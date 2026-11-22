Black Friday is still five days away, but there are already thousands of deals available at the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Samsung, Dell and more.

Nobody wants to sort through thousands of deals though, so I've done the hard work for you and curated this list of 150 brilliant Black Friday deals. But don't worry, I didn't do it all on my own: TechRadar's team of experts have been busy sorting through the phone deals, the smart home deals, the TV deals, the audio deals and many other categories to sort the wheat from the chaff and ensure you only receive great buying advice.

The best Black Friday deals in the US (Image credit: Future)

So, what am I seeing so far? Well, Amazon's full sale went live on Thursday and it's packed with record-low prices. Some of these are on its own devices — Fire TV Sticks, Ring Doorbells and so on — but there are also some big hitters from elsewhere, for instance the AirPods Pro 3 and LG C6 are both down to lowest-ever prices.

There are still more sales due to go live over the next few days, and you can bet that some current deals will get better still. Others will sell out — which is why you need to bookmark this page and check back regularly to see what's available.

I've rounded up the best deals below, and then at the bottom of the page you can find live recommendations from myself and the rest of the TechRadar team as we uncover more offers that are worth your hard-earned cash.

Deals chosen by Deals chosen by Marc McLaren Social Links Navigation Global Editor in Chief As a veteran of every Black Friday since 2014 I'm well used to hunting through thousands of deals in search of the truly great offers. Over the course of my career I've reviewed everything from phones to cameras to headphones to TVs to smart home devices, so I've got extensive knowledge of what the best products are in multiple categories, rather than just which ones are the cheapest.

My 25 best Black Friday deals

Blink Video Doorbell 2K+: was $69.99 now $30.99 at Amazon Another top deal from Amazon's Black Friday sale is the all-new Blink Video Doorbell for $30 This super-cheap smart doorbell alerts you when it detects motion and features infrared night vision, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and an expanded field of view. Read more Read less ▼

Save 39% Ninja XL Air Fryer: was $129.99 now $78.99 at Amazon An air fryer allows you to enjoy your favorite fried foods with less oil, and this Ninja XL model is perfect for families. The 5.5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, and preset functions make air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating easy. Read more Read less ▼

Save 46% ($31.99) Sony WH-CH530 : was $69.99 now $38 at Amazon This is a massive deal on a set of on-ear headphones that only arrived in September 2026. We gave them a glowing 4.5-star review, proclaiming that they "sound superb for the price" — and this massive 46% saving makes them an ever better purchase. The only thing you don't get here is ANC, but if that doesn't concern you then you'll struggle to do better for $38. Read more Read less ▼

Big-screen bargain Save $170 TCL 75-inch S5 4K LED Fire TV: was $649.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy Looking for a really big screen this Black Friday, but without spending a fortune? Then try the TCL 75-inch S5. This 4K LED TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, HDR10, and HLG, while there’s Dolby Atmos sound and a built-in subwoofer, plus a dedicated Game Mode for lower input lag and latency, and Motion Rate 240 technology. It’s all wrapped up in a highly attractive price tag for a screen of this size. Read more Read less ▼

Save $300 Apple iPhone Air: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy The iPhone Air for just $799.99 at Best Buy is an absolutely ridiculous deal, especially when you consider that a) it launched for $999 (before a post-launch price rise), and b) its 2025 stablemate, the iPhone 17, retails for $899. Sure, the Air has its compromises — it only has one camera, and no more than one-day battery life — but it's a gorgeous device that'll remain powerful and supported for many years to come. Read more Read less ▼

Oura Ring 5: was $399 now $299 at Best Buy I'm still not sure if a smart ring is for me, but we gave the latest version of the unique wearable an impressive four stars in our Oura Ring 5 review. We said that it is "a luxury smart ring for discreet everyday wellness tracking," while also praising the accurate metrics and comfortable fit. If you're ready to try one for yourself, it's now available for a record-low price on Best Buy. Read more Read less ▼

Save 28% Sony DualSense controller in Midnight Black: was $74.99 now $54 at Amazon 28% off is not to be sniffed at when it comes to Sony's default PlayStation controller, which remains one of the most comfortable controllers we've ever used. It's now available in a dizzying range of colors, but the black and white ones are usually the cheapest Black Friday DualSense deals. Read more Read less ▼

Paramount+ 'Premium': was $13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount

Get a two-month Paramount+ subscription for less than $1.50 a month for a limited time — it'll get you through the holiday season! You can choose any plan, but when you can get premium features like ad-free viewing and 4K streams for a low price, we'd choose that. This discount will be available until November 30. Read more Read less ▼

Save 32% Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $169.99 at Amazon This is a record-equaling low price for the AirPods Pro 3, and we have no idea if they'll go still lower. So, if you want buy now rather than wait for a possible further discount, go for it — they're incredible value at this price. After all, you're getting include vastly improved ANC and audio, a better in-ear design, live translation and the ability to track heart rate, workouts, and calories burned. Read more Read less ▼

Save $1,300 LG 65-inch C6 OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Amazon We've never seen the awesome LG C6 available for less than this — you're saving a massive $1,300 here on the model that we named our favorite TV this year. This OLED TV delivers more accurate, brighter colors than last year's C5, with powerful contrast thanks to its new Alpha 11 AI processor. The C6 also includes impressive gaming features and LG's intuitive smart TV platform. At this price, it's a steal. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $59.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is already down to its lowest-ever price — only a few months after launch. Considering it's only slightly more expensive than the basic HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade to get a fancy new remote and access to higher-resolution streaming — as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but this is more than enough to cover general everyday use. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung 9100 Pro 2TB NVMe SSD: was $679.97 now $349.99 at Amazon The price of SSD storage has exploded recently, and while this Samsung 9100 Pro is far from the much lower prices we used to see, it's now the cheapest it's been in a while. That makes it much easier to recommend if you've been waiting for a deal on some speedy storage. This Gen5 NVMe SSD features a 2TB capacity and read/write speeds of up to Up to 14,700MB/s, making it a good all-around option for applications and games. Read more Read less ▼

Save 28% Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum: was $389.99 now $279.99 at Amazon The Dyson V8 is plenty powerful, packing more attachments than the standard model to help you achieve the deep clean of your dreams. It can conveniently transform into a handheld vacuum and offers up to 40 minutes of run time. Today's Black Friday deal is not quite the lowest price we've ever seen — it's been $10 cheaper over Prime Day — but it's close. Read more Read less ▼

