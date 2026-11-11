Fitbit users’ daily metrics are missing from the Google Health app

The issue might have been caused by a software update

Google says a fix is not coming ‘in the immediate future’

Users of the best Fitbit devices are reporting that several key health metrics have gone missing from the Google Health app synced to their wearables, with stats like heart-rate variability, blood oxygen and more nowhere to be found. And it gets worse, as Google has admitted that there might not be a fix for some time to come.

The issue came to light on social media, where multiple threads have sprung up full of users frustrated that, instead of their usual complement of stats, many metrics are simply reading 'No data.' Based on the reports, the problem seems to be affecting breathing rate, blood-oxygen levels, resting heart rate, skin-temperature variation, and more.

For some people, their Fitbit device was still able to record their sleep stats overnight, and previous days’ metrics continue to show up. However, more recent data compiled in the Vitals section is what appears to be affected.

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This will no doubt be a frustrating occurrence for Fitbit users wanting to keep up with their latest health metrics. Yet further investigation appears to have revealed a potential culprit.

Google responds

(Image credit: Fitbit)

Back on Reddit, Fitbit’s 5.12 update has been suggested as the potential cause of the problem. “After the 5.12 update this particular issue started to arise,” one person noted, before asking: “did you update the app recently?”

For some, uninstalling the Google Health app and then reinstalling it fixed the problem. Unfortunately, one Redditor pointed out that you might have to do that every morning, as the metrics in the Vitals section reset with each day.

Alternatively, signing out of the app and signing back in might be enough to put things right. Another suggestion was to switch each metric’s chart from weekly to monthly and then back to weekly.

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Google hasn’t remained entirely silent throughout this situation. A member of the company’s support staff informed one Redditor that Google is aware of the problem and that “We’ll continue to monitor the situation, and keep our team informed of the impact to you and other customers.”

What Google didn’t do, however, was promise a remedy. As the company support rep said of the metrics bug, “We’re aware of it, but may not be able to provide a fix in the immediate future … We understand that this isn’t the resolution you’re hoping for, but rest assured we’re always working to improve our products.”

One frustrated commenter summed up Google’s response this way: “Ridiculous that a multi-trillion-dollar company can’t fix an issue when they have AI that are coded to actually fix things like this and top-of-the-line engineering.”

With no fix on the way any time soon and a wide variety of potential cures mooted on social media, it’s difficult for anyone affected by this issue to know what to do to get their metrics back. For now, perhaps the best you can do is try the solutions mentioned earlier and keep your fingers crossed that Google takes action sooner rather than later.

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