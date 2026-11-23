If you ever wanted to run ChatGPT on a 35-year-old SNES, now you can — ChatGPT for SNES runs on a 2.2-million-parameter model by hijacking the Super FX 2 coprocessor, but you might not want to use it as a daily assistant
ChatGPT for SNES is a combination of modern tech and retro nostalgia
- A retro tech enthusiasts has managed to get a tiny ChatGPT model running on a SNES console
- The model uses a heavily-distilled version of OpenAI's GPT-OSS-120b model relying on the internal Ricoh 5A22 CPU boosted by a Super FX 2 coprocessor
- ChatGPT for SNES is available in two versions, but don't expect GPT-4 levels of accuracy because this model often gets things wrong, sometimes "confidently" so
As the RAM-pocalypse consumes every available gigabyte of memory to power everything from AI clones to time-wasting grannies, some are turning to pre-Y2K tech to run their AI assistants.
Forget trying to run Doom on any appliance with a modicum of RAM and a display — getting ChatGPT to work on old devices is now the modern modding benchmark.
In one such example, retro-computing enthusiast and tech journalist Benj Edwards managed to get a watered down version of ChatGPT running on a Super Nintendo Entertainment System — and you can even try it for yourself.
ChatGPT for SNES works, but not very well…
In a post shared on X, Edwards explained how he managed to get ChatGPT to run on the 16-bit games console using a heavily distilled version of OpenAI's GPT-OSS-120b open-weight model.
As the internal Ricoh 5A22 CPU on the SNES only runs at 2.68 MHz, it is not powerful enough to run the 2.2 million parameter model alone. Edwards offloaded the mathematics on to the 21.47 MHz of RISC processing provided by a Super FX 2 coprocessor within a cartridge to push the model’s text generation to a tolerable speed.
To build the “tiny little fake mind inside a SNES,” Edwards relied entirely on AI agents to code the ROM acting by his direction, and while it won’t be able to plan a holiday or prep your dinner recipes for the week, it is definitely a technical marvel.
ChatGPT for SNES is available in two build options. The first being a ‘pure’ 4MB model that pulls every answer from its own 8,000-word vocabulary, and the second model is comparatively larger at 19MB which includes a "fact book" that uses the on-catridge MSU-1 data file to reference the opening sentences of 150,000 Simple English Wikipedia articles.
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Edwards demonstrated the model’s abilities with the SNES hooked up to a JVC CRT display. Using the SNES controller to type questions using an on-screen keyboard, Edwards asks some simple queries about Mario, which it gets right, and Metroid, which it gets wrong. The model is accompanied by some suitably Nintendo-esque text-typing sounds and music.
As you might expect from such a tiny model, Edwards says it often gets things “confidently” wrong, frequently hallucinates its answers, and “is not a useful assistant,” just in case you were thinking of using ChatGPT for SNES as your daily driver.
If you want to try it for yourself, you can run the entire thing in your browser on the ChatGPT for SNES emulator, with the ROM also available to download onto a compatible flash cart like the FXPak Pro.
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Benedict is a Senior Security Writer at TechRadar Pro, where he has specialized in covering the intersection of geopolitics, cyber-warfare, and business security.
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