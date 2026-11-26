The Adelaide Grand Final 2026 runs from Thursday to Sunday, with Matt Payne, Brodie Kostecki, Chaz Mostert, and Broc Feeney taking on the 3.219km Adelaide Parklands Circuit across three races.

Australian residents can stream the Adelaide Grand Final 2026 for free on 7plus.

Three of the four drivers – Payne, Feeney, and Kostecki – will be driving Fords, hoping to give the manufacturer its second consecutive drivers’ title. Mostert, last year's champion, will be driving a Toyota this time around. Payne heads into the weekend as the championship leader and a clear favorite. He has 5,150 points, 30 ahead of Kostecki, 54 in front of Feeney, with Mostert 72 points adrift.

However, Kostecki has been the most successful driver this season, with nine race wins compared with Payne’s six and Feeney’s seven. Mostert, meanwhile, has finished the season strongly, averaging 3.25 across the most recent Gold Coast 500 and Sandown 500. Only Payne has a better average finish (3), giving the defending champion reason to believe he can still spring a surprise.

Looking to catch the Adelaide Grand Final 2026 for free? Here's how to watch the event for free from anywhere in the world using a VPN.

How to watch Adelaide Grand Final 2026 for free on 7plus

7plus is streaming the final two races on Days 3 and 4 of the 2026 BP Adelaide Grand Final for free to Australian residents.

For those in Australia, 7Plus is streaming Days 3 & 4 (Saturday & Sunday) of the Adelaide Grand Final 2026 free on their platform.



New to 7Plus? Register for a free account to watch 7Plus online.



Don't forget. You will need an Australian postcode (e.g. 2029) to access Channel 7's streaming service. 7plus also has the rights to show replays of all the coverage that was shown live on their platform.



OUTSIDE AUSTRALIA? ACCESS 7PLUS FROM ANYWHERE WITH NORDVPN.

How to watch the Adelaide Grand Final 2026 free from anywhere with a VPN

7plus is showing the Adelaide Grand Final 2026 for free only in Australia.

Those traveling or working outside Australia and wanting to watch on 7plus will have to use a VPN.

In the US, coverage is available via the RACER channel. OTT streamers such as Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV all carry RACER with varying free-trial periods.

There are lots of VPNs, but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock 7plus and watch the final two races at no cost from anywhere in the world.

(Image credit: Future)

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Your quick guide to streaming the Adelaide Grand Final 2026 for free with a VPN

🔒 Visit NordVPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for NordVPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇦🇺 Connect to Australia – Open the NordVPN app and select an Australian server. ▶️ Head to 7Plus – Visit the website or open the app. 🚗 Start streaming for free! – Enjoy the Adelaide Grand Final for free

Q+A

What is the Adelaide Grand Final 2026 schedule Thursday, November 26

3:45pm AEDT / 5:45pm NZDT: Practice 1 Friday, November 27

10:30am AEDT / 12:30pm NZDT: Practice 2

1:40pm AEDT / 3:40pm NZDT: Boost Mobile Qualifying (Race 35)

4:50pm AEDT / 6:50pm NZDT: Race 35 (100km, Soft tyre) Saturday, November 28

12:15pm AEDT / 2:15pm NZDT: Boost Mobile Qualifying (Race 36)

1:05pm AEDT / 3:05pm NZDT: Boost Mobile Top Ten Shootout (Race 36)

3:50pm AEDT / 5:50pm NZDT: Race 36 (250km, Soft tyre) Sunday, November 29

12:15pm AEDT / 2:15pm NZDT: Boost Mobile Qualifying (Race 37)

1:05pm AEDT / 3:05pm NZDT: Boost Mobile Top Ten Shootout (Race 37)

3:45pm AEDT / 5:45pm NZDT: Race 37 (250km, Soft tyre)

What devices can I access 7plus with?

PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Android TV / Google TV smart TVs

Hisense

LG WebOS (version 4.0+ / 2018+ models)

Samsung Tizen (2015+ models)

Sony Bravia (Android TV / Google TV)

VIDAA TVs

Apple TV (4th gen & Apple TV 4K)

Amazon Fire Stick (running Android TV OS 7.0+)

Chromecast with Google TV

Fetch TV (3rd gen+)

Foxtel IQ (IQ3, IQ4, IQ5)

Google Smart Displays

Hubbl

Android (Android 7+)

iOS (iOS 15+; iPadOS 15+)

Web: Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Safari

Apple AirPlay

How to watch the 2026 Adelaide Grand Final in the US, UK, Canada and elsewhere? You can watch the 2026 Adelaide Grand Final on Sky Sport in New Zealand, with all four days of action covered live. Plans start at $29.99 per day or $54.99 per month. In Australia, free-to-air viewers can catch the final two days on 7plus, while Fox Sports will broadcast the entire event. Live streaming will also be available on Kayo Sports (7-day FREE trial). For viewers elsewhere, including the US, UK and Canada, Supercars' own SuperView service will show all the action live. Subscriptions cost AU$9.99 per month or AU$99 per year. In the US, you can also watch on the RACER channel, which is available via OTT streamers Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV. In the UK, you can also watch via TNT Sports and streaming service HBO Max. Traveling abroad during the races? Use NordVPN to unlock your home streams and watch the 2026 Adelaide Grand Final from anywhere in the world.

How long is each race at the Adelaide Grand Final 2026? The Adelaide Grand Final features three races across the weekend. Friday’s action kicks off with a 100km sprint over 32 laps, with the winner taking home $50,000. The remaining two races take place on Saturday and Sunday, each covering 250km over 78 laps.