HaveIBeenPwned’s Troy Hunt has published a summary about why data breach disclosure is hard

Hunt fed 8.5 years’ worth of email exchanges into Anthropic’s Claude, and used the AI to compose the summary

Claude also identified seven patterns in the company responses, none of which were initially customer focused

Claude AI has been used to assess a tranche of disclosure communication emails between Troy Hunt and various hacked businesses over an 8.5 year period – and concluded that those organizations need to do better.

Publishing the results on his website HaveIBeenPwned, Hunt explained that using Claude was the “best way to highlight the behaviors” that he has seen repeated over the best part of a decade.

Using Claude to evaluate the exchanges has certainly done that, with the AI offering suggestions as to how businesses affected by data breaches could make communication and disclosure easier.

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No way in

Claude’s analysis of Hunt’s emails covers a large amount of repetition, attempts to control narratives, and contact from legal teams.

Sadly, the customers affected by the data breaches are barely considered by the hacked businesses.

Several patterns are identified by Claude, such as an inability to find a way in to contact someone, a denial, and an open-ended investigation that apparently goes nowhere. It also spotted the lawyer-lead response, requests to review wording, and the bizarre response of “disclosure as harm” – essentially, suggesting Hunt sharing the breach is worse than the breach itself (ignoring the fact that the data is being traded on the dark web).

Organizations interested in the results should, says the AI, publish contact details for their security teams, along with a series of steps that are basically asking organizations to be responsible.

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Disclosure experiences

Covering so much correspondence for the report, Claude concludes that the organizations need incentives to agree to disclosure and inform their customers. It notes “every day without a public statement is a day without bad headlines…” while for those affected “every one of those days is a day they're exposed without knowing it.”

Referring to the deep dive into his emails by Claude, Hunt remarked: “Hundreds of emails back and forth with companies that had had data breaches, and some very common patterns. I knew the emails contained standoffish behavior, deliberate delays, heavy involvement from lawyers, and a constant theme: prioritizing corporate interests over those of their customers.”

While the results didn’t necessarily surprise him, revisiting so many disclosure warning events did have an effect. “I didn't know just how stark it would be to read such a candid analysis of my own emails, nor how frustrating it would be to relive many of those disclosure experiences.”

Troy Hunt performs one of the greatest services online, and everyone should be extremely grateful for HaveIBeenPwned.

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