This year's Black Friday deals are here. Yes, there may still be a week to go until the day itself and lots of Thanksgiving turkey that needs to be consumed first, but our appetite for offers is already building too. So, if you're eager to do some early shopping, I've rounded up all the best early Black Friday deals right here.

The best early Black Friday deals in the US (Image credit: Future)

The big names like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon all have excellent early-bird promotions across a wide range of products, including TVs, laptops, headphones, and loads of other top-rated tech. I've also dropped in a few gift ideas if you're looking for some inspiration for your Christmas shopping.

Some of the latest highlights include big discounts on smart home gadgets at Amazon, a record-low price for some of our favorite Sony headphones, and massive price cuts on some powerful laptops from Dell.

Do check in regularly, as I'll be sharing live recommendations from myself and the rest of the TechRadar team as we uncover more offers that are worth the cash.

Today's 15 best Black Friday deals

Blink Video Doorbell 2K+: was $69.99 now $30.99 at Amazon Another top deal from Amazon's early Black Friday sale is the all-new Blink Video Doorbell for $30 This super-cheap smart doorbell alerts you when it detects motion and features infrared night vision, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and an expanded field of view. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Crispi: was $139 now $89 at Walmart Here's a huge discount on Ninja's newest and most portable air fryer. This bundle includes the PowerPod lid, plus a resealable glass container to carry your dishes until you're ready to cook. According to our testing, it cooks exceptionally quickly, is easy to use and a breeze to clean, making this one of the best air fryer deals I've seen this year. Read more Read less ▼

Sony WH-1000XM4C: was $299.99 now $198 at Amazon The original Sony WH-1000XM4 were our pick for the best over-ear headphones ever for a long time. This refreshed model of the classic offers top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation, all at a reasonable price point that's $150 cheaper than the newer Sony XM6. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this when they are on sale. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Forerunner 265: was $449.99 now $299.99 at Amazon Garmin's impressive running watch has a fantastic touchscreen that provides bright and crisp AMOLED visuals. One of the downsides to many smartwatches is that they're often difficult for runners to use, especially when wearing gloves. The Forerunner 265 solves all these problems by providing a dedicated run button. At $150 off and down to a record-low price, there's no better time to get out of the house and go for a run. Read more Read less ▼

LG C6 65-inch OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,399.99 at Amazon You can get the five-star LG C6 at Amazon US for a record-low price right now. Our pick for the TV of the year offers fantastic overall picture quality and excellent all-around performance, making it the number one pick for watching films, streaming TV shows, playing games, or enjoying sports. Expect top-tier contrast, vivid colors, rich blacks, and expert motion handling. Read more Read less ▼

Save 27% JBL Go 5: was $54.95 now $39.95 at Amazon JBL's latest small Bluetooth speaker was released earlier this year and immediately became our new favorite cheap option. It comes in 10 fun colors, most of which are available at this super-low price of $39.95. It's tough, waterproof and earned five stars in our full JBL Go 5 review for simply being as good as Bluetooth speakers get when they're this small. Read more Read less ▼

Save 28% Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $179 at Amazon We saw Apple's AirPods Pro 3 drop to $10 lower than this during June's Prime Day, but $179.99 is still an awesome deal on Apple's newest premium buds feature. There's a lot to love here: Active Noise Cancellation, superb audio, a comfortable design, and new features such as live translation and heart-rate tracking. These do-it-all buds really are 100% flagship audio, and the noise-canceling quality is outstanding. Read more Read less ▼

HP OmniBook 3: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB This is a solid discount on a modern laptop powered by one of the efficient Snapdragon X CPUs. As well as excellent levels of all-around performance, this device boasts a huge all-day battery life of up to 41 hours, so you won't need to worry about being attached to a charger at all times. Storage is also solid with a 512GB SSD, so this is an impressive laptop for the price for everyday, college and business use. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $59.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is already down to its lowest-ever price — only a few months after launch. Considering it's only slightly more expensive than the basic HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade to get a fancy new remote and access to higher-resolution streaming — as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but this is more than enough to cover general everyday use. Read more Read less ▼

Super low price Proton VPN Plus: Save 30% on 2-year plans

Was: $3.49 per month

Now: $2.49 per month You don't have to pick up Proton Unlimited to taste the Black Friday deals. If all you need is a VPN, and super solid one at that, then Proton VPN Plus is currently down to its lowest price all year. In fact, it's even lower than last year's Black Friday price, so we highly recommend it. Proton VPN Plus is the companies paid VPN plan which brings access to a worldwide server network and some of the most solid VPN privacy you'll find anywhere. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: $350 off upfront, or up to $720 off with a trade-in at Samsung

The outstanding Galaxy S26 Ultra currently has a fantastic promotion at the official Samsung store - with either the option for a trade rebate or upfront discount. Available across all storage variants and colors, this deal can get you a device for as little as $1,049 upfront. Trade-in rebates of up to $720 are also available, but we've seen slightly better offerings in the past for trades. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung 9100 Pro 2TB NVMe SSD: was $679.97 now $349.99 at Amazon The price of SSD storage has exploded recently, and while this Samsung 9100 Pro is far from the much lower prices we used to see, it's now the cheapest it's been in a while. That makes it much easier to recommend if you've been waiting for a deal on some speedy storage. This Gen5 NVMe SSD features a 2TB capacity and read/write speeds of up to Up to 14,700MB/s, making it a good all-around option for applications and games. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Bissell Little Green Mini Portable Carpet Deep Cleaner: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon Bissell portable carpet cleaners are breakout stars at holiday sales like Black Friday, and Amazon has the top-rated Little Green Mini model for $79.99. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains from carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel Watch 5: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Amazon The Google Pixel Watch 5 drops to its lowest price yet following this $100 discount at Amazon. It's only the second time the smartwatch has been discounted since launch, and it's unlikely to get any cheaper over Black Friday. It's a competent wearable, too, with an accurate GPS, all the essential health and fitness tracking features you need, and an attractive design. If you're upgrading from a Pixel Watch 3 or 4, you won't notice a huge leap, but for everyone else, it's easily the best Android smartwatch right now. Read more Read less ▼