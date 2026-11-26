Ok, I think we can all agree at the minute that, unless you hold a butt load of stock in one of the Magnificent 7 and enjoy the rigmarole of dubious day trading, or you've got quite the hefty pension fund sat in NASDAQ, the whole AI situation is kinda garbage, putting it lightly. Particularly if you're big into PC gaming, and are looking for a good deal this Black Friday (don't worry we're covering all the best deals right here).

The sad news is that right now, a big chunk of our hobby is insanely overpriced.

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

I've written extensively about how bad the situation is compared to 2025 on TechRadar already. How SSDs are basically double the cost, RAM is now 5x the amount it was two years ago, and DDR4 is suddenly back on the menu boys at nearly 3x what it was four years prior, (not to mention the hilarious $6,600 RTX 5090s).

That said, there is an albeit modest silver lining, and that comes in the form of peripherals. Particularly monitors.

Now, I know what many of you may be thinking. What's the point? I get it. It's a cruddy year for hardware, why even bother looking for PC deals, right? Well, after 11 years of doing this, gaming monitors, as far as I'm concerned, represent one of the biggest and most overlooked upgrades that you can make to your setup, and right now in 90% of cases, they're cheaper than they ever have been. Make sure you check out our roundup of the best Black Friday 2026 monitor deals — you could save yourself a fair bit of cash!

Why gaming monitors represent one of the best purchases you can make

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

To get somewhat philosophical. As far as I'm concerned, we can categorize PC hardware into three distinct roles. The first, performance drivers, are your GPUs, RAM, SSDs, CPUs... you know, those things that generate the frames and determine your overall experience.

The second are the enablers: your interconnects, motherboards, cases, PSUs, cooling (admittedly the latter does sort of straddle the first group a bit as well).

And the last one is your experientials, basically what you use to engage with whatever it is you're doing.

It's that last group that's often overlooked in terms of real potential, and particularly how much joy and satisfaction an upgrade here can give you. Keyboards obviously grant that tactile feel and feedback every time you hit a key switch. The mouse then determines how smooth your engagement is, while headphones and speakers drive such an emotive auditory stimulus it's hard to measure.

Yet more importantly than all of those combined is the humble monitor. It's that that has the biggest impact on your PC gaming experience. Because, to use a PC in this capacity, you're going to be staring at a screen, and you're going to be doing that for 100% of the duration that you're using it. You might not type, your APM might be low, your mouse movement paused, you could be sat on the desktop doing nothing, but by god your eyes are going to be fixed on that panel.

It's why a lot of journalists get obsessive over high refresh rates and beautifully color-accurate QD OLED panels for desktop work. Because the reality is it makes every OS you can imagine feel so much smoother and more enjoyable to use, even outside of gaming.

And, typically, it does that without necessarily needing a massively OP graphics card (although obviously the latter does help). Nothing gives you a more premium feel than being sat in Excel on one of the best 34-inch Ultrawide OLED panels, that's for sure.

OLED panels are now the cheapest they've ever been, and it gets even better

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

So why is now the best time to buy? Simply put, AI data centers don't need an abundance of monitors to operate, unlike the shipping containers full of DRAM, GPUs, and NAND, and that's a good thing for us, because production rates and development of this tech are continuing to improve rapidly, driving down prices.

We've seen some of the lowest price tags ever for OLED panels this year, across the myriad of Prime Days that Amazon has thrown our way seemingly every other month, with a whole host of 27-inch OLED 240 Hz monitors sitting around the $200-300 mark.

Why? Well, the brilliant thing here (aside from low demand from AI), is that there's not just one manufacturer producing the panels. Both Samsung Display and LG Display produce QD-OLED and WOLED gaming monitor panels, respectively. On top of that, we're actually getting two additional panel manufacturers joining the party as well, with TCL CSOT and BOE dipping their toes into the water too, either already producing them, or converting manufacturing lines over.

