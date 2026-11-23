Bots are threatening a surge in traffic, leading to potential DDoS attacks

AI agents might be ready to pounce on promotions, leading to stock issues

Consumers are being reminded to keep their accounts secure and be careful of promotions

It wouldn't be Black Friday without the obligatory warnings of scam activity – after all, shopping activity is heightened and consumers feel more pressured to make quick decisions in response to limited-time promotions.

With bots not accounting for more than half of all internet traffic, per the latest Thales data, the cybersecurity company is warning that detecting and preventing attacks is more challenging than ever.

Thales' report claims more than half (55%) of the bots targeting retailers were classified as advanced, meaning they were able to imitate legitimate customers and even evade conventional detection systems.

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Retailers warned of Black Friday attacks

While most annual warnings target consumers, this one actually warns the shops themselves.

The report claims that evolving bots are increasingly capable of imitating typical human browsing patterns, making it harder for retailers to know what's legitimate and what's malicious. DDoS attacks, which overwhelm sites with traffic, are therefore more of a threat. Thales says the average duration of a retail DDoS attack increasing by nearly 40% between July and November 2025 alone – and it's likely higher this year.

By using AI-powered tools, attackers can deploy large swathes of bots to test stole usernames and passwords against a set of retail websites, putting customer accounts at risk.

The third warning's impacts span both retailers and consumers. By monitoring product prices and promotions, bots can act quicker than humans to make purchases at the best possible price, leading to inventory and stock issues. Shops will have to respond more quickly, while shoppers will end up not being able to make purchases or facing challenges in completing their purchases.

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"Black Friday used to be largely about whether a retailer’s website could cope with the surge in demand. Today, the bigger challenge is understanding what is actually behind that demand," Global VP and GM of Application Security Tim Chang summarized.

Retailers and shoppers receive Black Friday warnings

With AI traffic showing no signs of slowing, and security risks increasing as a result, Thales is now warning retailers to focus on identifying the real purpose behind automated and agentic activity to find out if it's legitimate or malicious.

"If malicious automation is allowed to behave like a genuine customer, the impact can quickly spread beyond the website into fraud, stock planning, customer service and the wider shopping experience," Chang added.

As for shoppers, who are always reminded of the risks of shopping online around Black Friday, Thales is urging them to practice basic but effective cybersecurity hygiene like using unique passwords or passkeys, enabling multi-factor authentication, monitoring any unfamiliar login activity and exercising caution around price fluctuations.

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