AI 'antidetect' browsers are making scams, fraud, and influence operations harder to spot

Cybercriminals use antidetect browsers to disguise devices, hijack accounts, and evade fraud detection systems

Stolen session cookies, fake identities, and AI automation help scale scams and account abuse

Researchers warn AI-integrated antidetect tools are lowering barriers for large-scale fraud operations

Cybercriminals have started using antidetect browsers as part of their tech stack, helping them evade detection while deploying session cookies, creating thousands of fake accounts, and passing Know Your Customer (KYC) checks. This is according to a new in-depth report published by security experts Check Point Research (CPR), in which it says that Russian, Iranian, and Chinese hackers are spearheading these activities.

What are antidetect browsers?

When users log into services like Facebook or TikTok using regular browsers, they leave behind digital fingerprints - screen resolution, operating system, fonts. This information can be used to identify and track a device across online sessions, and if a single entity (for example, a digital marketing agency) tries logging into multiple accounts from the same browser, it might trigger a security alert (or simply go against certain terms of service).

Hence the need for antidetect browsers - specialized software whose key feature is the ability to create isolated profiles with different digital fingerprints, making multiple accounts appear to originate from separate devices.

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They are generally used to manage social media accounts, advertising, and e-commerce accounts, or to run web scraping operations or test websites across environments.

Antidetect browsers are not malicious by design, and are mostly used by digital marketing agencies and affiliate marketers. However, just as many other good things, these browsers are actively used by cybercriminals to exploit the tech and run fraudulent accounts.

Many competing tools are available today, but a handful stand out - Kameleo, AdsPower, Multilogin, GoLogin, and Dolphin Anty.

According to CPR, underground forums are full of discussions on using antidetect browsers for different fraudulent activities. These mostly originate from Chinese, Iranian, or Russian hackers, and generally revolve around Kameleo, AdsPower, and Multilogin.

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“We selected these specifically on the basis of documented references across underground forums and criminal marketplaces, indicating active adoption beyond their stated commercial purposes,” CPR explained.

Analyzing these discussions, CPR discovered that the threat actors primarily use antidetect browsers to leverage stolen session cookies. When they steal a cookie, they can inject it into a clean browser profile to assume control of the account and operate it unabated. Banking accounts and cryptocurrency wallets are the most popular targets.

AI seasoning

Besides banks and crypto wallets, threat actors are also using these browsers to test payment credentials across e-commerce platforms without triggering any alarms. They’re also using them to apply for loans under fabricated identities, and to create fake accounts in bulk, which are then used to generate advertising revenue at scale.

At the same time, Artificial Intelligence is making these operations easier to scale, CPR says. AdsPower, for example, offers integration with Large Language Models (LLM) through a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, allowing AI-powered workflows to connect with browser profiles. Through automation marketplaces, it also offers different templates for things like commenting, liking, or sending messages across multiple accounts.

A combination of antidetect browsers, AI account management, and AI generated content creates a powerful concoction that allows threat actors to run large, coordinated campaigns with minimal involvement. This allows them to build and “warm up” fake accounts over time, which then appear more credible and are easier to use in scam and fraud attacks.

“The antidetect browser ecosystem represents a sophisticated, commercially mature, and increasingly AI-driven infrastructure that has fundamentally lowered the barrier to running scam and fraud operations, as well as coordinated inauthentic operations at scale,” CPR warns. “These commercially maintained tools are available in dozens of languages, backed by customer support teams, tested daily against the world’s largest social media platforms, and are now integrated with LLM pipelines that remove the human operator from the execution layer.”

The researchers advise security teams to look beyond account behavior and focus on the infrastructure, including residential proxies, browser fingerprint inconsistencies, and unusual session-cookie patterns. Social media platforms should start analyzing antidetect browsers to better understand how they bypass their detection mechanisms, while companies should review whether their security systems can detect account takeovers involving session cookies.

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