Record-low price Save 46% Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD Fire TV: was $129.99 now $69.99 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest Black Friday TV deal is Insignia's 32-inch F20 Series Fire TV for just $69.99. Yes, really. Don't expect the absolute best picture quality at that price, obviously, but it could make perfect sense for a kids' bedroom or kitchen. The Fire TV features Full HD resolution, DTS Virtual :X Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire OS, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa – all for under $70. Read more Read less ▼

Save 41% Keurig K-Duo Hot and Iced Coffee Maker: was $219.99 now $129.99 at Amazon Iced coffee in winter? We're not judging you, particularly given that you snap up this Keurig for $90 off right now. It automatically adjusts its brew temperature when you make iced coffee for a mellower flavor and to avoid diluting your drink with melted ice — and of course you can use it for your regular hot coffee too. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Forerunner 265: was $449.99 now $299.99 at Amazon Garmin's impressive running watch has a fantastic touchscreen that provides bright and crisp AMOLED visuals. One of the downsides to many smartwatches is that they're often difficult for runners to use, especially when wearing gloves. The Forerunner 265 solves all these problems by providing a dedicated run button. At $150 off and down to a record-low price, there's no better time to get out of the house and go for a run. Read more Read less ▼

Save 58% Ring Indoor Cam Plus: was $59.99 now $24.99 at Amazon Amazon's Black Friday sale offers a massive 58% discount on the already affordable Ring Indoor Cam. This plug-in security camera works with Alexa and offers motion detection and real-time notifications, so you can stay up to date on what's happening. Read more Read less ▼

Sony WH-1000XM4C: was $299.99 now $198 at Amazon The original Sony WH-1000XM4 were our pick for the best over-ear headphones ever for a long time. This refreshed model of the classic offers top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation, all at a reasonable price point that's $150 cheaper than the newer Sony XM6, even when that model is on sale. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this when they are on sale. Read more Read less ▼

HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen AI 5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB I think this OmniBook X Flip could be one of the best laptop deals in the Best Buy sale, full stop. Not only do you get a decent Ryzen 5 chipset and 16GB of RAM for a reasonable price, but this machine features a premium 2K OLED display. That's quite rare on a $600 machine, so this is definitely a solid pick for an everyday laptop if you don't need a machine with a really high-end Ryzen 7 or Core 7 chipset. Read more Read less ▼

Free AirPods Apple iPhone Duo: phone and unlimited plan for $105.55 $72.22/mo, plus AirPods and Watch at Verizon

Verizon has been pushing its new all-in-one 'Simplicity' plans recently, and the carrier's Black Friday deal on the iPhone Duo is a prime example of their potential value. With this promotion, you're bundling together a device with a line on an unlimited data plan for just $72/mo (in total) without a trade-in (the Duo knocks $33/mo off the $50/mo Simplicity plan). Crucially, the Simplicity plan allows you to upgrade every year, which is definitely a major selling point. Verizon will also throw in an Apple Watch SE 3 and AirPods 5 as bonus gifts, though the watch requires its own service line. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Watch Series 12 GPS, 42mm : was $399 now $329 at Amazon Amazon has a rare $70 discount on the all-new Apple Watch Series 12, which only came out a couple months ago, bringing the price down to a record-low $329.99, $20 below its previous record-low of $349 from October. The Watch 12 has new Apple silicon and advanced health sensors to track your heart rate, workouts, sleep and more. We'll be surprised if it drops much lower than this, but we'll keep checking! Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Odyssey G7 37" 4K curved monitor: was $899.99 now $489.99 at Amazon Samsung's screens are some of the best in the business, and if you're looking for a big, curved beauty to immerse yourself in GAT 6 with, then this G7 is a great shout. Great price too — it matches the lowest figure we've ever seen for it. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: $350 off upfront, or up to $720 off with a trade-in at Samsung

The outstanding Galaxy S26 Ultra currently has a fantastic promotion at the official Samsung store — with either the option for a trade rebate or upfront discount. Available across all storage variants and colors, this deal can get you a device for as little as $1,049 upfront. Trade-in rebates of up to $720 are also available, but we've seen slightly better offerings in the past for trades. Read more Read less ▼

Apple TV: was $14.99 now $6.99 at Apple

Apple's bargain Black Friday streaming deal is back, offering new and eligible subscribers more than 50% off the usual monthly price for a whole six months. You'll have to sign up before November 30 to lock in this discount. Read more Read less ▼

Super low price Proton VPN Plus: Save 30% on 2-year plans

Was: $3.49 per month

Now: $2.49 per month

Great for privacy, streaming, and all sorts, you don't have to pick up Proton Unlimited for a taste of the best Black Friday deals. If all you need is a VPN, and super solid one at that, then Proton VPN Plus is currently down to its lowest price all year. In fact, it's even lower than last year's Black Friday price, so we highly recommend it. Read more Read less ▼

Best Black Friday deals — Under $50

Save $6 Apple AirTag second-generation: was $29 now $23 at Amazon Apple's second-generation AirTag with louder sound, a 50% improvement in range for Precision Finding, and the rest of the features that made the first-gen such a great item tracker are at the lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday. Right now, Amazon has a single AirTag for just $23. Read more Read less ▼

Save 60% Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.99 now $39.99 at Amazon I already own the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell and can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell features a built-in battery and lets you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Today's Black Friday deal from Amazon is a new record-low price. Read more Read less ▼

Save 26% Anker Nano Smart 45W Charger: was $34.99 now $25.99 at Amazon With an ultra-compact design and up to 45 watts of charging power, this Anker wall plug balances portability and power effortlessly. It can fast-charge most modern phones, including the new iPhone 18 Pros, and is 26% off at $25.99. Read more Read less ▼

Save 27% JBL Go 5: was $54.95 now $39.95 at Amazon JBL's latest small Bluetooth speaker was released earlier this year and immediately became our new favorite cheap option. It comes in 10 fun colors, most of which are available at this super-low price of $39.95. It's tough, waterproof and earned five stars in our full JBL Go 5 review for simply being as good as Bluetooth speakers get when they're this small. Read more Read less ▼

Save 37% ($25.99) Sony WF-C510: was $69.99 now $44 at Amazon We first tested these two years ago — check out our Sony WF-C510 review — but they're still some of the best budget buds around. This isn't quite a lowest-ever price, but they've only been $6 cheaper, and as sub-$50 buds go, they're the ones to buy. Read more Read less ▼

Save 60% Blink Mini 2K+: was $39.99 now $15.99 at Amazon The Blink Mini 2K+ may be small, but it's also mighty, with a high-res 2K camera and a spotlight for nighttime visibility. Thanks to Amazon's Black Friday deals, you can get the latest version for under $20 — a massive 60% off and a record low for the device. Read more Read less ▼

Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $45.99 now $29.99 at Amazon This is one of those everyday items that it's always worth looking for during sales events: Crest's 3D Whitestrips. The best-selling teeth whitening strips are rarely on sale, and today's deal brings the price down to just $29.99 — one of the best prices we've seen for it. You get 48 whitening strips plus a bonus pair of one-hour express strips so that you can have a whiter smile in no time. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% Kasa Smart Light Bulb: was $11.99 now $7.99 at Amazon This Kasa Smart Light Bulb, priced at $7.99, would make a great stocking stuffer. The dimmable light bulb can be controlled from anywhere via the Kasa app and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can use your voice to control your lights. Read more Read less ▼

Bella Pro Coffee Maker: was $59.99 now $19.99 at Best Buy This will never be one of the best coffee makers you can buy, but there's no denying that it is dirt cheap. It's a basic and no-frills drip filter coffee maker that can brew up to 12 cups at once, has a programmable timer so you can wake up to a fresh pot, and dishwasher-safe components that make it easy to clean. Read more Read less ▼

Xbox Wireless Controller - Carbon Black: was $64.99 now $42.99 at Amazon The Xbox Wireless controller has been as cheap as $38 in the past, so this is not yet a record low — but it's still $22 off, and a great purchase if you want a new or extra standard pad for GTA 6 (or any other games, if they exist). Read more Read less ▼

Best Black Friday deals — Appliances

Save 20% Bissell Little Green Mini Portable Carpet Deep Cleaner: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon Bissell portable carpet cleaners are breakout stars at holiday sales like Black Friday, and Amazon has the top-rated Little Green Mini model for $79.99. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains from carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Save $200 Dreame X50 Ultra Complete: was $1,099.99 now $899.99 at Amazon Easily one of the most feature-laden robot vacuums I've ever used, the Dreame X50 Ultra Complete isn't messing around when it says it's "complete". From threshold-climbing legs to a retractable sensor puck, its extending side brushes to the self-cleaning base, there's little left to the imagination with this full package robovac. Plus, it offers powerful 20,000Pa suction, and during testing its battery lasted around 90 minutes. Read more Read less ▼

Roborock Saros 20 Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $1,599.99 now $989.99 at Amazon The Roborock Saros 20 is an impressive all-round robot vacuum that delivers outstanding cleaning performance, effective mopping, and effortless day-to-day operation. It works so seamlessly that you’ll barely notice it’s there, apart from the noticeably cleaner floors it leaves behind. Its standout feature is its innovative chassis, which is designed to tackle uneven surfaces and handle even particularly thick carpets with ease. While its premium capabilities may be overkill for some, those seeking top-tier cleaning technology should certainly have it on their radar. Even better, the Saros 20 is currently on sale with a massive Black Friday deal at Amazon Read more Read less ▼

Keurig K-Express Pod Coffee Maker: was $109.99 now $59.99 at Amazon The Keurig K-Express is a cheap, convenient coffee maker that can quickly brew coffee using your favorite K-Cup Pods. It can brew 8, 10, and 12oz cups depending on your preference. The 42oz reservoir holds enough water to brew up to 5 8oz cups per refill. Read more Read less ▼

Nespresso Vertuo Pop: was $119 now $59 at Walmart The Nespresso Vertuo Pop is one of the best entry-level coffee machines around, with one-touch brewing so you can easily heat up in just 30 seconds. Use it with the included pods, and it does all the hard work for you, with the option of different brew sizes depending on how much you want to drink. Read more Read less ▼

Breville Barista Pro: was $849.95 now $629.95 at Amazon The gorgeous-looking Barista Pro sits in between the Express and the Touch, with an LCD display to show your brew settings and provide guidance to help you make consistently delicious coffee. A great all-rounder, and with $220 off for Black Friday, it's good value — but it was $65 cheaper last week, so it might be worth waiting to see if it drops again. Read more Read less ▼

Best Black Friday deals — Smart home

Save 65% Blink Outdoor 4: was $299.99 now $104.99 at Amazon We consider the Outdoor 4 the best outdoor security camera, so we're thrilled that it's available at a massive 65% discount. It's wire-free and satisfyingly simple to set up, with a battery life of up to 2 years. It features a user-friendly app that lets you make the most of 1080p HD video and two-way audio, with additional features available with a Blink subscription. Read more Read less ▼

Save 60% Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $15.99 at Amazon I've said higher up that you should buy the Fire TV Stick 4K if you have a 4K TV, but if not you can get Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick for just $15.99 — a record-low price. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and more. Read more Read less ▼

Save 57% Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus: was $69.99 now $29.99 at Amazon Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Plus streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high definition 4K resolution. This updated version now supports Dolby Vision, Wi-Fi 6, and includes 2GB of RAM. This deal from Amazon's Black Friday sale is a return to the record-low price and excellent value for an all-around streaming device. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $179.99 now $89.99 at Amazon The Ring Floodlight Camera Wired Plus is 50% off at Amazon, bringing the price down to a record-low $89.99. The motion-activated HD camera features two-way talk, customizable motion zones, and notifies your smartphone, tablet, or laptop when motion is detected. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $179.99 now $89.99 at Amazon The Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus offers higher resolution than the standard model, plus color night vision, and it's down to a record-low price of $89.99 in this Black Friday deal, so why not upgrade and treat your home to enhanced security? Read more Read less ▼

US deal Swann Buddy4K With Chime: was $199.99 now $115.99 at Amazon This superb subscription-free video doorbell is just over half price in the Amazon's Black Friday sale, and comes with a 32GB microSD card so you can save video recordings without paying for cloud storage (though you can do that too, if you like). It was $15 cheaper last week, but this is still a great deal. Read more Read less ▼

US deal Save 41% Switchbot 2K Doorbell Camera with Monitor: was $159.99 now $94.98 at Amazon This wireless doorbell is also a great choice for seniors, or anyone who doesn't want to reach for their smartphone when someone arrives at the door. The separate monitor lets you see who's there at a glance, with two-way talk. With 41% off in the Black Friday sale and no subscription, it's great value. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Ring Wired Video Doorbell: was $79.99 now $39.99 at Amazon If you have doorbell wiring, this is an excellent deal on Ring's cheapest doorbell, knocking 50% off the list price. For that amount, you get 2K retinal video with up to 6x enhanced zoom, live view, and two-way talk. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Ring Outdoor Cam 2K: was $99.99 now $49.99 at Amazon There's 50% off the all-new Ring Outdoor Cam 2K, so you can enjoy a wide field of view in Retinal 2K Video for under $50. This plug-in security camera works with Alexa and offers motion detection and real-time notifications, so you can stay up to date on what's happening. Read more Read less ▼

