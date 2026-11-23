A retro tech enthusiasts has managed to get a tiny ChatGPT model running on a SNES console

The model uses a heavily-distilled version of OpenAI's GPT-OSS-120b model relying on the internal Ricoh 5A22 CPU boosted by a Super FX 2 coprocessor

ChatGPT for SNES is available in two versions, but don't expect GPT-4 levels of accuracy because this model often gets things wrong, sometimes "confidently" so

As the RAM-pocalypse consumes every available gigabyte of memory to power everything from AI clones to time-wasting grannies, some are turning to pre-Y2K tech to run their AI assistants.

Forget trying to run Doom on any appliance with a modicum of RAM and a display — getting ChatGPT to work on old devices is now the modern modding benchmark.

In one such example, retro-computing enthusiast and tech journalist Benj Edwards managed to get a watered down version of ChatGPT running on a Super Nintendo Entertainment System — and you can even try it for yourself.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

AI runs on GPUs, so I wondered: how good would @ChatGPT be if it ran on the Super NES's best GPU, the Super FX 2 chip? With the help of GPT-6 Astra and gpt-oss, I present unofficial ChatGPT for SNES: 2.2M parameters on a real Super Nintendo. It can make mistakes, but it's fun https://t.co/TAJ4jYREo7November 19, 2026

ChatGPT for SNES works, but not very well…

In a post shared on X, Edwards explained how he managed to get ChatGPT to run on the 16-bit games console using a heavily distilled version of OpenAI's GPT-OSS-120b open-weight model.

As the internal Ricoh 5A22 CPU on the SNES only runs at 2.68 MHz, it is not powerful enough to run the 2.2 million parameter model alone. Edwards offloaded the mathematics on to the 21.47 MHz of RISC processing provided by a Super FX 2 coprocessor within a cartridge to push the model’s text generation to a tolerable speed.

To build the “tiny little fake mind inside a SNES,” Edwards relied entirely on AI agents to code the ROM acting by his direction, and while it won’t be able to plan a holiday or prep your dinner recipes for the week, it is definitely a technical marvel.

ChatGPT for SNES is available in two build options. The first being a ‘pure’ 4MB model that pulls every answer from its own 8,000-word vocabulary, and the second model is comparatively larger at 19MB which includes a "fact book" that uses the on-catridge MSU-1 data file to reference the opening sentences of 150,000 Simple English Wikipedia articles.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here's a video demo of the pure AI model version of ChatGPT for SNES, including some surprising results and its lack of coherency at times But hey, it's a tiny AI language model that runs on a real Super NES https://t.co/9Jo1hfUWBjNovember 19, 2026

Edwards demonstrated the model’s abilities with the SNES hooked up to a JVC CRT display. Using the SNES controller to type questions using an on-screen keyboard, Edwards asks some simple queries about Mario, which it gets right, and Metroid, which it gets wrong. The model is accompanied by some suitably Nintendo-esque text-typing sounds and music.

As you might expect from such a tiny model, Edwards says it often gets things “confidently” wrong, frequently hallucinates its answers, and “is not a useful assistant,” just in case you were thinking of using ChatGPT for SNES as your daily driver.

If you want to try it for yourself, you can run the entire thing in your browser on the ChatGPT for SNES emulator, with the ROM also available to download onto a compatible flash cart like the FXPak Pro.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.