Do you ever feel that some smartwatches have just too much smartwatch in them? That’s what struck me when Garmin announced the Fenix 9 and Fenix 9 Pro today. Sure, they look like great devices — but at over $1,000 / £850 / AU$1,500 a pop, I’ve been wondering how many people actually need everything they have to offer.

I know I don’t. While I love working out, I’m not a pro athlete and don’t need anything like the suite of features you get with Garmin’s new watches — but Garmin's first live event launch seemed aimed at people like me, the Apple Watch crowd. It's telling Garmin didn’t actually mention how much they cost during the show itself.

If you feel like me and baulk at the expense required to slap one of these devices on your wrist, it’s not all bad news. There are plenty of other options out there, and none of them will break the bank in quite the same way.

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Or you could just wait for the features to trickle down to more affordable devices. Either way, there’s no need to open your wallet just yet unless you’re 100% sure you need one of these watches.

Top devices, high prices

(Image credit: Garmin)

Let’s get one thing out of the way first: the Fenix 9 and Fenix 9 Pro look like great smartwatches — possibly even some of the best smartwatches money can buy. They’re full of top-of-the-range features that are perfect for people who push their exercise regimes to the fullest, who regularly stride off into the wilderness in search of adventure, and who demand some of the most specialized features you can get in a consumer smartwatch.

The brighter AMOLED display in particular looks fantastic, especially if you previously struggled to read your watch’s screen in certain weather conditions. I was also heartened to see the rumors of solar charging were bang on the money — while it might be limited to the 47mm models and up of the Fenix 9 Pro, its ability to extend the life of your watch exponentially is tailor-made for off-grid escapades.

But there’s a big difference between interesting features and interesting features that cost a minimum of $1,099.99 / £949.99 / $1,749 AUD. I’m an Apple Watch Series 10 owner, and while the Apple Watch Ultra 3 has been on my radar, its $799 / £749 / $1,399 AUD price has moved it out of “must-buy” territory for me. It’s therefore unsurprising that Garmin’s latest launches haven’t ratcheted up my temptation meter.

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There might be some wider context here. Garmin doesn’t normally do big, flashy events like it did for the Fenix 9 series, so the fact that it did this time suggests to me that it wants to introduce its smartwatches to a wider audience. Instead of its core crowd of sports buffs and fitness fanatics, it might be looking to broaden its horizons a bit and crack the more casual market.

The problem is that the Fenix 9 and Fenix 9 Pro have done exactly the opposite of that with their pricing. They’re not exactly entry-level options for people who have never heard of Garmin before. The flashy show puts it in the same company as Apple and Samsung — who also do glitzy product launches — but by limiting its announcements to some of its most premium devices, Garmin hasn’t quite hit the nail on the head.

Patience is a virtue

(Image credit: Garmin)

If Garmin’s Fenix 9 show has whetted your appetite for a smartwatch but you just can’t justify spending almost a thousand smackers on one, what can you do? Well, luckily you’re spoiled for choice.

You don’t even have to look outside the Garmin ecosystem to find some excellent options. How about the Garmin Venu 4, which is our pick for the best Garmin smartwatch? We summed it up as being “perfect for people who wouldn’t describe themselves as hardcore adventurers or triathletes, but still lead an active lifestyle, and might take on a big challenge once a year such as a marathon.” It’s full of top features that you need without breaking the bank thanks to its $549.99 / £469.99 / AU$949 price.

For an even more affordable option, there’s Garmin’s Vivoactive 6, which will set you back a mere $299.99 / £279.99 / AU$549. But this isn’t some undercooked offering that you’ll regret buying. You get 11 days of battery life, a beautiful AMOLED display, and plenty of premium features that once lived exclusively on Garmin’s more expensive products.

And that highlights a key point about the latest Fenix 9 and Fenix 9 Pro releases. While they’re incredibly high-end options right now with price tags to match, I’m willing to bet that it won’t be long before many of their features are rolled out to much more affordable devices in Garmin’s smartwatch line-up. That kind of move has happened plenty of times in the past, and there’s no reason to think that Garmin is going to change its tune.

So, while I won’t be buying the Fenix 9 or Fenix 9 Pro right now, who’s to say I won’t pull the trigger further down the line? As these products’ prices drop and their features migrate to other wearables, chances are I’ll no longer be obstructed by an eye-watering price tag. A little patience is all it takes.

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