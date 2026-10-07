As TechRadar's Senior Fitness and Wearables Editor, it's my job to test every Garmin watch that crosses my desk. As a result, I've tested almost every modern Garmin watch released in the last five years, and I've parsed the Amazon Prime Day Garmin deals to find the best Garmin watches worth your time.

• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale

It's tough to just say "buy this one" and be done with it, because there are a) so many different Garmin watches, each with their own target demographic — adventurers, runners, gym-goers and so on — and b) so many different deals across the US and UK.

I'm not seeing the broad swathes of discounts I've seen in previous years. However, the three deals I've picked offer good value for money — should get a lot out of whichever watch you choose, especially at these reduced prices.

Below, you can find the three models I've chosen, links to the deals, plus a little bit about why I've chosen these particular models, and who should buy them.

Garmin Fenix 8

(Image credit: Future / Matt Evans)

The Garmin Fenix 8 is a powerful watch. In our official Garmin Fenix 8 review, we gave it five stars, calling it "rugged, expensive perfection". It's amazing for long-distance running, skiing, multi-day hikes, and any workout that involves finding your way outdoors. However, it's not cheap.

That's why it's nice to see some lowest-ever prices in the US and the UK for this watch. We know the reason why — the Garmin Fenix 9 Pro and 9 have just been released, so it's only natural to see the Fenix 8 coming down in price. However, that doesn't stop a Fenix 8 for under $750 / £600 feeling less like an extravagant purchase and more like a smart deal.

This is the Garmin deal to get if you're a serious outdoor enthusiast, long-distance athlete, or hiker.

US deal Save $268.65 Garmin Fenix 8 (47mm): was $999.99 now $731.34 at Amazon Save an impressive $268.65 on the listing price of the Garmin Fenix 8. This is a lowest-ever price on the standard 47mm Fenix 8, and the only version of the watch that's seriously discounted, with other colors and sizes costing more. However, the middle-of-the-road size offers incredible performance, full-color maps, SatIQ multi-band GPS, all the health metrics you could want, and a battery life of up to 16 days. Read our full Garmin Fenix 8 review Read more Read less ▼

UK deal Save £104.43 Garmin Fenix 8 (47mm): was £699.99 now £595.56 at Amazon Save a cool £100 off the UK listing price of the Garmin Fenix 8. This is the ultimate adventure watch, and while the discount isn't quite as good as the US one, the lowest starting retail price means you end up with an equivalent value. Given the price of other watches such as the Forerunner 570, which doesn't have all the features of the Fenix 8, I can heartily recommend this deal. Read our full Garmin Fenix 8 review Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Forerunner 165

(Image credit: Future)

The Garmin Forerunner 165, like the Garmin Fenix 8, has been replaced in the lineup this year by a more recent model, this time the Garmin Forerunner 170. As a result, we're seeing prices drop on the older model, which means you're getting a good watch at a great price.

When I reviewed the Garmin Forerunner 165, I gave it 4.5 stars, noting its wonderful bright screen, feature-rich software and 11-day battery life as good value for the price even then. It's all-plastic, so it can feel a bit cheap, but it does make the training tool very lightweight.

The US deal gets you 20% off, and while the UK Amazon deal doesn't state a temporary drop in price, it began life as a £249.99 watch, and Currys has it listed at £199 right now, meaning the above Amazon link is the cheapest place to buy it.

As the name suggests, regular runners should look closely at this watch. While it doesn't have full-color maps, it's got more than enough functionality for most people running distances from 5-10km up to marathons, in addition to daily health tracking.

US deal Save 20% Garmin Forerunner 165, Black: was $249.99 now $198.99 at Amazon The Garmin Forerunner 165 is ideal for runners, as it provides race-adaptive training plans based on your upcoming events, and daily suggested workouts. A combination of buttons and touchscreen operation means it can be used with gloves in the cold winter months, and it tracks your training and recovery with its Readiness score. The Whitestone color is available for an extra $10. Read our full Garmin Forerunner 165 review Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Vivoactive 5/6

(Image credit: Future)

The Garmin Vivoactive series is a watch for generally active people, rather than one specifically geared towards runners or adventurers, and as a result, it's very popular. I gave the Garmin Vivoactive 6 an impressive 4.5 stars in my review, calling it "a pocket rocket" Its small size and cheaper price make it a great gift, and it's come down in price in the UK.

In the US, the Vivoactive 6 is still at full price. However, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is shockingly cheap in America, and there isn't that much difference between them. The Vivoactive 6 packs advanced running metrics, course mapping on-wrist, double the storage its Smart Wake alarm, but the two watches share the same screen, software, battery life, fitness tracking and general look.

I'd recommend these watches to gym-goers, joggers or sporty people — anyone who loves the gym or multi-disciplinary forms of exercise, and wants something longer-lasting than an Apple or Samsung watch.

US deal Save 37% Garmin Vivoactive 5: was $299.99 now $189.90 at Amazon You can save a huge 37% on the Garmin Vivoactive 5 in the US. Its 11-day battery life, bright AMOLED screen and combinations of buttons and touchscreen make it really versatile, while metal accents and notification management ensure it's wearable all week long, and looks nice in the office and on the street as well as in the gym. Read our full Garmin Vivoactive 5 review Read more Read less ▼

UK deal Save 25% Garmin Vivoactive 6: was £234.99 now £176.34 at Amazon Save 25% on the do-it-all Vivoactive 6 in the UK. It takes the 11-day battery life, AMOLED screen and button-touchscreen of the 5, adding more comprehensive running metrics, a silent Smart Wake alarm linked to your sleep tracking to rouse you at the lightest stage of sleep, basic route navigation features using Garmin's excellent Create a Course functionality, and an Evening Report as well as a Morning one. Read our full Garmin Vivoactive 6 review Read more Read less ▼

More Prime Day deals in the US

More Prime Day deals in the UK