Amazon is ending software support for its 10th-gen Kindles on December 31

This includes the Kindle (2019), Kindle Paperwhite (2018), and Kindle Kids (2019)

Access to the Kindle Store should be unaffected for now

If you own the 10th-generation Amazon Kindle (released in April 2019) or the Kindle Paperwhite (2018), we’ve got some bad news: Amazon is ending software support for them both.

The same also applies to the 10th-gen Amazon Kindle Kids (released in 2019), with a security update support list spotted by Good Ereader listing December 31 as the final day of update support for all these models.

That means after this date you probably won’t get any more updates — whether security patches or new features. Though it’s worth noting that the list actually says these devices will be supported until “at least” then, so it’s not impossible that more updates will follow. But it is unlikely.

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The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) (Image credit: Future)

No immediate change

The good news is, this shouldn’t change much in terms of your ability to use the device, as you should still be able to access the Kindle Store to buy books and download your purchases. With Kindles not being major targets for hacks and only having one account login on them, the lack of security updates is less concerning than on a smartphone too.

So there’s probably no need to upgrade if you’re still happy with the reading experience, though this is a sign that it’s probably only a matter of time before Kindle Store access is cut off as well.

Earlier this year, Amazon blocked Kindles from 2012 and earlier from accessing the Kindle Store, meaning users could no longer buy, borrow, or download books — essentially limiting them to reading the books already downloaded on their device.

Once that happens to these Kindles, you really will need to upgrade. But hopefully, since all the 10th-gen models are at least six years newer than those 2012 ones, it will be a while yet before Kindle Store access is cut off.

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