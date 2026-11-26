NordVPN uncovered a network of 54 fake couriers, mostly run from China

They back up fake shops' orders to look like legit shipments

NordVPN’s next-gen antivirus can block fake shop scams, and it's on sale

Imagine finding a great Black Friday deal for that gadget you needed for ages, placing an order, getting the delivery tracking number, and then never receiving your parcel. This is what has already happened to thousands of shoppers worldwide, according to the latest NordVPN findings.

After analyzing victims' complaints found online, NordVPN’s Threat Intelligence research team was able to uncover a major delivery scam network that counts 54 fake courier companies, mostly run from China.

How the malicious delivery scheme works is simple. Once people place an order on a fake shop, one of the fake courier brands sends them a delivery tracking number. This makes the shops look like legitimate retailers so that, by the time shoppers realize their order isn't arriving, the online retailer stops replying, and they can’t get a refund.

NordVPN's next-gen antivirus suite can help block online scams, including fake shop schemes. It does so by combining threat-intelligence feeds, AI/machine-learning analysis of website traits and URLs, and real-time browsing checks to stop scams before they load.

Even better, it happens to be on sale, with NordVPN's Complete plan starting at the equivalent of $3.99 a month for a two-year plan.

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Now: $3.99/month While NordVPN Basic has slashed its prices to the equivalent of $2.99 per month, you'll need to upgrade to NordVPN's Complete plan to benefit from the next-gen antivirus tool. Still, you'll get a full security suite at its lowest price in months. This means that, on top of a secure and fast VPN, you'll have: 🕵️ Scam and spam protection

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How the fake delivery factory works

The goal of this fake delivery factory, NordVPN explains, is to back up fake shops by providing the unfortunate shoppers with tracking numbers and fake parcel journeys so they can look like legitimate retailers.

This improves their chances of cashing in the payments from the card networks. It also helps scammers to win potential disputes over falsely 'delivered' goods.

"Tracking numbers are something we’ve all learned to rely on, and almost always they’re exactly what they seem," says Marijus Briedis, Chief Technology Officer at NordVPN. "This scam takes advantage of that trust. The shop pays for a delivery record for a parcel that was never sent. When nothing arrives, the shop stops replying, and the courier never existed."

NordVPN's researchers managed to find the main platform behind the scheme, which runs on a single server in Hong Kong. The same server was also linked to at least five of the 54 fake courier brands.

(Image credit: Future)

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How to stay safe

As shoppers are ready to get into the Black Friday frenzy over the weekend, Briedis shares some recommendations to avoid falling victim to similar fake shops and delivery scams: