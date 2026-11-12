The Fairphone 6 Plus is now available via Boost Mobile in the US

This gives buyers a way to get the phone without paying one lump sum

The Fairphone 6 Plus is modular and therefore easily repairable

Having offered repairable, long-lasting smartphones to consumers in Europe for years, Fairphone finally got a foothold in the US with the Fairphone 6 Plus, which launched in both regions back in August. But until now, you could only buy the phone outright in the US, limiting its appeal in a market dominated by carrier plans.

Today, though, that’s changed, as the company has announced that it's partnered with Boost Mobile to offer the Fairphone 6 Plus with a monthly plan through the carrier’s network. And with Boost Mobile having over seven million subscribers, that massively increases Fairphone’s potential audience.

This is a particularly important step for the Fairphone 6 Plus specifically, whose $649.99 retail price is quite expensive for the specs on offer — so splitting that figure across the length of a contract could make it seem more affordable and, Fairphone hopes, more popular.

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And in the long run, you could save money with Fairphone anyway, since the Fairphone 6 Plus is designed to be held onto for a long time — it's got 12 user-replaceable parts, long-term software support, and a five-year warranty.

Built to last

The Fairphone 6 Plus (Image credit: Future)

Raymond van Eck, CEO of Fairphone, said of this Boost Mobile partnership that “for too long, US consumers have been captives of a system built on planned obsolescence and constant, expensive upgrades,” adding that “we’re thrilled to team up with Boost Mobile to give more Americans access to a device built to be opened, repaired, and kept alive for years.”

The Fairphone 6 Plus has a mid-range Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, 12GB of RAM, Android 16 — with software support promised through 2033 — and a 6.31-inch (1116 x 2484) 120Hz screen.

It also has a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide, a 32MP front-facing camera, a 4,415mAh battery, 256GB of storage, and a microSD card slot.

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If you like the sound of it, you can grab it in Cobalt Blue, Forest Green, and Horizon Black shades, either from Fairphone directly or, thanks to this new partnership, from Boost Mobile.

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