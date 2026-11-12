Beyond data breaches, NordVPN's new tool promises to help you shrink your full digital footprint

NordVPN's new tool scans open-source data to show where your details are visible online

Digital footprint tracks forgotten accounts, leaked location data, and more

Users get personalized tips to reduce exposure, though it won't completely erase your web presence

NordVPN is rolling out a new tool called Digital footprint to show users exactly what information about them sits in plain sight online. Rather than just alerting you when a database gets hacked, the scanner pieces together old accounts, web browsing trails, and exposed location records.

Most people assume that changing a leaked password keeps them safe. Yet data brokers still buy and assemble personal profiles based on ordinary internet use, which banks and employers can then use to evaluate you.

The release arrives as the best VPN brand continues to turn its core tunnel into an all-in-one security app. By combining the new tool with its built-in dark web monitoring, the provider wants to help users spot their exposed records before scammers can exploit them.

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Data leaks grab headlines, particularly after global data breaches jumped 13 percent. But forgotten message boards, unmanaged apps, and location breadcrumbs leak just as much personal information.

"People know about data breaches, but that’s only part of the picture. Your data is also out there because of accounts you forgot about, profiles that were built about you, and everyday browsing. Digital footprint shows you the full extent of your exposure and tells you what to do about it,” said Domininkas Virbickas, product director at NordVPN.

To find that material, the system scans open-source intelligence across the web. It flags lingering profiles you abandoned years ago, highlights exposed geographic data, and maps out what a curious stranger could dig up on you in minutes.

(Image credit: Future)

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Does it actually remove my data?

In short, no, it doesn't remove data.

NordVPN is clear that you cannot scrub your past from the internet with a single click. The scanner does not act as an automated takedown service. Instead, it grades your overall exposure, guides you through manual steps to minimize your profile, and monitors whether your trail shrinks or grows over time.

Trimming those public scraps still matters. Fewer public records mean data brokers have less to trade, which cuts your risk of identity theft. It also stops automated scoring systems from misjudging your credit score based on scattered online footprints.

Inside NordVPN’s new Digital footprint - YouTube Watch On

Because the tool focuses on guidance rather than automated removal, the legwork ultimately falls on you. You still need to manually shut down abandoned accounts, adjust privacy settings, and ask data brokers to delete your files. Think of the feature as an audit: it shows you where the leaks are, but you have to do the manual cleanup yourself.

The addition also highlights how standalone VPNs are shifting their priorities. Basic connection encryption is no longer enough to win over subscribers on its own. For existing NordVPN users, the Digital footprint checker adds a helpful diagnostic layer, provided you are willing to spend the time following through on its recommendations.