Best Black Friday deals — TVs

Record-low price Save $600.99 LG B6 48-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,199.99 now $599 at Best Buy Best Buy has the brilliant LG B6 on sale for an incredible $599 right now in its 48-inch guise — only a couple of months ago it dropped to a record low of $699 and now that's already been smashed. LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2026, the B6 is an excellent choice if you want great picture quality and gaming chops on a budget. It features four HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K gaming at 120Hz, variable refresh rate modes, HGiG, and Dolby Vision Gaming support. Perfect if you want OLED quality but have a smaller space. Read more Read less ▼

LG G6 77-inch OLED 4K TV: was $4,499.99 now $3,499.99 at Best Buy The LG G6 is a pricey TV, but this flagship OLED delivers superb picture quality and unbeatable gaming performance, according to our LG G6 review. It uses a new-gen Primary RGB Tandem 2.0 OLED panel and a new Alpha 11 AI Gen 3 processor to deliver a better bright-room viewing experience than the previous model. With four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting a full suite of features, the G6 is also a fantastic gaming display. Read more Read less ▼

Record-low price Save $400 Samsung 55-inch S90H OLED TV: was $1,597.99 now $1,197.99 at Amazon We've never seen a lower price for the Samsung S90H than today's $1,197. That's a $400 saving on Samsung's mid-range 2026 OLED TV, making it a strong alternative to the LG C6 above — although this is for the 55-inch model, not 65in. The S90H supports 165Hz and features advanced AI upscaling, and we loved it so much we gave it the full 5 stars in our full review earlier this year. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung U8000H 50-inch 4K TV: was $299.99 now $229.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a mid-sized budget display, Best Buy has this 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $229.99. It won't rival the premium QLED and OLED displays, but this entry-level TV from Samsung still packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, the easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung R85H 75-inch Micro RGB TV: was $2,799.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy The 75-inch version of Samsung's latest R85H just got its largest discount ever at Best Buy. This TV stands out for its excellent color and image quality, thanks to the array of micro RGB LEDs. That means it also boasts superior brightness and fantastic contrast, ensuring you get a smooth, sharp and vibrant image. It's an ideal all-rounder for films, movies, sports, and gaming, as it also supports 144Hz and a variable refresh rate to give you a smooth and responsive picture. It's easily one of the best premium TV deals I've seen right now. Read more Read less ▼

Record-low price Save $1,101.99 Sony 65-inch Bravia XR8B Smart Google TV : was $3,299.99 now $2,198 at Amazon If you're looking for a big-screen premium display, Sony's 65-inch Bravia XR8B OLED TV is now at a record-low price of $2,198 — that's more than $1,100 off! Sony's Bravia 8 features a sleek, slim design, a wide viewing angle, brilliant images with deep contrast, and cinematic sound across the entire screen. Read more Read less ▼

Record-low price Save $700 Hisense 65-inch U7 Mini-LED QLED TV: was $1,497.99 now $797.99 at Amazon We gave the Hisense U7 4 stars in our full review, because it delivers top TV tech for the money in a reasonably sized display, including a bright, vibrant QLED panel with excellent contrast and a high 165Hz refresh rate for smooth images. It will excel as a TV for watching sports, streaming all your favorite shows and movies, and playing the latest games — and at 47% off it's better value than ever. Read more Read less ▼

Record-low price Save $220 Roku 65-inch Select Series 4K QLED Smart TV: was $649.99 now $429.99 at Amazon We've seen Roku's best-selling 65-inch 4K QLED smart TV at $429 before, but never lower — so it's unlikely to drop much more before Black Friday. For that price, you get an impressive picture thanks to its 4K resolution and QLED display, plus an enhanced voice remote and Roku's excellent smart TV interface. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 TCL 85-inch QM6K Series Mini LED QLED TV: was $997.99 now $897.99 at Amazon Another TCL big-screen TV to check out is its 85-inch QM6K Series for just under $900 — which is an incredible price for a TV of this size. A truly great budget mini-LED TV, the TCL QM6K delivers vibrant picture quality and solid gaming features for a price that won't break the bank. Read more Read less ▼

Record-low price Save 50% Insignia 50-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV : was $299.99 now $149.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a budget TV, this 50-inch Insignia display is an incredible deal at just $149.99; that's $20 below its previous low. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire TV operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV. Read more Read less ▼

Record-low price Save $70 Amazon 40-inch 2-Series HD Fire TV: was $249.99 now $179.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a cheap set for an extra bedroom, Amazon's best-selling 40-inch 2-Series HD smart TV is a mere $179.99 ahead of Black Friday. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, it offers smart capabilities through the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa, providing hands-free control. Read more Read less ▼

Save $210 Amazon 75-inch Omni QLED 4K Fire TV: was $1,199.99 now $989.99 at Amazon The latest Amazon Omni QLED is a great choice if you're after a budget TV that delivers solid picture quality and strong gaming features, including 4K 60Hz, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+, at an affordable price. This Black Friday discount brings the 75-inch model to below $1,000, which is an incredible price for a QLED display of this size. Read more Read less ▼

Hisense QD50 98-inch Hi-QLED 4K TV: was $2,499.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy I can't speak too much about the overall quality of this TV given we haven't had extensive testing time, but I can't deny that it's a super-low price for a TV of this size. It also sports the budget version of Hisense's QLED tech, which offers superior brightness and more vivid colors, although it's not as powerful as the premium displays. Still, this is an enormous TV that will be ideal for general everyday viewing and streaming for someone who isn't too bothered about getting the very best picture possible. Read more Read less ▼

Best Black Friday deals — Headphones and audio

Save $111.99 Sony WH-1000XM6 : was $459.99 now $348 at Amazon Right now, you can grab the incredible Sony WH-1000XM6 for $112 off with this Black Friday limited-time deal, meaning they're the cheapest they've ever been. These headphones offer stunning, balanced audio output, top-tier touch controls, ergonomic comfort, and noise-nixing ANC. They'd make the perfect gift, or why not just treat yourself if you're traveling a lot this gift-giving season? Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods 4: was $129.99 now $89 at Walmart We're still waiting for a discount on the latest AirPods 5, but if and when it does come, it won't be likely to bring them down to this level (although we'll see what happens). For now, this is your cheapest AirPods option, so if money is tight then go for it — just be aware that they lack noise cancellation and the upgraded sound of the 5. Read more Read less ▼

Save 24% Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen): was $449 now $339 at Amazon We awarded these superb Bose headphones the full five stars in our expert review, thanks to their brilliant noise cancellation, superb audio quality, and extremely comfortable design. They're currently down to a record-breaking $339 in Midnight Violet color, but are otherwise $369 (which is still a great deal). Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% ($52) Sennheiser IE 200: was $159.95 now $107.95 at Amazon As our Sennheiser IE 200 review makes clear, these Sennheisers really excel when it comes to sound. The level of detail they can unearth would be impressive enough at full-price, so this deal makes them a true must-buy for audiophiles or musicians on a budget. Read more Read less ▼

Save 52% ($156.51) Technics EAH-AZ100: was $299 now $142.49 at Amazon This $156-off deal is by far the cheapest these earbuds have ever dropped to and for this money the AZ100 are so much better than any rival at the level. They're still among the only buds to offer multipoint to three devices simultaneously, plus there's Technics' excellent sidetone tech for hearing your own voice in calls and some of the most neutral and detailed audio in an even smaller, even more premium-feel design. Highly recommended. Read more Read less ▼

JBL Charge 6: was $199.95 now $139.95 at Best Buy We awarded the JBL Charge 6 five stars, and it currently sits atop our list of the best speakers, so I definitely want to shout out this deal you can nab right now at Best Buy. With booming sound and an easy-to-carry design, you really can't go wrong with this one if you need an all-purpose speaker. Read more Read less ▼

Sony MDREX14AP Wired Earbuds: was $19.99 now $9.99 at Best Buy Wired earbuds are rising in popularity right now, and this is a great low price for a solid pair from Sony. You get excellent sound quality, a comfortable fit, a small and lightweight design, and an integrated microphone on the wire for making calls. All for under $10 is a bit of steal. Read more Read less ▼

Save 36% JBL Go 4: was $49.95 now $31.95 at Amazon In our JBL Go 4 review, we said that "if you’re looking for a conveniently sized and reliably designed speaker on a budget, you won’t be disappointed with the JBL Go 4." It's a great go-anywhere speaker, but unless the Go 5 sells out or goes up in price again, you're better choosing the newer model. Read more Read less ▼

Save 16% ($101.99) Sony 1000X The Collexion: was $649.99 now $548 at Amazon With stunning audio quality, a seemingly endless suite of features and superb build, Sony's 1000X The Collexion are a fantastic set of over-ear headphones, albeit with a high price. The fact that they are $100 off at Amazon for Black Friday makes them a far more palatable purchase. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% ($81.99) Sony WF-1000XM6: was $329.99 now $248 at Amazon Sony's most recent premium earbuds have seen a solid 25% discount. In our Sony WF-1000XM6 review we said they felt like cheaper audiophile-adjacent wireless buds, and this discount makes them even more tempting for people who want expansive sound at a low cost. Read more Read less ▼

Save 24% Apple AirPods Max 2: was $549 now $419 at Amazon This is some way off the cheapest the AirPods Max 2 have ever been — they hit $399 previously — so you might want to hold for another drop. But it's still a great price for the best sound you can get from AirPods. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% ($70) Bose Quietcomfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen): was $299 now $229 at Amazon We love Bose's latest Ultra Earbuds — the ANC is so, so good for the money, especially when teamed with Bose's Sound Modes to create better audio for your immediate environment. A $70 saving brings them down to their lowest ever price. Read more Read less ▼

Save 45% ($160) Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen): was $359 now $199 at Amazon This is a record-low price for the new version of the Bose QuietComfort Headphones, which continue the manufacturer's reputation as an industry leader for sound quality and noise cancellation. That's not all, because they're also very comfortable and have a true all-day battery life. This massive $160 discount for Black Friday makes them an even better buy. Read more Read less ▼

Save 53% ($190) Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $359 now $169 at Amazon With the second-gen model on sale for only $30 more, the first Bose QuietComfort Headphones don't look like such a big bargain. But you still get excellent noise cancellation, top-tier audio quality, and 24 hours of battery life, plus that $30 saving. Unless money is really tight, though, we'd go for the newer version. Read more Read less ▼

Save 64% ($180) Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 : was $279.95 now $99.95 at Amazon That massive discount is why I'm recommending these two-generation-old earbuds. You're getting the premium Sennheiser tuning and design, sans some more modern trappings, but at an absolutely bargain price. Earbuds don't age badly at all, so they're still worth buying if you don't mind a few missing features. Read more Read less ▼

Save 58% ($75.94) Sennheiser Accentum Open Wireless Earbuds: was $129.95 now $54.01 at Amazon This is a staggeringly low price for a pair of wireless earbuds from a brand as well regarded as Sennheiser. With a flexible open-style fit, 28 hours of battery life, and IPX4 waterproofing, and with a 55% saving to boot, there's a lot to like about this deal. Read more Read less ▼

Save 49% ($123) Sennheiser Accentum Plus: was $249.95 now $126.95 at Amazon We raved about the Sennheiser Accentum Plus when we reviewed them a couple years back, talking up their punchy, assertive sound, strong battery life, and quality build. At 49% off, this deal almost feels too good to be true, although note that they were $17 cheaper earlier this weekend. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% ($119.96) Sennheiser Momentum 4: was $299.95 now $179.99 at Amazon Now that their successor has launched, it's perhaps unsurprising to see the Sennheiser Momentum 4 get a juicy discount for Black Friday — although it was $9 lower just last week. These five-star headphones offer spectacular, impactful audio, huge battery life, and a timeless design that we can't get enough of. Read more Read less ▼

Save 37% ($252) Sennheiser HD 660S2: was $679.95 now $427.95 at Amazon The Sennheiser HD 660S2 are open-backed headphones, so won't be for everyone — but if you want studio-quality headphones that supply nuanced, neutral, and engaging audio and a supremely comfortable fit that's ideal for musicians and audiophiles alike, look no further. At more than a third off, these are worth every cent. Read more Read less ▼

Save 58% ($140) Sennheiser HD 599SE: was $239.95 now $99.95 at Amazon Who needs wireless? At nearly 60% off, these open-back wired headphones are perfect for audiophiles who don't want to spend loads of money. They're a fair few years old now, and they've been discounted before, but they're a change from the many wireless ANC models you see on sale all the time. Read more Read less ▼

