen since Apple's price hikes in June. Yes, it costs a fair bit more than the base iPad, but for that you're getting laptop-like speed and power thanks to Apple's M4 processor, plus 12GB of RAM, Bluetooth 6 support, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, all with an 11-inch screen.
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Apple's latest base iPad is on sale for $399 at Amazon right now, and while it's been cheaper in the past, Apple's June price rises across the entire iPad range have made any available savings more attractive. The most significant upgrade for this model versus the previous generation is its newer A16 chip for faster performance, but you'll also get double the storage as standard (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front and back cameras, which make this iPad the best iPad for casual streamers and scrollers.
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If you're after a smaller iPad, Amazon's Black Friday sale has knocked $100 off the price of the A17 Pro-powered iPad mini. Unfortunately, it was $150 off earlier this sale, but that deal appears to have ended. This model doesn't feature an OLED screen or the latest A20 Pro chipset, but it's still a capable pocket companion for reading and streaming. It supports Apple Intelligence features, and it'll remain supported with software updates for many years to come.
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Amazon has the newest iPad Air with the M3 chipset on sale for $649 right now. Again, that's nowhere near this tablet's record-low $449 price, but we're unlikely to see that level of discount offered again after Apple's June price increases on the entire iPad range. In addition to Apple's superfast brain, the iPad Air features a crisp Liquid Retina display, 128GB of storage as standard, 12MP front and rear cameras, and support for Apple's AI features. Discounts are also available on the larger 13-inch model.
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If you like the look of the iPad Air but would prefer a larger screen, you're in luck: the 13-inch model is also on sale at Amazon right now. All four colors are available at the time of writing, but if stock runs low, Best Buy is offering the same deal on the same iPad Air model.
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Amazon is still offering a hefty $100 off the newest iPad Pro, the iPad Pro 11-inch (2025), for Black Friday. The main difference between this and the 2024 model is the former's M5 chipset, which, on paper, delivers faster CPU, GPU, and AI performance than the latter's M4 chipset. In any case, that older M4 model is actually the same price on Amazon right now, so there's really no reason not to choose Apple's latest and greatest iPad Pro.
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As with the 11-inch model, Amazon is offering $100 off the newest 13-inch iPad Pro this Black Friday. In our review, we described the iPad Pro (2025) as "the ultimate Pro tablet for power users who want top-tier performance and versatility," and this 13-inch model gives you the biggest iPad screen possible to enjoy all of that power. Again, as with all of Apple's iPads, it's been cheaper in the past, but following Apple's June price increases on the entire iPad range, this is probably the best Black Friday price we can hope for.
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The Apple Pencil Pro is the best Apple Pencil; supported by the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini, it offers an ultra-low latency experience to mimic writing or drawing with a pen on paper. You can also squeeze the Apple Pencil Pro to pull up a palette for even more customization. Amazon's current $99 price is an almost record-low (it was briefly $89 in October 2024).
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The stunning Galaxy S26 Ultra is one of the best phones you can buy, pairing a high-end chipset, superb cameras, and an expansive display. In fact, it is the best Android phone on the market right now — if you have deep pockets. Today's deal at Amazon brings this one down to its lowest price since Prime Big Deal Days in October.
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Amazon's new tablet has a gorgeous 2.8K display and nanomatte coating, which I'd absolutely recommend is worth the $50 increase in price. The base model linked here comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage and of course AndroidOS in tow.
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In its premiere Black Friday deal, the base model Alexa Tablet 8 with 4GB Ram, 64GB storage, a glossy 8.7-inch screen and AndroidOS underpinning it all sees an impressive 43% discount. You can opt for an ad-free lockscreen experience and more storage for a little more, too.
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The 11-inch model is also at a significant discount with 39% off the base model with 8GB RAM, 64GB storage and a lovely 2.5K display. Like the larger 12 Pro, this one can be used and bundled with Amazon's keyboard for productivity users.