On top of that, production is increasing rapidly with the big two as well. And as we're seeing new, more exotic tech hit the market, in terms of 720 Hz refresh rates, RGB stripe QD-OLED, and Tandem OLED, these all drive down the prices of those older models, which are still exemplary to look at and use, particularly when gaming.

Combine that with a slew of secondary parties taking those panels and competing against each other for sales (Asus, MSI, AOC, ViewSonic and so on) and all of a sudden us consumers are finally on the receiving end of some good genuine capitalism for once.

It's not all sunshine and cheap monitors

(Image credit: Dell Alienware / Future)

There is one slight caveat to all that, however, and it does once again revolve around DRAM componentry.

Unfortunately, we are seeing some impact from memory chip demand hit monitors as well (as they do use memory in the construction). KTC, AOC, and Dell have all seen price adjustments this year to name a few, attributed to, you guessed it, data center demand. So there's a chance the pricing might not fall as fast as we'd like. But it is falling.

What should you be looking for?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

A lot of this is going to depend on your use case. Namely, what graphics card you have, what games you play, what you do day-to-day. If you're an RTS or MMORPG nerd like me, I highly recommend a 34-inch ultrawide, at 3440x1440.

It's just enough pixel density to keep you sated but not enough to murder your GPU. 100 Hz plus is a must, ideally a WOLED panel, but grab what you can afford (it also makes any productivity work a dream, unless you're editing 4K footage). Something like Alienware's legendary AW3425DW is a good fit.

Do you play FPS games, or competitive multiplayer titles? I'd highly recommend any of the myriad of 240 Hz 27-inchers. Acer's Predator X27U W1 is at an insanely low $270 already, meaning that may shift even further on the run up to the big day.

If you either already own an RTX 5090 or have just splurged solid second hand car money on one, 32-inch 4K QD-OLED is the way to go. Samsung's Odyssey G81SF is up there with the best of them, albeit at a four-figure price tag to match (although I have seen it float around the $700 mark at times).

Honestly though, I can't stress enough the advantage of a 34-inch ultrawide for productivity work. If you spot one at a low price, with solid reviews, that's the first thing I'd be looking to sink my teeth into.

Below, you'll find the best Black Friday gaming monitor offers that our crack team of deal hunters have found so far:

Today's best gaming monitor deals in the US

Save 33% ($65) Acer Nitro KGB271U 27-inch: was $199.99 now $134.99 at Best Buy The Nitro KGB271U currently sits at a great price, given its silky smooth 200Hz refresh rate and rapid 0.5ms response time. On top of this, it both offers a crisp 1440p resolution and wide viewing angles that will ensure its picture remains impressive, no matter which way you look at it.

Save 15% ($24) AOC Q27G41ZE: was $159.99 now $135.99 at Amazon Watch movies and TV shows, play games, or dive into productivity tasks like video editing with the AOC Q27G41ZE 1440p monitor. The 260Hz refresh rate, ensures unparalleled smoothness, no matter what activities you throw at this monitor.

Save 39% ($110) Samsung Odyssey G5 G50F 27-inch: was $279.99 now $169.99 at Amazon The Samsung Odyssey is a great all-round gaming package. It offers both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync compatibility, while its 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response times ensure the action on screen stays smooth. Its 1440p resolution renders your games in great detail, and its 178-degree viewing angles make it easier for friends to get in on the action.

Save 15% ($52.50) Gigabyte GO27Q24G W-OLED : was $349.99 now $297.49 at Amazon The Gigabyte GO27Q24G W-OLED is a no-brainer purchase this Black Friday, with a 15% discount making it one of the cheapest OLEDs on Amazon. For only $297.49, you get to enjoy the premium OLED experience that produces the best black levels and up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness.

Save 42% ($250) Asus ROG XG27AQNGV 27-inch: was $599.99 now $349.99 at Amazon $250 off is a seriously hefty discount on this feature-crammed monitor. The Asus ROG XG27AQNGV offers a truly wild 360Hz refresh rate, 1440p resolution, Nvidia G-Sync for significantly clearer motion and Nvidia technology to automatically adapt brightness and warmth to match the ambient light levels in the room.

