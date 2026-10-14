Amazon recently refreshed nearly its entire Kindle lineup, including the 6-inch base model, last upgraded in 2024. If you're in the market for a new Kindle, this might be the one you're drawn to—perhaps because it's the cheapest of the bunch, or for its snazzy new colorways.

This article is here to fill you in on everything you need to know about the classic 6-inch Kindle, so you can make sure it's the right choice for your needs. I'll dig into its features and what it lacks, plus what the 2026 update adds over the 2024 version. I'll also round up all the different models (and their current prices) so you can see all your options in one place.

Before we get started, a quick reminder that Kindle is not the only e-reader around — head to our general best e-reader ranking if you're curious about what other brands are worth considering.

Classic Kindle — overview

Confusingly, the most basic Kindle model is simply called the Kindle. Here, I'll call it the classic Kindle, but that doesn't mean it's an older model — this Kindle has had several upgrades, and a 2026 version exists. It's the only Kindle with a 6-inch screen (measured diagonally, as is standard); the others are 7 inches or larger. For this reason, you'll sometimes see it referred to as the 6-inch Kindle. It's the smallest and lightest of the whole lineup.

The screen has a glare-free finish, the display is black-and-white, it's not waterproof, and it doesn't support writing features. By default, ads will display on the lock screen, but there are some 'no ads' versions available for a slightly higher price.

Alongside the regular Kindle, Amazon also has a Kids version. The hardware is the same as the adult version, but the parent has access to a dashboard that enables them to keep an eye on their child's reading habits and set schedules. A year's subscription to Amazon Kids+ is included, with unlimited access to thousands of children's titles aimed at ages 3-12. This bundle also includes a protective case in a range of fun designs.

What's new in the 2026 version?

Amazon has introduced a number of small but welcome upgrades with the 2026 classic Kindle, which you can see in the image gallery below. Compared to its 2024 predecessor, it's thinner (6.85mm vs 8mm), lighter (140g vs 158g), and more responsive (30% faster, according to Amazon).

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Amazon has added some new colorways, and moved the power button from its awkward position on the bottom of the Kindle to the upper right side. Here, it's much less easy to press by accident, and it's an upgrade TechRadar's Lance is especially pleased about. It also now offers a more premium version with an aluminum build and double the storage at 32GB.

At the time of writing, there are a number of 2024 models still available to buy. You might expect these to be cheaper, since Amazon is trying to clear its old stock. Alas, that is not the case.

In fact, quite the opposite: Amazon has bumped up the prices on its 2024 range to match the 2026 options. The equivalent models now cost the same, so there's little reason to choose a 2024 classic Kindle over the 2026 version.

Buy a classic Kindle if...

✅ You want the cheapest Kindle: This is the most basic Kindle, and as such, it comes with the smallest price tag.

✅ You want the most compact option: With its 6-inch screen, the basic Kindle is the smallest and lightest option in the range. All other Kindles have a 7-inch screen or larger.

✅ You'd like a fun colorway: The base model is available in the widest range of colorways — in fact, most of the other Kindles are only made in black or grey.

Don't buy a classic Kindle if...

❌ You want a warm-toned light option: The backlight here is a blue-toned cool white, whereas all other Kindles offer a warm, yellow-toned backlight option. The latter might be more conducive to winding down when reading before bedtime.

❌ You want to read in the bath: The classic Kindle is the only model (aside from the Scribe options) that is not waterproof to IPX8.

❌ You want to read graphic novels: The classic Kindle doesn't support color reading, the screen is the smallest of the lineup, and there's no 32GB option — all of which mean it's not a great choice for graphic novel fans. Check out the Kindle Colorsoft Signature instead.

❌ You want to be able to make notes: For note-taking capabilities, you need one of the Kindle Scribe models.

US: Classic Kindle range

2026 models

⬇️ Hop down to the UK classic Kindle options

2024 models

UK: Classic Kindle range

2026 models

⬆️ Hop back to the US classic Kindle options

2024 models

Specs compared

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