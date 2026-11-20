150 3D movies are heading to the Meta Quest 3/3S

They'll be available through the TV app

More 3D movies can be found in the Disney+ app

Your Meta Quest 3 or Meta Quest 3S just got access to a wide selection of 3D movies (if you're in the US, at least): Meta has announced that more than 150 titles are now available on these headsets, including Avatar and Jurassic World Rebirth.

Meta's announcement leads with the Hit Me Hard and Soft tour film from Billie Eilish, which will apparently let you "stand alongside Billie, look out at the crowd, and feel like part of the show" – and is only available in 3D on Meta Quest until December 31.

The road movie was shot by James Cameron's Lightstorm Vision 3D tech outfit, which has a long-term deal with Meta. The Eilish shows were recorded with a 3D camera on stage and others filming at long range to give a genuine 360-degree view. $24.99

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Many other movies, including Spider-Man: Far From Home, Wicked: For Good, and some without a colon in the title are 2D films converted to 3D, and can be bought or rented through the TV app on Horizon OS. The titles generally cost $16.99 to buy (around £13 / AU$26) and $6.99 to rent (about £5 / AU$10), but pricing does vary.

Disney upgrades too

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT | James Cameron Director's Message - YouTube Watch On

Meta is also introducing a new Theater view for the TV app, which adds an extra level of immersion. The announcement says the view projects a big screen in front of your vision, and dims the surroundings to create a "cozy, personal cinema experience".

As well as the 3D upgrade for the TV app, Meta's has also highlighted the addition of 3D movies to the Disney+ app, which rolled out a few days ago. You can take advantage of these too, if you're a Disney+ subscriber.

Titles available through the Disney+ portal include The Avengers, Black Panther, and Deadpool & Wolverine, and there are over 60 in total. As with the movies in the TV app, availability may vary by location, Disney says.

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Disney is also adding some "immersive environments" to its app on Meta Quest devices — so you can, for example, watch Star Wars with a Tatooine backdrop, or settle in for Monsters Inc. in the virtual environs of the Scare Floor.

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