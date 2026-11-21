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Big sound, lower price (Image credit: JBL) "The JBL Charge 6… is an engaging and enjoyable portable speaker, and represents excellent value for money… A great balance between big, beefy speaker power and actually being able to carry the thing everywhere." Not my words, but the words of our reviewer, who awarded this speaker the full 5 stars in TechRadar's definitive review. Oh, and it currently sits atop our list of the best speakers, too — so do you really need any more convincing to buy it, especially at this price? JBL Charge 6: was £169.99 now £129.99 at Argos

Get room-filling Dolby Atmos sound for less (Image credit: Future) Even five years on, I still rate this compact soundbar. Sonos products stand the test of time, so this low price is a great deal worth grabbing, even if it matches last year's Black Friday price. Sonos Beam (Gen 2): was £449 now £339 at Amazon

Double the space and double the savings (Image credit: Emily Peck / Future) The AF300 is the best-selling air fryer in Ninja's range, and after using it, I get why. Cooking meat and veg side by side makes weeknight dinners much quicker to put together. Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer AF300: was £199.99 now £119.99 at Amazon

Playing GTA 6? It's a great time to upgrade your controller (Image credit: Sony) Veering off course while cruising in GTA 6? A worn DualSense stick could be to blame, so grab a replacement while it's discounted for Black Friday. PS5 DualSense Controller: was £42.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

Apple's latest Airpods have got their first-ever price cut (Image credit: Apple) Originally costing £139 at launch in September, Apple's AirPods 5 with the wireless charging case have just got their first major price drop thanks to Black Friday. Their biggest selling point? They have premium features like Adaptive Audio and Live Translation — and 50% better ANC. You're still hearing this, yes? Apple AirPods 5: was £119 now £99 at EE Tech & Gaming

A record-low price for the latest Oura Ring (Image credit: Future) I'm still rocking my super-old Fitbit Versa 2, so it's probably about time I upgraded my wearable game. Whether that'll be with a smart ring, I'm not sure. However, if you want to try out the tech for yourself, then the latest Oura Ring 5 just dropped to a record-low price for Black Friday — that's an excellent £100 saving on the four-star wearable. Oura Ring 5: was £399 now £299 at Amazon

And now to complete the setup (Image credit: Future) Looking for a soundbar to complete your home cinema? Two highly rated Sonos soundbars have discounts. The Arc Ultra is the company's biggest and best soundbar, and really impressed our Acting Editor-in-Chief, Matt Bolton, when he reviewed it. But the Beam 2 is half the size, half the price, and super-impressive in its own right if you want something not quite so imposing. Sonos Beam Gen 2: was £449 now £339 at Amazon

Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar: was £999 now £799 at Amazon

A big deal for physical media fans (Image credit: Future) What about a perfect pairing with that LG OLED TV? Well, the Panasonic DP-UB820 is the best 4K Blu-ray player on the market, and its price rose this year. Currys has a deal that brings it back down to the price it was before, roughly. With Blu-rays really having a renaissance at the moment (and with The Odyssey out now on disc too), this will be very popular over Black Friday. Panasonic DP-UB820 4K Blu-ray player: was £429 now £379 at Currys

You have the power Black Friday isn't all about giant TVs and game consoles, it's also become a great time of the year to stock up on some essentials for the home. One thing you might be thinking about with Christmas on the horizon is whether you have enough batteries to power all those new gadgets and toys that will be enjoyed on the big day. Well, here's a deal that'll solve all those worries — and then some Amazon Basics AA Alkaline Batteries (48 Pack): was £12.01 now £8.82 at Amazon

A fantastic price on one of the best OLED TVs (Image credit: Future) We love the LG C6. How much? Well, we crowned it our TV of the year last month. The fact that it's on sale for a record-low price at Amazon (and also Currys) in its 65-inch guise is therefore cause for celebration. It has a ton of great features, an amazing picture that's a lot brighter than last year's model and it's available for a bargain price (relatively speaking) — what more could you want from a premium TV? LG C6 65-inch OLED TV: was £1,899 now £1,699.99 at Amazon

No regrets buying this toothbrush (Image credit: Future) I was always put off by the thought of dropping lots of money on an electric toothbrush when most of the cheaper alternatives were fine. But when I finally picked up the original Suri about a year or so ago, I didn't regret my purchase at all. The newer 2.0 version is now on sale for Black Friday, featuring an impressive 40-day battery life, fast wireless charging over USB-C, a useful pressure sensor, and comes with handy extras like a magnetic wall mount and UV cleaning travel case. Suri Pro Sonic Electric Toothbrush: was £105 now £83.98 at Amazon

Suri Core Sonic Electric Toothbrush: was £65 now £49.98 at Amazon

Shokz's best bone conduction headphones get a Black Friday discount (Image credit: Shokz) When it comes to bone conduction headphones, Shokz is a true leader in the industry. These unique headphones, which better allow you to hear and be aware of your surroundings, are a top pick for runners and gym goers. And now, one of its top pairs is now on sale for a record-low price for Black Friday. Shokz OpenRun Pro 2: was £169 now £126 at Amazon

The brand-new Kindle gets a Black Friday price cut (Image credit: WinFuture) Amazon has just released an updated version of its standard Kindle — and that popular ereader now has a price cut for Black Friday. This "thinner, lighter, and faster" Kindle scored four stars in our review, making it a solid choice for most readers, even if older models might offer better value and upgrading to the slightly more expensive Paperwhite could be worth it for the extra features. Amazon Kindle: was £149.99 now £119.99 at Amazon

A cheap smart home bundle to get you started (Image credit: Ring) This year's standout smart home bundle in Amazon's Black Friday sale has to be this Ring Battery Video Doorbell and a Ring Indoor Camera for £39.99 — that's a whopping £80 off the full price. I think it's impossible to beat when it comes to value for money and is a cheap option if you want a simple and easy home security setup. Ring Battery Video Doorbell + Ring Indoor Camera: was £119.98 now £39.99 at Amazon