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Apple's 2nd-generation AirTag 4-pack got a nice discount to $79 at the start of the month and it's back down to that price at Amazon in the Black Friday sales. Ideal for people who tend to misplace things, you simply attach the AirTag to anything you need to keep track of, such as luggage or your keys, and your iPhone will locate the item.
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Best Black Friday deals — Smartwatches
Apple Watch SE 3: included with a new cellular line at T-Mobile
The latest Apple Watch SE is a fantastic smartwatch that gives you all that Apple Watch goodness you need without anything you don't. Even though it's technically the entry-level model, it's still a great buy — especially when you consider that you can get this device included with a new smartwatch line at T-Mobile this week.
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The Google Pixel Watch 5 drops to its lowest price yet following this $100 discount at Amazon. It's only the second time the smartwatch has been discounted since launch, and it's unlikely to get any cheaper over Black Friday. It's a competent wearable, too, with an accurate GPS, all the essential health and fitness tracking features you need, and an attractive design.
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Amazon has a $70 discount on the Apple Watch SE 3, which beats the lowest price we've previously seen for Apple's budget smartwatch. We awarded it 4.5 stars in our review and said it was the best Apple Watch for most people, so long as you can live without the advanced health features found on the Apple Watch 12.
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A 19% saving is not to be sniffed at, and it makes the Google Fitbit Charge 6 an even easier purchase. It's cheaper than the more recent Fitbit Edge but has a similar form factor, and is a good unobtrusive tracker with a week-long battery, plus useful irregular heart rate rhythm notifications.
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Save a massive 32% on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra in all colorways, including the fetching Titanium Blue version introduced last year. While it's not the best choice for everyone, its power, longevity (up to 100 hours!) and rugged durability means it's well-made for adventurers and triathletes. Watch out, Garmin.
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The Xreal One Pro glasses are incredible, and while they have recently been replaced by the Xreal One Pro Plus specs that just means you can snag these glasses at a massive discount this Black Friday. Frequent travelers (including commuters), or folks who have a small living space and tiny TV will want to consider these.
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Best Black Friday deals — Gaming
Wrists ache after long periods at your keyboard? This deal on an accessory that earned five stars in our Logitech Wave Keys review is hard to ignore. This ergonomic wireless keyboard is comfortable to use, easy to connect to, and sports a wrist pad that actually works. $15 is a decent saving on an already affordable ergonomic peripheral, so this Black Friday deal is hard to ignore.
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One of TR's favorite ever wired gaming headsets, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is a brilliant upgrade to make for GTA 6, particularly at this price. For anyone wanting to immerse themselves more deeply in Vice City, this is a tethered headset to really consider.
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The Logitech Lift is a well-built ergonomic mouse with adjustable sensitivity settings between 400 and 4,000 DPI. So, while it won't be the best option for gamers, it's perfect for everyday use for work or study. It works very well via Bluetooth, but you can also connect via 2.4GHz wireless and set it up to work with three different devices.
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The more-streamlined version of the eSwap controller that Thrustmaster offers is perfect for those looking for a premium pad without spending top dollar, and this is a welcome discount too — although it was $10 cheaper last week.
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Can we really call $519 for 2TB of RAM a deal? A couple of years ago no, but right now that's one of the best offers you'll get. If you need 2TB of PS5 storage — to help free up space for a certain blockbuster game release, maybe — then this is well worth a look. Just don't find out how much it would have cost two years ago, it'll only upset you.
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If there isn't enough football on over the Thanksgiving holiday for you, then you can keep the games coming with the latest entry in the Madden series for a record-low price.
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Sony's gaming earbuds are a great price this Black Friday — Amazon's taken a generous 34% off the list price. Sony knows what it's doing when it comes to headphones and earbuds so it's no surprise that these are among the best gaming buds around. We gave them four out of five stars in our INZONE Buds review.
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"It isn’t cheap, but the audio quality is near perfect". That was us reviewing the Inzone H9 II, and while it's still a premium price, this is a big discount on a superb gaming headset.
