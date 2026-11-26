The the Samsung T9 2TB Portable SSD is the perfect choice for video editors, photographers, content creators, and professionals looking to transfer large files on the move, boasting read speeds up to 2,000MB/s and write speeds up to 1,950MB/s in a tiny 122-gram enclosure.

Amazon just knocked $170 off the asking price, meaning the Samsung T9 2TB Portable SSD is now $349.99 — down from $489.99.

In the box, you get 2TB of solid-state storage with a bundle of both USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to USB-A cables. The SSD itself features Dynamic Thermal Guard heat management and AES 256-bit hardware encryption, alongside Samsung's Magician software support, and a five-year limited warranty.

Save $140 Samsung T9: was $489.99 now $349.99 at Amazon Save 29% on the 2TB Samsung T9 external SSD, offering up to 2,000MB/s transfer speeds over USB 3.2 Gen 2x2, 3-meter drop protection, and both USB-C and USB-A cables included.

Why we recommend it

This rugged, credit card-sized portable SSD ranked number one in our guide to the best portable SSDs as a great all-round performer that pushes the limits of USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 standard, especially in its 2TB capacity.

The USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 connection allows for the editing of high-bitrate 4K or 8K footage directly off the drive without throttling, and the 256-bit hardware encryption keeps work files secure if it ever goes missing.

Price Context & Historical Value

At a time of unpredictable memory prices, the 2TB Samsung T9 has sat around the $490 mark in the run up to Black Friday. The $140 price cut brings the T9 far below the typical pricing.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Samsung T9 2TB if...

you need fast and portable storage that can handle heavy creative workflows without stuttering in a sturdy case.

❌ Skip the Samsung T9 2TB if...

your device doesn't have a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 as your read and write speeds will be capped at the 10Gbps (around 1,000MB/s) limit.