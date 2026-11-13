This fan-favorite VPN is now $2 per month, perfect for torrent users looking for a bargain

A VPN with nearly 10,000 weekly Reddit visitors has launched a Black Friday deal cheaper than even some of the many of the very top products on the market.
Private Internet Access (PIA), is now just $2.03 per month, nearly a dollar per month less than the likes of ExpressVPN, NordVPN, and Proton, and it's got a trick up its sleeve that few other VPNs.
PIA supports port forwarding; it also offers customisation for everything from encryption methods to packet sizes. That gives torrent users everything they need to create highly efficient, secure connections that most other VPNs cannot match.
PIA is also a bit of a bargain at less than $60 for two years. Right now, the only good VPNs cheaper are PrivadoVPN ($1.11 per month) and FastestVPN ($27 for lifetime access).
Private Internet Access: 83% off + 4 months extra
Was:
$2.19/month
Now: $2.03/month
PIA's 28-month Black Friday deal keeps you protected for longer than most other VPNs. At $2.03/month, it's a cheapest way to customize your VPN connection across an unlimited number of devices, and it's recently had a refresh that's given its server network a boost and improved its connection speeds. Unsure? Use its 30-day money-back guarantee to try risk-free.
PIA has a good blend of speed, stream unblocking and security thanks to some recent, much-needed updates, broadening its server network and improving connection speeds in the process.
All the same, PrivadoVPN is probably a better choice for pure speed and IPVanish does a better job on the streaming front.
The final thing to note is that this PIA's price isn't entirely new. It regularly drops to $2.03 per month. For the big VPN discounts this Black Friday you might want to take a look at the half-price deals from Windscribe and on Proton Unlimited too.
Rob is TechRadar's VPN Editor. Coming from a background in phones and technology, he's no stranger to the risks that come with putting yourself online. Over years of using different platforms, testing the limits of his online persona, and feeling the brunt of several data breaches, Rob has gained a keen understanding of cybersecurity and the benefits of services such as VPNs in providing a secure online experience. He uses this to not only advise on the best ways to stay secure online but also share his own experiences and especially how to avoid trouble. Outside of work, you'll find Rob on the tennis courts, in the gym, or diving into the biggest and best games of the year.
To share a story or tip, email robert.dunne@futurenet.com
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