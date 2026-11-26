‘We’ve fixed this now, so the same work will use more of your plan’s usage allowance’: OpenAI admits it made a mistake when launching GPT-6.2 — and now, paying ChatGPT users could hit their usage limits up to 40% faster
Too little, too late?
- OpenAI has admitted to a billing mistake with its new GPT-6.2 models
- You’ll now hit your usage limits up to 40% faster
- OpenAI is offering a one-time usage reset as compensation
If you've been enjoying using OpenAI's new GPT-6.2 models over the past week, especially since they also now work in Chat mode, I've got some bad news: OpenAI has admitted that it made a billing mistake when launching the models — and now that it's corrected the error, you'll reach your usage limits much faster.
In a post on X, OpenAI's Thibault Sottiaux explained that the company had incorrectly discounted usage of its new GPT-6.2 Astra and Sol models for most users. As a result of this mistake being corrected, users will now hit their usage limits 40% faster on Astra and 25% faster on Sol, compared with last week.
OpenAI says it won't retrospectively charge users for the difference in usage and, by way of an apology, is giving Go, Plus, Pro, and Business subscribers a one-off usage reset.
Hitting usage limits
When OpenAI launched its new GPT-6.2 models — Sol and Astra — it made a point of saying that “Both models deliver better results on demanding tasks with fewer output tokens, so you can get more done within your usage limits.”
While Sottiaux maintains that this is still true when GPT-6.2 is compared to its predecessors, if you’ve spent the last week getting accustomed to the new models and how far your usage stretches, you’re going to have to revise those expectations.
The one-time usage reset is a welcome gesture, but it won’t change the situation in the long term.
It’s important to note that reaching your usage limits 40% faster is not mathematically equivalent to having your usage limits reduced by 40%. From my experience of using GPT-6.2, I’d say it’s very unlikely that you’ll hit your usage limit if you’re simply chatting to ChatGPT. However, if you’re a heavy user of Codex for writing code, then you’re much more likely to run into usage restrictions.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
User reaction
Reaction from the Reddit community to the announcement was understandably skeptical about OpenAI’s motivations. One user said “At this point I think they are actively driving users away because they don't have enough compute even for paying users”, while another said “One banked reset as an apology for burning through Astra 40% faster from now on is pretty thin lol”.
One recurring theme does seem to be that it’s now unclear how much usage you get with your subscription. One user commented: “One thing I hate about AI is how confusing it is to know how much you are getting for your subscription. There’s no way to know how much a request will burn, and then there are both 5 hourly and weekly limits. It’s designed to be confusing so they can lessen what they offer each month without people noticing.”
I think that last comment gets to the heart of the matter. When I pay for a subscription to a streaming service, I have a pretty good idea of what I’m getting for my money. With an AI subscription, it’s much harder to know how much use I’ll actually get out of it, particularly when different models and tasks consume different amounts of my allowance.
OpenAI may well have made an innocent billing mistake here, but the whole episode highlights just how difficult it is for people to judge whether an AI subscription represents good value for money.
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.
Graham is the Senior Editor for AI at TechRadar. With over 25 years of experience in both online and print journalism, Graham has worked for various market-leading tech brands including Computeractive, PC Pro, iMore, MacFormat, Mac|Life, Maximum PC, and more. He specializes in reporting on everything to do with AI and has appeared on BBC TV shows like BBC One Breakfast and on Radio 4 commenting on the latest trends in tech. Graham has an honors degree in Computer Science and spends his spare time podcasting and blogging.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.