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The DualSense Edge is Sony's pro-level controller, and as we said in our DualSense Edge review it's a great controller but a very expensive one. It's not quite so expensive this Black Friday, though: Amazon's doing a solid if unspectacular 15% off.
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Best Black Friday deals — Streaming
Crunchyroll (Prime Video add-on): was
$9.99 now $3.99 at Amazon
Prime Video subscribers can get into Crunchyroll's giant anime library for cheap, until November 30. You'll be able to lock in this bargain price for six months, which is definitely useful considering how many episodes anime series typically have.
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MGM+ (Prime Video add-on): was
$7.99 now $1.99 at Amazon
As a Prime Video subscriber, you'll be able to lock in this low price for two months with a Prime Video subscription, giving you even more choice for what to watch over the holiday season. This offer expires on November 30.
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Starz (Prime Video add-on): was $11.99 now $2.99 at Amazon
You can unlock access to every Starz Original for 75% off the usual monthly price, if you have Prime Video. You'll only be able to have this low price for two months though, so be quick if those have been on your watchlist. This offer ends November 30.
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AMC+ (Prime Video add-on): was
$10.99 now $2.75 at Amazon
This service is home to gripping dramas such as my personal favorite Mad Men, making it a great add-on to your Prime Video subscription because you'll easily be able to binge the whole series in the two months that this discount applies to. Just make sure to subscribe before the offer ends on November 30.
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Paramount+ (Prime Video add-on): was
$13.99 now $2.99 at Amazon
In case you like to keep your streaming subscriptions all in one place, then Amazon also has the same bargain Black Friday streaming deal for Paramount+ on offer. You'll be able to get the service's 'Premium' plan as a Prime Video add-on for two months at this low price as long as you sign up before November 30.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
The iPhone Duo has great deals today... if you can wait
If you're willing to face hefty backorders (up until January, in some cases), then you can find some seriously good options for the iPhone Duo at major carriers this week.
T-Mobile is including the device with one of its higher-end plans, Verizon is throwing in a free pair of AirPods and a cheap plan, whereas AT&T is offering one of the best trade-in rebates on the market currently. All very strong options... if you can face the wait.
iPhone Duo: included with 7 picks, or up to $1,200 off at at T-Mobile
iPhone Duo: phone and plan for
$105.55 $72.22/mo, plus AirPods at Verizon
iPhone Duo: up to $1,200 off with a trade-in and new line at AT&T
The LG C6 OLED TV is worth every penny
When we crowned the LG C6 as our TV of the year, it was inevitable that we'd be on the hunt for good deals on it for Black Friday.
What is a surprise, though, is that its 65-inch version is already available for a record-low price at Amazon. It's proof that waiting for Black Friday is generally the best move if you want to make a big purchase like this — especially if it's a five-star-rated OLED TV.
LG C6 65-inch OLED TV: was
$2,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Amazon
Apple's latest smartwatch flagship has a great price cut
The Apple Watch Series 12 earned a full five out of five stars in our review, where we called it "a worthwhile upgrade for anyone using a Series 9 or older." The Readiness score is a fantastic addition, and the new Siri intelligence features are already in beta.
Best of all, nearly every style and color is $70 off at Amazon right now, making the latest-generation Apple Watch a bit more affordable.
Apple Watch Series 12: was
$399 now $329 at Amazon
Effective home security for cheap
It wouldn't be a Black Friday sale without cheap Amazon devices, and would you look at that, there's already some on offer at the mega-retailer for up to 55% off. The best deal so far has to be this record-low price for the new version of the Blink Battery Doorbell, which is a very low-cost way to add some smart features and extra security to your front door.
Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+: was
$79.99 now $34.99 at Amazon
Thanks for joining me for TechRadar's Black Friday coverage
Welcome to TechRadar's Black Friday live blog. I'm Marc, and I'll be your host for the next few hours.
There are many sales already underway, so let me guide you to all of the top deals that are actually worth buying on the tech we know and love.
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