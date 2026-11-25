Meta has added it's Muse AI assistant into Instagram's direct messages

Muse can help organize and find content you are interested in, and create meal plans, travel itineraries, and outfits based on your algorithm

However, Muse's full range of features are only available in the US and Canada

In case it was too much hassle to switch between Instagram and the Meta Muse app, you can now access Jolly the AI assistant in your direct messages to help organize your travel plans or summarize your latest conversations.

Now, in the right setting we found Muse to be an incredibly helpful assistant, and it appears Meta wants to extend that helpfulness into the world of social media.

Beyond just being able to help out with messages, Meta says Muse will be able to do more with the content you interact with on Instagram, being able to use Collections to assemble meal plans complete with recipes, or a travel itinerary based on Reels you’ve liked.

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(Image credit: Meta)

Muse is now in your DMs

Rather than having Muse present in existing groups or messages, you’ll instead be able to message Muse directly with queries and prompts.

For example, Meta says that if a user saw a Black Friday deal recently but forgot the name of the brand or account that posted it, they can message Muse with a few details and let it do the legwork of hunting through your activity history.

If you’re part of a busy group chat, you can ask Muse to summarize any important messages you might have missed — although an AI summary of a few days of memes doesn’t sound very entertaining.

For those who save Reels and posts with every intention of organizing them into a collection, you can now ask Muse to sort them for you. It can even learn the foods and fashion styles you like to help with dinner or to plan an outfit.

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Your conversations with Muse through Instagram will also be directly available to you in the Muse app.

It might be slightly concerning to place your entire algorithm directly into the hands of Muse, but Meta has reassured users that they remain in complete control of their data. Muse won't share, publish, or send anything without user approval and you can tell the assistant to undo an action or forget specific details at any point.

The feature has already rolled out on iOS and Android for users in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, and Singapore, but the ability to organize newly saved posts is currently restricted to the US and Canada.

There is currently no timeline for Muse to be added to Instagram DMs in the UK and Europe, especially considering the significantly stronger data protection laws. Meta Muse has only just launched in the UK, but faced close oversight from data watchdogs who issued guidance on safely using the AI assistant.

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