Save 28% ($70.04) Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: was $249.99 now $179.95 at Amazon The Powerbeats Pro 2 are some of the best running headphones you can buy, and this is a fantastic saving on them; it equals their lowest ever price. They beat their predecessor in almost every category, with a modern Apple H2 chip, lighter weight, and new features like heart-rate monitoring and Qi wireless charging. Plus the battery lasts an impressive 45 hours total with both the buds and case. If you own an iPhone, your workouts will not be the same after this purchase. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Beats Solo 4: was $199.95 now $99.95 at Amazon The Beats Solo 4 supports lossless audio via USB-C or a 3.5mm audio cable, and Spatial Audio, which uses head tracking to enhance your listening experience. These headphones also last up to 50 hours on a single charge and can regain five hours of playback time in just 10 minutes of charging. Read more Read less ▼

Save 24% ($40) Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro: was $169.99 now $129.99 at Amazon While 24% off isn't the biggest saving you'll see this Black Friday, it's nothing to turn your nose up at. And they're absolutely worth it — one of the TechRadar team won't use anything else. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% ($30) Soundcore Space 2: was $129.99 now $99.99 at Amazon Soundcore's over-ears are $10 cheaper than they've ever gone before. Symbolically dropping into double-figures, that makes them seem like a real bargain, especially now that they're half the price of their Pro sibling. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% ($24) Nothing Ear (a): was $79 now $55 at Amazon Oh how we love these inexpensive earbuds! No, they're not the newest buds from Nothing, but they deliver effective ANC, LDAC support (if your Android phone can deliver it) zealous audio quality, great fit in a colorful design and now, a 30% saving! You cannot go wrong here — and if you need further proof, read our five-star review. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% JBL Tune 530BT On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones: was $59.95 now $29.95 at Amazon The JBL Tune 530BT are a value-packed pair of headphones, on sale for just $29.95 — which is a massive 50% off. They last up to 76 hours on a full charge, and can add up to five hours of playback in just five minutes via USB-C charging. The foldable body, one-size-fits-all headband, and earcup controls make them even more convenient. Read more Read less ▼

Best Black Friday deals — Laptops and computing

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M5 chip: was $1,299 now $1,049 at Amazon This is a solid deal on Apple's 2026 MacBook Air 13-inch, which features the M5 chip, a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 16GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD. Why only 'solid'? Well, until June the retail price here would have been $1,099, making this a $50 saving — and just before those hikes, you could get it for $900. So, while $1,049 is still a $150 saving on the current price, you might be left wondering if you missed out. Read more Read less ▼

HP OmniBook 3: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB This is a solid discount on a modern laptop powered by one of the efficient Snapdragon X CPUs. As well as excellent levels of all-around performance, this device boasts a huge all-day battery life of up to 41 hours, so you won't need to worry about being attached to a charger at all times. Storage is also solid with a 512GB SSD, so this is an impressive laptop for the price for everyday, college and business use. Read more Read less ▼

Dell 15 Laptop: was $479.46 now $399.99 at Amazon Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel Core 3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB Need a cheap Windows laptop? Look no further than the Dell 15, available right now for just under $400. Sure, you're getting a fairly basic spec, with an Intel Core 3 and 8GB of RAM, but that's enough to cover light work and everyday use. Getting a 512GB SSD in a laptop of this price is a bit of a steal, too, given that you usually see only 256GB at a maximum. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo Chromebook Plus i: was $469.99 now $349 at Walmart Display - 15.3 inches

Processor - Intel Core 3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB This Lenovo Chromebook Plus is great value for money if you need a basic everyday device but don't want to compromise too heavily on performance like you would with a sub-$200 laptop. An Intel Core 3 processor and 8GB of RAM are a decent pairing with the lightweight ChromeOS, so it's capable of general tasks and light use, such as web browsing, sending emails, word processing and watching videos. Just be aware that it's missing some advanced features of a Windows machine and has limited storage, but benefits include better performance with cheaper components and excellent battery life. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 10 AMD (15″): was $2,226.99 now $1,499.99 at Lenovo Graphics card: RTX 5060

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 260 Processor

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB This Lenovo Legion 5 is our pick as the best gaming laptop deal in the retailer's official sale this week. Not only do you get a powerful RTX 5060 graphics card and a Ryzen 7 chipset, but this machine also features a high-end 1600p OLED display, which goes a long way in justifying its price tag. It's expensive, sure, but well worth the money. Read more Read less ▼

Best Black Friday deals — Phones and tablets

Apple iPhone Duo: up to $1,200 off at T-Mobile

T-Mobile's deals on the new iPhone Duo offer a couple of ways to save. You'll get the device for free if you load your T-Mix plan up with seven or more picks (or up to $1,200 off with five picks), but unless you're paying the phone bill for your entire family, you're better off trading in your existing iPhone for a cool $830 saving. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone Duo: up to $1,200 off with a trade-in and new line at AT&T

AT&T's Black Friday deal on the iPhone Duo is a surprisingly strong promotion. You'll get an excellent rebate of up to $1,200 if you trade in an eligible device and either upgrade or take out a new line. As you'd imagine, you'll need to be on one of the pricier plans to hit the full rebate here ($100/mo at least), but you can still get a good discount on the cheaper plans. Also, if you order online, new customers get an additional $200 discount. Read more Read less ▼

Free AirPods iPhone 18 Pro: up to $1,200 off with a trade-in or phone and plan for $50/mo, plus AirPods at Verizon

Verizon is currently offering two ways to save on the iPhone 18 Pro. The first is the traditional trade-in rebate of up to $1,200, which new and existing customers can make use of if you choose one of the carrier's myPlan unlimited plans. Second, there's the option to bundle the device with Verizon's new 'Simplicity Pro' plan, which costs $50/mo all-in. This second option will let you upgrade your device free of charge 12 months from now and is a whopping $30 cheaper than the previous iteration of this deal. What's more, with both of these deals, you'll get a free pair of AirPods and an Apple Watch SE 3 if you're willing to take an additional accessory line. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone 18 Pro: up to $1,200 off with an eligible trade-in and unlimited plan at AT&T

AT&T's iPhone 18 Pro deal is pretty much in line with what we were expecting from the carrier, but that's not to say it isn't an excellent promotion. For example, you can currently trade in a device in any condition to hit the maximum rebate of $1,200, which is conveniently enough to cover the entire cost of the iPhone 18 Pro. Not bad if you're looking to upgrade. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone 18 Pro series: included with 2 picks, or up to $930 off with a trade-in at T-Mobile

