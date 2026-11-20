AudioLab unveils its 3000CD CD player...

... as well as its 3000A amplifier

Both designed to offer budget hi-fi kit

The internet has been awash with new affordable portable CD players since the physical media revival began, (we cannot stop covering them in glorious roundups at TR towers) but there's not quite as much new kit for aspiring hi-fi fans, especially those of us on a budget. That's where AudioLab comes in.

The British audio brand has just unveiled two pieces of kit which are designed to go hand-in-hand to let you listen to CDs at home in the highest quality. These are the 3000CD CD player, and 3000A amplifier.

Both of these pieces of kit are due to go on sale in November, for £449 (about $600, AU$900). That might not sound cheap, but most good hi-fi kit costs a lot more, so it's a relatively affordable way to read your discs.

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Let's look at the CD player first, because that's probably the reason you clicked on this article. The AudioLab 3000CD is designed for stability, with a servo that controls spindle speed, keeps the laser focused and tracks the rotation of the disc. This means the machine will read the CD accurately and collect as much information as possible.

The 3000CD has a built-in DAC from ESS Technology, making this different from a CD Transport like AudioLab's recent 6000CDT MKII. Unlike some CD players, the 3000CD plays from normal CDs as well as CD-R and CD-RW (these are rewritable discs, like you might burn at home) so you can use it to listen to FLAC, WAV or WMA files.

The range of ports includes RCA, XLR, two optical and two coax for other pieces of kit, as well as a USB-C one which lets you connect kit like a computer to benefit from the kit's DAC.

Getting amped about amps

The AudioLab 3000A was designed to work alongside the CD player, although it's an independent kit and so you could use it with any other kit that needs an audio amplifier. Apparently, it's AudioLab's cheaper amp ever.

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Kit like this is designed to boost the signal from an audio player (say, a CD player) for when it's delivered to your speakers.

The amp in the 3000A offers 35W of power into 8ohms or 55W into 4 ohms, and it was designed to ensure signal integrity through the process.

The 3000A has a phono and three RCA inputs, so you can connect it to a wide array of gadgets at the same time. The phono is designed for turntables, so this'll be an appropriate piece of kit if you're getting into vinyl.

Amongst its outputs is a 6.35mm jack, so you can listen on headphones if you don't want to connect your speakers, and this jack has its own headphone amp. Speakers are still the way to go for home hi-fi set-ups though, and you can find some of our favorites below:

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