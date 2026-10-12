NordVPN brings Message Protection to iPhone alongside new free scam-blocking app

NordVPN's Call and Message Protection toolkit is now officially available on iOS

The provider has also launched HangUp, a standalone iOS app that blocks spam calls and is entirely free to use without a VPN subscription.

In an exclusive to TechRadar, NordVPN explained the tools are designed to give users "a second to think" before reacting to high-pressure phishing attempts.

After a brief period of speculation sparked by a mysterious app release note, NordVPN has confirmed to TechRadar that its highly anticipated Message Protection feature is now on iOS.

Alongside bringing full SMS scam screening to its main Apple app, the provider has also launched HangUp, a free, standalone app designed to eradicate spam calls on your iPhone.

NordVPN, our current best VPN overall, has been expanding its focus beyond the VPN for months now, most notably with its Next Gen Antivirus developments which aim to tackle traditional malware attacks.

Now, these new releases squarely aim to tackle the growing epidemic of social engineering, where hackers target the user rather than the device.

The new Call and Message Protection toolkit resides on a single screen within the main NordVPN iOS app. Whether your VPN connection is actively switched on or running quietly in the background, the tools work continuously to keep your inbox and call log safe from fraudsters.

Giving you a second to think

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Phishing via text, often called "smishing", relies entirely on panic. Scammers regularly impersonate delivery companies, tax agencies, or banks, hoping you will click a malicious link in a rush. Message Protection directly combats this by acting as a digital filter for your iPhone.

The tool checks every SMS from an unknown sender against phone reputation databases, running deep URL analysis and content categorization. If a text is deemed suspicious, the app fires off a push notification detailing the specific threat type.

Crucially, the flagged message then opens in a dedicated safe view. This barrier prevents you from accidentally tapping the malicious link while reading the text. For privacy-conscious users, NordVPN guarantees it does not store the content of any calls or messages.

"A scam only works if you react before you think. They're all built to rush you, a failed payment, a parcel stuck somewhere, someone saying your account has been compromised," Domininkas Virbickas, product director at NordVPN, told TechRadar exclusively.

"We put something on the screen before that moment, a label on the call or a flag on the message. It doesn't decide for you, it just gives you a second to think. People shouldn't need to be security experts to use their own phone."

HangUp: A free weapon against robocalls

Perhaps the most surprising news of the day is the launch of HangUp. While the core Call and Message Protection features are included in the main NordVPN app, HangUp is a completely standalone iOS application available on the App Store for free.

You don't need an active VPN subscription to use it; you only need to sign up for a free Nord account. Once installed, HangUp screens incoming calls in real time, matching unknown numbers against known scam databases.

It sorts unknown callers into specific categories, such as scam, telemarketing, survey, or debt collection, so you know exactly who is ringing before you answer.

Users can even configure the app to automatically block known scams and telemarketers, meaning those fraudulent calls will never make your iPhone ring. A localized call log keeps a secure record of what was blocked and why.

"Everyone gets scam calls, so everyone should be able to see them coming," explains Virbickas. "HangUp is free because the quickest way to cut down the damage these calls do is to put a warning in front of as many people as possible."

Both tools are live right now. You can read the full technical breakdown of the new features on NordVPN's official blog.