T-Mobile also has a really fantastic promotion on the new iPhone 18 Pro. Right now, it's included with a three-pick plan if you either trade in an old device or port a number over from another carrier. Impressively, you can still get up to $930 off with a two-pick plan and a trade-in, or $830 off with a one-line plan and a trade-in. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 17: included with two picks, or up to $830 off with a trade-in at T-Mobile

Not looking for a line on the highest-end plan? T-Mobile's currently offering the standard iPhone 17 (which continues to rank as the best iPhone for most people) as an included bundle if you have a two-pick plan. As with most phone deals, you'll need to either trade in or be a new customer to get the most generous savings here. You can, however, also get up to $830 off right now with a new line or trade-in with an even cheaper one-pick plan. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 17e: get four devices included on an unlimited plan for $100/mo total at T-Mobile

T-Mobile's latest deal on the iPhone 17e is easily the highlight for families in this month's Black Friday sale. This deal lets you include four iPhone 17e phones on a four-line T-Mix standard plan with no additional cost or the need to trade in. The plan comes in at just $25/mo per line if you take out four lines, so this is a very, very affordable multi-line offer on a phone that'll remain capable for years. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone Air: included with three picks at T-Mobile

One of my favorite deals at T-Mobile this week is on the criminally underrated iPhone Air. This super-slim device is included free of charge with a three-pick plan at the carrier, which is pretty impressive considering the Air's $1,000+ retail price. And if you're looking to trade in, you can actually get the iPhone Air with a two-pick plan, which is even better. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max: was $1,199.99 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy Best Buy is also offering $100 off the larger iPhone 17 Pro Max (in any color). Only the 256GB model is left in stock (the 1TB model is refurbished rather than new), but that's plenty of storage if you're only planning to use your phone for scrolling, streaming, and photo-taking. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple iPhone 16 Plus: was $829.99 now $729.99 at Best Buy Despite its age, the iPhone 16 Plus remains a solid, well-rounded iPhone with battery life that can only be rivaled by Apple's newer Pro Max models. $729.99 isn't that great a deal, especially when you can pick up the iPhone Air at Best Buy for $799, but given that you can no longer buy the iPhone 16 Plus from Apple directly, we'll take it. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 11 series: $505 off, plus a half-price unlimited plan at Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile's latest deal on the Pixel 11 series is the perfect pairing with Google's new flagships. Right now, you don't even need to trade-in to get an excellent $500 discount on these new devices. On top of that, you can also get a full year of unlimited data for just $180 — that's half the usual price. Put together, this is a great deal, although it's exclusive to new Mint customers. Read more Read less ▼

Save $50 Apple iPad 11-inch (A16, 2025): was $449 now $399 at Amazon Apple's latest base iPad is $50 off at Amazon, bringing the price to $ 399.99. The biggest upgrade over the previous generation is the newer A16 chip for faster performance, and you'll also get double the standard storage (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front- and rear-facing cameras, making this iPad the best for casual streamers and scrollers. Read more Read less ▼

Apple 11-inch iPad Air M4: was $749 now $649 at Amazon The 2026 iPad Air M4 is now on sale at Amazon for $649 — that's the lowest price we've seen since Apple's price hikes in June. Yes, it costs a fair bit more than the base iPad, but for that you're getting laptop-like speed and power thanks to Apple's M4 processor, plus 12GB of RAM, Bluetooth 6 support, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, all with an 11-inch screen. Read more Read less ▼

Save $50 Apple iPad 11-inch (A16, 2025): was $449 now $399 at Amazon Apple's latest base iPad is on sale for $399 at Amazon right now, and while it's been cheaper in the past, Apple's June price rises across the entire iPad range have made any available savings more attractive. The most significant upgrade for this model versus the previous generation is its newer A16 chip for faster performance, but you'll also get double the storage as standard (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front and back cameras, which make this iPad the best iPad for casual streamers and scrollers. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple iPad mini 8.3-inch (A17 Pro, 2024): was $599 now $499 at Amazon If you're after a smaller iPad, Amazon's Black Friday sale has knocked $100 off the price of the A17 Pro-powered iPad mini. Unfortunately, it was $150 off earlier this sale, but that deal appears to have ended. This model doesn't feature an OLED screen or the latest A20 Pro chipset, but it's still a capable pocket companion for reading and streaming. It supports Apple Intelligence features, and it'll remain supported with software updates for many years to come. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025): was $749 now $649 at Amazon Amazon has the newest iPad Air with the M3 chipset on sale for $649 right now. Again, that's nowhere near this tablet's record-low $449 price, but we're unlikely to see that level of discount offered again after Apple's June price increases on the entire iPad range. In addition to Apple's superfast brain, the iPad Air features a crisp Liquid Retina display, 128GB of storage as standard, 12MP front and rear cameras, and support for Apple's AI features. Discounts are also available on the larger 13-inch model. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M5, 2025): was $1,499 now $1,399 at Amazon As with the 11-inch model, Amazon is offering $100 off the newest 13-inch iPad Pro this Black Friday. In our review, we described the iPad Pro (2025) as "the ultimate Pro tablet for power users who want top-tier performance and versatility," and this 13-inch model gives you the biggest iPad screen possible to enjoy all of that power. Again, as with all of Apple's iPads, it's been cheaper in the past, but following Apple's June price increases on the entire iPad range, this is probably the best Black Friday price we can hope for. Read more Read less ▼

Save $30 Apple Pencil Pro: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The Apple Pencil Pro is the best Apple Pencil; supported by the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini, it offers an ultra-low latency experience to mimic writing or drawing with a pen on paper. You can also squeeze the Apple Pencil Pro to pull up a palette for even more customization. Amazon's current $99 price is an almost record-low (it was briefly $89 in October 2024). Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: was $1,399.99 now $1,049 at Amazon The stunning Galaxy S26 Ultra is one of the best phones you can buy, pairing a high-end chipset, superb cameras, and an expansive display. In fact, it is the best Android phone on the market right now — if you have deep pockets. Today's deal at Amazon brings this one down to its lowest price since Prime Big Deal Days in October. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro: was $549.99 now $449.99 at Amazon Amazon's new tablet has a gorgeous 2.8K display and nanomatte coating, which I'd absolutely recommend is worth the $50 increase in price. The base model linked here comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage and of course AndroidOS in tow. Read more Read less ▼

Save 43% Amazon Amazon Alexa Tablet 8: was $229.99 now $129.99 at Amazon In its premiere Black Friday deal, the base model Alexa Tablet 8 with 4GB Ram, 64GB storage, a glossy 8.7-inch screen and AndroidOS underpinning it all sees an impressive 43% discount. You can opt for an ad-free lockscreen experience and more storage for a little more, too. Read more Read less ▼

