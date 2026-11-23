When it comes to high-end smartwatches, two of the most popular ranges are the Garmin Fenix and Apple Watch Ultra lines. While they're very different in many respects, the core function of the watches in their respective lineups — ultra-premium, high-end, tough-as-nails versions of the lower-end smartwatches in their range, designed to withstand impact and aid in outdoor pursuits — are essentially the same.

So, which should you buy on Black Friday? That's what I'm here to help with. I've tested every Apple Watch Ultra, and I've been wearing the Garmin Fenix 8, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Garmin Fenix 9 Pro and Apple Watch Ultra 4 on rotation for the better part of two years, and I'm very well-placed to give you advice on which of these watches to buy.

My answer isn't going to be the same for everyone: it will depend on your budget and particular needs. But I hope by the end of this article, if you were looking for an ultra-style adventure watch, you'll come away knowing what to buy.

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First off: are you an iPhone user?

To state the obvious, this question is only applicable to iPhone users. Apple Watches only work with iPhones, full stop, so if you own any other type of phone, there's very little point going beyond this section.

If you're an Android user, I'd opt for a Garmin Fenix model, as they're system-agnostic and can work with any smartphone, as long as you download the corresponding app.

If you own a Samsung phone, you could go for a Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, which is a very good watch and interfaces brilliantly with Samsung Health — but if you spot an excellent deal on the Garmin Fenix 8, which we rated five stars, I'd be hard-pushed to recommend the Samsung over a Fenix.

Second: Consider the price

The Garmin Fenix 9 and 9 Pro have just been released, and they're awesome watches — like the Garmin Fenix 8 and Garmin Fenix 8 Pro before it, the Garmin Fenix 9 Pro got five stars in our review. However, starting at $1,099.99 in the US, £949.99 in the UK, and AU$1,749 in Australia, they're not cheap. And as they're brand new, they're not likely to get many good Black Friday deals, although we are seeing some small discounts.

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On the other hand, the Garmin Fenix 8 is seeing some amazing deals right now, in both the US and UK. Having started life at a similar price as the 9, the Garmin Fenix 8 Sapphire is available at Amazon US for just $749.99 (was $999.99 ). This version offers the super-hard Sapphire glass display in place of the regular, but still tough, Corning Gorilla Glass.

In the UK, the price has been reduced twice, and the smallest Garmin Fenix 8 (43mm) is now available at Amazon UK for just £499.99 (was £699.99 ).

The mid-size 47mm is cheaper still, at just £484.99 (was £699.99 ) and the 51mm has been discounted to just £549 (was £779.99 ).

UK deal Save 29% Garmin Fenix 8 (43mm) Whitestone: was £699.99 now £499.99 at Amazon Save £200 on the Garmin Fenix 8 in its 43mm size and Whitestone colorway, bringing it under £500 for the first time. At this price, it's a must-buy for any amateur athlete or hobbyist adventurer looking for their next watch. The 43mm is wearable for smaller wrists, and is less obtrusive even for larger wrists if the wearer's looking for something for everyday use too.

Just like the Garmin Fenix range, while I've seen a few slight discounts on this year's Apple Watch Ultra 4, they're too small to be meaningful. Last year's Apple Watch Ultra 3 are where the real price cuts are.

In the US? At Best Buy, you can get an Apple Watch Ultra 3 in black titanium for just $549 (was $799 ). Unlike the Fenix 8, there's only one size and model to worry about for each iteration here, albeit two different colors and three different styles of band.

In the UK, you can get the Apple Watch Ultra 3 for just £495 (was £749 ) at Argos, beating Amazon's price for the watch. Check out the deal in full below.

Third: Consider the features

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 or 4 (we wouldn't recommend buying an original or an Ultra 2, as you want your purchase to be compatible with Apple's software updates for as long as possible) are stuffed with far too many smart software features to list in this short paragraph, and what they don't have, you can get via the App Store.

Hardware-wise, the Apple Watch Ultra series remains the gold standard in GPS and heart rate monitoring, and the metric by which I test other watches. Each one is ready to be added to a data plan out of the box, allowing you to use it as a mini phone even when not connected via Bluetooth.

The Fenix 8 and Fenix 9 do lag behind the Apple Watch in terms of software features: their UI isn't quite as good, and while you do have notification management, digital wallet, and Find My Phone functionalities just like an Apple Watch, they're not tailor-made for the iPhone and as such there's slightly more of a disconnect when using those features, whereas it all runs smoothly on Apple.

However, the Fenix range is near-as-dammit when it comes to matching GPS and heart rate against the Apple Watch, as I've extensively tested. Both have advanced navigation, full-color maps and virtual pacer functionalities. But the Fenix's main advantages over the Apple Watch are in longevity, with around 9-18 days of battery life depending on the model, compared to the Apple's two.

That means more sleep tracking, more GPS workouts, and less forgetting to charge. It also packs more survival tools such as a dedicated LED flashlight, whereas the Ultra uses its screen.

Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Future)

With deals bringing the Garmin Fenix 8 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 pricing almost level in some regions, it's tough to know which to go for — especially as they're pretty much equivalent in terms of performance.

However, based on the above information, choosing a watch can be boiled down to a three very simple questions:

Do you need long battery life? If you're likely to go more than 24-48 hours without charging your watch, even with fast charging, then opt for the Fenix 8.

If you're likely to go more than 24-48 hours without charging your watch, even with fast charging, then opt for the Fenix 8. Do you want to add it to a data plan? You can only add the Fenix 8 Pro to a data plan, and I've not seen a good Black Friday deal on it yet. Meanwhile, any old Apple Watch Ultra can be added to a data plan to make calls, texts, manage emails, WhatsApps and so forth. it's a much better communication tool.

You can only add the Fenix 8 Pro to a data plan, and I've not seen a good Black Friday deal on it yet. Meanwhile, any old Apple Watch Ultra can be added to a data plan to make calls, texts, manage emails, WhatsApps and so forth. it's a much better communication tool. Do you have Apple everything? If you already own an iPhone, AirPods and a Mac, it makes more sense to grab the Apple Watch, as you'll find lots of interesting synergies between devices.

If you don't want to pay to add the watch to your data plan and use it as a communications device, and you don't like the idea of charging your watch every couple of days, I'd opt for the Garmin Fenix 8. In fact, given the incredible discounts on offer above, I'd choose it over the full-price Fenix 9.

If you do like the idea of having a mini-phone on your wrist that seamlessly connects to your Apple devices, as well as a high-performance smartwatch, I'd opt for the discounted Apple Watch Ultra 3.