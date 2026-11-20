ExpressVPN has launched improved Black Friday pricing, giving bigger savings on its 28-month VPN plans.

Its cheapest option, ExpressVPN Basic, is now $2.79 per month, while Advanced and Pro plans drop to $3.99 and $6.99 per month, saving you $5 extra on each.

ExpressVPN's previous Black Friday deal had prices at $2.99, $4.19 and $7.19 for Basic, Advanced and Pro, respectively.

The drop marks the first time ExpressVPN's lowest-cost plan has been cheaper than NordVPN's in months, and, despite the low price, ExpressVPN Basic brings more for your money.

ExpressVPN recently added ExpressAI (its secure AI), and ad, tracker, and malware blocking to Basic. Advanced and Pro plans take it a step further, with tools like password management, identity defense, and eSIM access.

ExpressVPN Basic: Save extra with this improved deal

Was: $2.99/month

Now: $2.79/month ExpressVPN has added a further saving to all its 28-month plans for Black Friday. The best value choice, Basic, includes ExpressAI and ad, tracker, and malware blocking, all for less than NordVPN's lowest-cost option that merely includes the VPN. Try it, risk-free with ExpressVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN isn't the only VPN beating NordVPN's prices right now. Proton is $2.49 per month, while the likes of PIA and CyberGhost are less than $2.

The biggest difference in these deals is what's included. Proton, PIA, and CyberGhost are all one-tiered. That is to say that each has only a single which includes all of their available features, the best of which come from Proton.

ExpressVPN and NordVPN both use tiered plan structures. At the lower end, ExpressVPN's Basic is better value than NordVPN's equivalent since it includes far more than just VPN access..

ExpressVPN and NordVPN's mid and top tier plans are equally priced, though, so it's solely down to what you want as to which Black Friday VPN deal you should choose.

At the top end, both have a password manager and identity defense tools, but ExpressVPN adds its ExpressAI, while NordVPN has encrypted cloud storage.

If you are considering the luxury end of the VPN market, do take a closer look at our ExpressVPN vs NordVPN comparison for the full details of what each price plan includes.