Save 39% Amazon Amazon Alexa Tablet 11: was $329.99 now $199.99 at Amazon The 11-inch model is also at a significant discount with 39% off the base model with 8GB RAM, 64GB storage and a lovely 2.5K display. Like the larger 12 Pro, this one can be used and bundled with Amazon's keyboard for productivity users. Read more Read less ▼

Save 19% Apple AirTag 4-Pack: was $99 now $79.99 at Amazon Apple's 2nd-generation AirTag 4-pack got a nice discount to $79 at the start of the month and it's back down to that price at Amazon in the Black Friday sales. Ideal for people who tend to misplace things, you simply attach the AirTag to anything you need to keep track of, such as luggage or your keys, and your iPhone will locate the item. Read more Read less ▼

Best Black Friday deals — Smartwatches

Apple Watch SE 3: included with a new cellular line at T-Mobile

The latest Apple Watch SE is a fantastic smartwatch that gives you all that Apple Watch goodness you need without anything you don't. Even though it's technically the entry-level model, it's still a great buy — especially when you consider that you can get this device included with a new smartwatch line at T-Mobile this week. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel Watch 5: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Amazon The Google Pixel Watch 5 drops to its lowest price yet following this $100 discount at Amazon. It's only the second time the smartwatch has been discounted since launch, and it's unlikely to get any cheaper over Black Friday. It's a competent wearable, too, with an accurate GPS, all the essential health and fitness tracking features you need, and an attractive design. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Watch SE 3 GPS, 40mm: was $249 now $179 at Amazon Amazon has a $70 discount on the Apple Watch SE 3, which beats the lowest price we've previously seen for Apple's budget smartwatch. We awarded it 4.5 stars in our review and said it was the best Apple Watch for most people, so long as you can live without the advanced health features found on the Apple Watch 12. Read more Read less ▼

Save 19% Google Fitbit Charge 6: was $159.95 now $129.99 at Amazon A 19% saving is not to be sniffed at, and it makes the Google Fitbit Charge 6 an even easier purchase. It's cheaper than the more recent Fitbit Edge but has a similar form factor, and is a good unobtrusive tracker with a week-long battery, plus useful irregular heart rate rhythm notifications. Read more Read less ▼

US deal Save 32% Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025): was $649.99 now $445 at Amazon Save a massive 32% on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra in all colorways, including the fetching Titanium Blue version introduced last year. While it's not the best choice for everyone, its power, longevity (up to 100 hours!) and rugged durability means it's well-made for adventurers and triathletes. Watch out, Garmin. Read more Read less ▼

Xreal One Pro glasses: was $599 now $499 at Amazon The Xreal One Pro glasses are incredible, and while they have recently been replaced by the Xreal One Pro Plus specs that just means you can snag these glasses at a massive discount this Black Friday. Frequent travelers (including commuters), or folks who have a small living space and tiny TV will want to consider these. Read more Read less ▼

Best Black Friday deals — Gaming

Save 21% Logitech Wave Keys: was $69.99 now $54.99 at Amazon Wrists ache after long periods at your keyboard? This deal on an accessory that earned five stars in our Logitech Wave Keys review is hard to ignore. This ergonomic wireless keyboard is comfortable to use, easy to connect to, and sports a wrist pad that actually works. $15 is a decent saving on an already affordable ergonomic peripheral, so this Black Friday deal is hard to ignore. Read more Read less ▼

Save $60 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro: was $279.99 now $219.99 at Amazon One of TR's favorite ever wired gaming headsets, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is a brilliant upgrade to make for GTA 6, particularly at this price. For anyone wanting to immerse themselves more deeply in Vice City, this is a tethered headset to really consider. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% Logitech Lift: was $79.99 now $56.50 at Amazon The Logitech Lift is a well-built ergonomic mouse with adjustable sensitivity settings between 400 and 4,000 DPI. So, while it won't be the best option for gamers, it's perfect for everyday use for work or study. It works very well via Bluetooth, but you can also connect via 2.4GHz wireless and set it up to work with three different devices. Read more Read less ▼

Thrustmaster eSwap S Pro : was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon The more-streamlined version of the eSwap controller that Thrustmaster offers is perfect for those looking for a premium pad without spending top dollar, and this is a welcome discount too — although it was $10 cheaper last week. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung 990 Pro with heatsink - 2TB: was $669.99 now $518.95 at Amazon Can we really call $519 for 2TB of RAM a deal? A couple of years ago no, but right now that's one of the best offers you'll get. If you need 2TB of PS5 storage — to help free up space for a certain blockbuster game release, maybe — then this is well worth a look. Just don't find out how much it would have cost two years ago, it'll only upset you. Read more Read less ▼

Madden NF7 27: was $69.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy If there isn't enough football on over the Thanksgiving holiday for you, then you can keep the games coming with the latest entry in the Madden series for a record-low price. Read more Read less ▼

Save 34% Sony INZONE buds: was $239.99 now $158 at Amazon Sony's gaming earbuds are a great price this Black Friday — Amazon's taken a generous 34% off the list price. Sony knows what it's doing when it comes to headphones and earbuds so it's no surprise that these are among the best gaming buds around. We gave them four out of five stars in our INZONE Buds review. Read more Read less ▼

Best Black Friday deals — Streaming

Crunchyroll (Prime Video add-on): was $9.99 now $3.99 at Amazon

Prime Video subscribers can get into Crunchyroll's giant anime library for cheap, until November 30. You'll be able to lock in this bargain price for six months, which is definitely useful considering how many episodes anime series typically have. Read more Read less ▼

MGM+ (Prime Video add-on): was $7.99 now $1.99 at Amazon

As a Prime Video subscriber, you'll be able to lock in this low price for two months with a Prime Video subscription, giving you even more choice for what to watch over the holiday season. This offer expires on November 30. Read more Read less ▼

Starz (Prime Video add-on): was $11.99 now $2.99 at Amazon

You can unlock access to every Starz Original for 75% off the usual monthly price, if you have Prime Video. You'll only be able to have this low price for two months though, so be quick if those have been on your watchlist. This offer ends November 30. Read more Read less ▼

AMC+ (Prime Video add-on): was $10.99 now $2.75 at Amazon

This service is home to gripping dramas such as my personal favorite Mad Men, making it a great add-on to your Prime Video subscription because you'll easily be able to binge the whole series in the two months that this discount applies to. Just make sure to subscribe before the offer ends on November 30. Read more Read less ▼