Save 38% ($225) Samsung Odyssey OLED G6: was $599.99 now $374.99 at Amazon If you're after a 1440p gaming monitor, there aren't many deals better than this one. The Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G6 is 38% off on Amazon, making it one of the cheapest OLED monitors around. You'll enjoy some of the best contrast possible, with access to a rapid 240Hz refresh rate that's ideal for gaming.

Save 19% ($150) Alienware AW3426DW 34-inch: was $799.99 now $649.99 at Amazon The Alienware AW3426DW is the best 34-inch QD-OLED ultrawide monitor on the market. It features 5-stack tandem OLED tech, reducing the risk of burn-in, increasing and maintaining high brightness, and ensuring your games are rich in colour. With Dolby Vision HDR available, supported games and movies will look fantastic.

Today's best gaming monitor deals in the UK

Save 21% (£17) Acer Nitro KG242YX1: was £79.99 now £62.99 at Amazon The Acer Nitro KG242YX1 24-inch is likely the cheapest gaming monitor you'll find this Black Friday. At just £62.99, you'll be able to enjoy your games at 1080p on an IPS panel. It's no slouch either, with a 200Hz refresh rate that's ideal for fast-paced, competitive gaming.

Save 25% (£29.75) Dell SE2726HG: was £119 now £89.25 at Amazon At under £90, this Dell monitor is affordable enough to pick up as a second screen for your home office. Despite that affordable price, it's rocking some astonishing gaming features you can enjoy in your downtime — including a lightning-fast 0.5ms response time and absurdly smooth 240Hz refresh rate.

Save 35% (£70.99) Lenovo LOQ 27Q-10: was £199.99 now £129 at Argos The LG LOQ 27Q-10 is crammed with features that are especially appealing at this bargain price. There's a ludicrously smooth 240Hz refresh rate and pretty much imperceptible 0.5ms response time. Meanwhile, its 2 HDMI 2.1 ports offer NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium, making it great for partnering with multiple current-gen consoles.

Save 24% (£50) Samsung Odyssey G5 32-inch: was £209 now £159 at Amazon With a huge £50 knocked off its price, the Samsung Odyssey G5 is a great deal this Black Friday. Its 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time will ensure there's no perceptible lag as you play, but it's that lush 1440p resolution and gentle 1000R curve that will really elevate your experience.

Save 29% (£100.02) MSI MPG 346CQRF X24: was £349 now £248.98 at Amazon Step into the world of ultrawide PC gaming with the MSI MPG 346CQRF X24. With its VA panel providing great contrast, the 240Hz refresh rate giving an advantage in competitive gaming, and its 3440x1440 resolution, there's plenty to love about this display.

Save 21% (£70.01) AOC U32G4U 4K Dual-Mode: was £339 now £268.99 at Amazon With its 21% discount, the AOC U32G4U is not only a great gaming monitor but a bargain for anyone searching for a standard 4K display. It has many bells and whistles, notably dual-mode, which allows you to switch to a 1080p resolution with a 320Hz refresh rate.

Save 17% (£60.48) AOC Agon Pro AG276QZD2AM 27-inch: was £350.47 now £289.99 at Amazon The AOC Agon lives up to its 'Pro' moniker in every sense. It's hard to imagine you could need anything higher than its 280Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. For me though, the cherry on the cake is that gorgeous 1440p OLED panel, which promises to show all your games off in vibrant detail.

Save 7% (£69) LG UltraGear: was £1,049 now £980 at Amazon The LG UltraGear OLED 45GX900A is one of the best gaming monitors on the market and should be one of your targets if you're after an immersive gaming monitor. With an 800R curve, a 240Hz refresh rate, a 45-inch display, and an OLED panel, what more is there to ask for?

Black Friday deals in the US

Black Friday deals in the UK